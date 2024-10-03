32nd Edition of Digital Transformation Summit Announced by Exito Media Concepts | Physical Conference on October 16-17, 2024, Jakarta, Ritz Carlton, Mega Kuningan

Jakarta, Indonesia, 3rd October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, Indonesia is on the brink of a digital transformation fueled by Industry 4.0 and the concept of Society 5.0. These frameworks emphasize the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data, into various sectors, driving efficiency and innovation. As Indonesia aims to transition into a knowledge-based economy, leveraging these technologies will be crucial in addressing urbanization challenges and improving quality of life.

The upcoming 32nd Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia, organized by Exito Media Concepts, will be a pivotal event in this ongoing evolution. Scheduled for October 16th and 17th, this two-day summit will gather key industry leaders, tech pioneers, and government representatives to explore strategies that will drive Indonesia’s progress towards becoming a global digital leader. With a focus on collaboration, sustainability, and technological innovation, the summit promises to facilitate transformative discussions on the future of Indonesia’s digital economy.

By highlighting essential strategies and innovative practices, the summit will serve as a platform for dialogue and networking opportunities that are vital for Indonesia’s digital future. Attendees can expect to engage in thought-provoking sessions that will explore how to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by this digital revolution, ultimately paving the way for a thriving digital ecosystem that benefits businesses and society as a whole.

Overview of the 32nd Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit, Indonesia:-

The summit will open with a keynote titled “Building a Digital Nation: A Collaborative Journey to 2045,” discussing Indonesia’s long-term digital ambitions and how innovation, enabling regulations, and emerging technologies will power its journey. From AI to blockchain, the sessions will explore how businesses can leverage technology to unlock new opportunities, improve operations, and tackle complex challenges.

Summit Highlights:-

The summit will feature discussions on vital themes, including customer-centric digital transformation, the development of sustainable digital infrastructure, and the future of intelligence powered by AI. Attendees will gain insights into the digital strategies that will drive Indonesia’s growth and connect with industry experts, tech innovators, and policymakers.

Featured Speakers:

1. Tessi Fathia Adam, Group Head of Digital Transformation, will present “The Building Blocks to Successful CX Through Digital Transformation,” focusing on the role of AI and automation in enhancing customer experience and business scalability.

2. Ivan Irawan, Director of Information Technology at Credit Bureau Indonesia, will participate in a panel on “Beyond Cables & Clouds: Building a Digital Infrastructure for Indonesia,” exploring the tech foundations for Indonesia’s digital future.

3. Umakanth Pai, Risk Director & Chief Risk Officer at PT Bank Jago Tbk, will share insights during “The Human Firewall: Building Awareness and Resilience in the Age of Cybercrime.”

4. Niharika Yadav, President Director at AXA Financial Indonesia, will join a fireside chat on “Scaling Growth & Meeting Customer Expectations Through Digital Transformation.”

5. On Lee, CEO & CTO of GDP Labs, will lead the discussion on “Unlocking Value in the Age of Chat GPT and Enterprise AI,” delving into how AI is streamlining operations and driving growth.

A Special Thanks to the Sponsors of the 32nd Edition of Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia:

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the six incredible sponsors of the Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia 2024. Their unwavering support has made this event possible, creating a platform for the exchange of innovative ideas and transformative insights into Indonesia’s digital future.

Our sincere thanks go to KOMINFO, Kemenparakef/Baparekraf, Indonesia Artificial Intelligence Society, CREST, BRITCHAM Indonesia, and EU-ASEAN Business Council. Their contributions have been instrumental in fostering collaboration, driving technological advancements, and shaping Indonesia’s digital revolution. Thank you for being a part of this landmark event!

