3 Cryptos to Make Multi-Millionaires Under a Crypto-Friendly SEC; Ripple on Top While Hedera and IntelMarkets Follow Demand

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as three standout coins Ripple (XRP), Hedera (HBAR), and IntelMarkets (INTL) promise to redefine investment potential in 2025.

With XRP riding the wave of favorable SEC shifts, Hedera (HBAR) surging whale activity, and INTL’s AI-powered trading revolution, these cryptos are capturing investor interest like never before.

Let’s take a closer look at the key reasons why these altcoins are positioned to create multi-millionaires under a crypto-friendly regulatory environment.

From Lows to Highs: XRP’s Path to Becoming a Crypto Star

Analysts predict Ripple’s XRP might reach $5.85 despite its fluctuating market performance. When the cryptocurrency reached a high of $2.87 last week, spectators became optimistic that XRP is on a bullish trajectory now.

Dark Defender, a crypto analyst, thinks that the price of XRP may rise further ahead. Referring to XRP’s price activity, the analyst stated in an X post that “we are warming up,” predicting that the token may reach $4.11 or $5.85 with support levels at $2.13 and $1.88.

XRP’s market capitalization is also predicted to grow in 2025, particularly since experts forecast spot XRP ETFs debut. As of right now, four companies have submitted their S-1 registration statements to list their ETFs: Wisdom Tree, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and 21Shares.

Furthermore, with pro-crypto Paul Atkins anticipated to take over the SEC’s chair post, many believe the agency would no longer pursue its appeal against Judge Analisa Torres’ verdict in its lawsuit against Ripple, which would benefit the company.

Whale Accounts Grow by 20%: The HBAR Adoption Boom

Hedera’s (HBAR) recent whale activity indicates heightened interest in the cryptocurrency. The number of accounts with 100,000–100 million HBAR has increased, particularly those with above 100 million, which has increased by over 20% since August 2024.

This indicates that big investors think Hedera (HBAR) has a lot of potential. Hedera’s (HBAR) price hit a three-year high of $0.369 in December 2024, and it surged more than 120% in only one week, increasing its market value to about $12.78 billion.

In terms of 2025 goals, Hedera’s (HBAR) plans for AI integration, which is anticipated to be completed with improvements in tokenization and collaboration with industry titans such as Nvidia and Intel.

Hedera (HBAR) currently trades at $0.317, showing an intra-day surge of 5.6% and a weekly surge of a massive 13%. Analysts are projecting further price hikes ahead, as the SEC appoints a pro-crypto chairperson.

IntelMarkets: The Future of Trading with AI and Quantum Security

Following Hedera (HBAR), another coin that is seeing a boost in demand is IntelMarkets (INTL). It is an upcoming trading platform that aims to bring AI to the mainstream trading industry revolutionizing the traditional crypto market. It is developed by the creative minds from MIT, Renaissance Technologies, and OpenAI.

This platform is debuting soon with innovative features like dual-chain trading, omnichannel processing, 1000x leverage, self-learning AI robots, quantum-proof security, etc.

These tools and features were once exclusive to institutional investors only, but now that IntelMarkets (INTL) has made them available to retail traders, every trader can upskill their trading skills using these.

Emphasizing trust and security, IntelMarket (INTL) is working on Route X21 development to ensure their platform provides quantum-proof security. Furthermore, the platform is KYC-certified by Codeum, guaranteeing every trader a discreet identity.

IntelMarkets (INTL) ongoing presale is a live testament to its growing popularity and the widespread trust and support it has received on its innovative offerings. The presale currently stands at stage 8, with a total amount raised of over $5.6M.

Currently, each INTL token is being sold for $0.073, which is all set to rise over by 100x in the next round.

Final Thoughts

With a crypto-friendly SEC on the horizon, Ripple (XRP), Hedera (HBAR), and IntelMarkets (INTL) are emerging as the frontrunners in the next big market wave. Ripple’s potential to achieve an ATH amid ETF rumors. Meanwhile, Hedera’s surging whale activity seems to solidify its position in the blockchain world.

However, IntelMarkets (INTL) is the undeniable game-changer, blending cutting-edge AI with features like quantum-proof security and 1000x leverage.

