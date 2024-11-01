3 Effective Hacks to Spoof Pokemon GO Location on iPhone 16 [No PC]

Preface

If you’re a Pokémon GO player who’s dedicated to the game, you’re likely held back because of your geographical location. A rare Pokémon, a special event, or a unique gym battle are often connected with a particular region and that cuts down your gameplay. Luckily, by location spoofing you can now experience the Pokémon world without actually being there in those locations.

Today, we will uncover three Pokemon GO hacks for iOS, they will help you spoof your Pokémon GO location on an iPhone 16 without using a PC to let you catch Pokémon and join events from anywhere in the world.

What is Location Spoofing?

Location spoofing is the act of faking where you are on your device by tweaking your GPS settings to be something other than where you are. Via the usage of some software, tools or applications, gamers can change the data about the location on their iPhone 16, to get access to PokeStops, participate in raids and other features that are not available in their region.

For mobile gamers, this technique is particularly popular because it means you get access to a wider selection of in-game events and features that would not have been available to you otherwise.

What is iWhereGo POGO Genius?

A powerful location spoofing tool that is paired with other spoofing tools like MocPOGO, iToolab AnyGo and FonesGo Location Changer in Pokémon GO is called iWhereGo POGO Genius. The interface that comes with this tool is extremely user-friendly, allowing players to simply click a couple of taps to change their GPS location. Following are the steps to download iWhereGo POGO Genius to spoof location on iPhone 16:

Start by Downloading iWhereGo POGO Genius

Download the installation file onto your computer.

Choose Your Game

Choose the Pokémon GO game from among the presented choices.

(Note: To be safe, delete the iWhereGo POGO Genius first if you already have it installed.)

Logging in:

Enter the Apple ID that is for signing in this package.

(Note: Remember to enable two-factor authentication when you’re logging in for the first time for extra security.)

Finish the Installation:

Keep your eye on your display as you install. Wait for it to finish.

Enabling Developer Mode:

After installation, follow the prompts on your screen through these steps to turn on “Developer Mode” for your iPhone 16.

Application Installation Success:

The Pokémon GO app is installed on your device and ready to work!

3 Effective Hacks to Spoof Location on iPhone 16 Without PC

Now, let’s look into three effective hacks to spoof the location on an iPhone 16 without using a PC.

Hack 1: MocPOGO

As MocPOGO is the best hack to spoof location on iPhone 16, users can receive very strong location spoofing services through it. If all you want to do is travel to new locations or catch new Pokemon all around the world, MocPOGO allows you to achieve this with its easy and bug-free GPS spoofing to help you play your games. Below are the steps to use MocPOGO to be a location spoofer for iPhone 16:

Download and Install MocPOGO

Once you have opened the product website, click on the Download button and then hit Install MocPOGO and you have to run it on your computer for it to function. After that, you must register the software and click on the Start button for your device to be connected.

Selecting Teleport Button:

After choosing the location to spoof, click the Teleport button displayed on the map.

Configuring VPN:

Now MocPOGO will tell you to set up a VPN, for setting up the VPN you have to click on “Configure VPN”.

Location Changed:

In no time, your location will be shifted to there on your iPhone 16.

(Note: All the location-based applications or games on the device will be localized at the fake location, once the location is changed on your iPhone 16. )

Hack 2: iToolab AnyGo

Another great option for spoofing GPS is iToolab AnyGo, which is another GPS spoofing app that works with iWhereGo POGO Genius. It is a very flexible location spoofer, without the need to use complicated controls and it works well on iPhone 16 as well. The easiest way to use iToolab AnyGo as a location spoofer is as follows.

Download and Install iToolab AnyGo

Go to the official product website, click the Try it Now button, then select the Download Now button.

Entering Coordinates:

Once the application is installed on your iPhone 16. Launch it and after launching, you will see the current location on the map. To change the location on your iPhone 16, you have to enter the address or coordinates in the search box.

Teleporting:

Now, you have to click on the Teleport button shown on the map once you have selected the location.

Taking permission for VPN Configuration:

iToolab AnyGo on your iPhone 16 will ask you to configure VPN, you can do it by clicking on “Configure VPN” to go on.

Location Changed:

After following the above steps, your location will be changed to the location you wanted.

(Note: After changing your iOS location, all location-based software will be localized to the fake location.)

Hack 3: FonesGo Location Changer

Now for hack 3, FonesGo iOS Location Spoofer is an iOS location changer for you to change the spoof location on devices such as iPhone 16 easily. After installing FonesGo, go to the app, then enter the location you want to change to in the search box, and just use the teleport feature to change your location instantly. Your location will be changed instantly.

Why is Location Spoofing Necessary?

Location spoofing serves various purposes for Pokémon GO players:

Access to Rare Pokémon: Some Pokémon are only accessible in a certain region. Players can catch these elusive creatures without having to travel.

Participation in Events: Sometimes, special events or raids happen in specific locations. Players can take part, even if they aren’t present in the real world — by spoofing their GPS.

Enhanced Gameplay: By having players experience different terrains, weather conditions, and regional Pokémon players can experience different things.

Safety and Convenience: Location spoofing is a safe, convenient and often only way to catch multiple Pokémon for people who live in rural areas that aren’t able to travel or don’t have a comprehensive selection of Pokémon.

Conclusion

While spoofing your Pokémon GO location on the iPhone 16 may not be your cup of tea, it’s certainly an option that exists and is more effective than you think with a certain set of tools at your disposal. iWhereGo POGO Genius, MocPOGO, FonesGo Location Changer and iToolab AnyGo are very useful applications that cover the needs of every kind of player, allowing you to enjoy the new regions, catch rare Pokémon and even participate in events easily with no effort from your home

Special Offer: Don’t miss our awesome ‘buy 1 get 5 free’ offer! With MocPOGO, purchase MocPOGO for iOS and get the MocPOGO version for iOS/Android/Windows/Mac and iWhereGo POGO Genius for free! Enjoy more of your gameplay and enjoy this fantastic deal right now!

FAQs

Is location spoofing legal?

Using your location spoof to play Pokémon GO is a Terms of Service violation which will get you banned from the game. So, you have to proceed with caution everytime you spoof your location.

Can these hacks be used without jailbreaking my iPhone 16?

Yes, the above three hacks like MocPOGO, iToolab AnyGo and FonesGo Location Changer can be used without jailbreaking your device.

Do there exist free ways to spoof location?

Some of these hacks have limited free versions but most hacks mentioned have to pay to get the best version to spoof location on it.