3 Fashion Companies Who Are Doing 3D Product Configuration Right

There is no denying that the world of eCommerce has substantially increased over the last few years. Many worldwide consumers experience a feeling of gratitude knowing that they can easily shop for what they need online by accessing the website they wish to browse in a matter of seconds. This statement is true for people who wish to shop for clothes, apparel, and accessories. At one point in our lives, we had to take a drive to go clothes shopping, which could have taken hours out of our day. Luckily, eCommerce offers us extreme convenience where shopping is right at our fingertips. Not only that, but we have more time to focus on other tasks and events we’d like to prioritize.

According to Yaguara.com, “There are 2.64 billion online buyers in the world as of 2024. It makes up more than 33% of the world’s total population.” These are impressive numbers. Now that a good percentage of people shop online, it isn’t hard to believe that eCommerce websites have made some significant strides to keep up with the growing number of consumers.

One such stride is using 3D product configurators. While many different industries have utilized the benefits of 3D product configurators, the fashion and apparel industry is one of the most well-known. Keep reading to find a list of some popular fashion and apparel websites that use a 3D product configurator to help online consumers find the perfect outfit.

Nike

Nike offers its customers the ability to customize their world-famous shoes by using 3D product configuration. Operating under the name of “Nike By You,” their website features many alluring customization features. With Nike, you can customize the leather of the shoe to be either smooth or pebbled. There are color options depending on the shoe, such as black, white, wolf grey, light bone, pink rise, university red, field purple, lightning yellow, and deep royal blue. The color of the Nike swoosh can be customized, too, and can be printed in smooth leather, pebbled leather, or a reflective material. The color of the laces can be altered depending on the style. Additionally, you can change the color of the Nike logo and add up to 5 letters of customized text. Even the tongue label of your Nike shoes can be adjusted. Nike allows a wide variety of customization options online.

Jweel

Another company that features 3D product configuration on its website is Jweel, a jewellery retailer known for its opportunities for customization. On Jweel’s website, you can create various customized jewelry, such as text rings, embossed rings, freestyle rings, and freestyle pendants. The website offers a tutorial, description, and creation tab for almost every product they offer, giving you all of the information you need to successfully design your own jewelry. With plenty of trendy font, material, finish, and render options, you are sure to have the perfect piece of customization jewellery that meets your needs.

Zara

As one of the world’s most luxurious fashion retailers, even Zara has caught on to the appeal of customization online. This popular clothing retailer has allowed its customers to customize certain items with embroidery, embossing, and printed text. To identify which items can be customized, a button will appear on the garment’s webpage, which will allow you to customize it.

If you own an eCommerce company that focuses on apparel, allowing your customers the ability to customize your products will improve their satisfaction rate and increase your sales, as these three companies have been able to do.