The Google Play Store is filled with endless games of different categories. Gamers visit it to get the game they like. Some gamers like racing games, while others like action and adventure games. Every gamer visits the Google Play Store to get their favorite games, but our article is helpful for those gamers who love the open-world category. Many games in this category are available on the Google Play Store, but which one would be the best game is still the question whose answer will be given in today’s article. Today, we’ll brief you about the 3 Best Open World Games on The Google Play Store. These games are outstanding and top-rated. Many gamers have downloaded, installed, and played these games and have positively reviewed them. Indeed, you’ll give a positive review about these 3 games after playing them. Therefore, let us brief you about them without any further ado.

3 Best Open World Games on The Google Play Store

We’ll start our article by revealing the names. Gamers who are reading our article might be curious about knowing the names. Therefore, let us reveal the names. Here are the 3 Best Open World Games on The Google Play Store:

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime Dude Theft Wars Grand City Thug Crime

Gamers will dislike the other games in this category after playing these 3 games. These 3 games have eye-catching visuals and fantastic gameplay. The number of downloads the developers have witnessed on these 3 games is incredible. Every gamer has given positive reviews about these 3. Hence, we have recommended these 3 games because they are outstanding. We’ll review these 3 games to help you pick your favorite one. Reading the reviews will help you pick the game of your choice. Therefore, please continue reading the article because you will learn useful things about these 3 games we mentioned here.

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Many open-world games have been released and played, but gamers who played the Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime game have never gotten bored because of its outstanding features. We have listed this game in the top spot because of its outstanding features and fantastic gameplay. Indeed, the gameplay of the Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime game is outstanding. Gamers who have tried this game have never complained about its gameplay because its developer has added endless features that gamers love. Gameloft Montreal developed this game, and Gameloft released it for Android and iOS. Gameloft Brazil, Gameloft Hanoi, and Gameloft Kharkiv are the 3 other developers who provided additional help to develop this game. The additional help these developers provided proved helpful because Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime game has earned more than 100 Million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Gameloft is a well-known publisher on the Google Play Store, but the features gamers witnessed while playing this game are endless and outstanding. Hence, we can say that Gameloft isn't lucky that it has witnessed over 100 million downloads on this game because the features added to it are outstanding.

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime is an open-world game whose gameplay features a very famous city of America, Las Vegas. It was released on 7 June 2013. Las Vegas wasn’t as eye-catching in 2013 as it is now, but the developer has created eye-catching buildings and roads. Gamers who play this game are impressed by the visuals because they are outstanding. You’re given complete freedom to explore Las Vegas and perform different activities. You can roam freely and perform any activity you want. Some gamers are interested in clearing the missions, while others want the freedom to roam freely. It depends on the gamer’s perspective, but Gameloft has given you a game that contains 80 different missions. These missions include combat, theft, robbery, and other activities that gamers love. You’re given heavy weapons to clear these missions. This is what every gamer loves, and Gameloft has given everything you want. You’ll love to play this game after installing it on your Android Phone if playing the open world games is your favorite activity.

Dude Theft Wars

Dude Theft Wars is another famous open-world game developed by Poxel Studios. This game has also earned over 100 Million downloads on the Google Play Store, but its characters are cartoonish. It is an open-world sandbox game that was released in 2018. It is an outstanding game containing 2 modes, Single Player and Multiplayer. Its gameplay is outstanding, but most gamers get bored after playing the same thing repeatedly. Poxel Studios has given those gamers an option to play this game online. They have added an outstanding multiplayer to this game. In Multiplayer, you compete with your opponents and defeat them to earn rewards. Your name will become famous, and you will earn more rewards after a certain time. This progression system motivates gamers to work hard to compete more. This feature has impressed many gamers, and they want to play the Dude Theft Wars game on their Android Phone. This game is released for Android and iOS. Hence, you don’t have to worry if you have an iOS phone in your hands. You can play this game on your iOS device.

We’ve briefed you about this game’s multiplayer, but its single-player mode is also considered best because you perform different activities in it. In open-world games, gamers are given complete freedom to do whatever comes to their minds. You can do whatever you want, but Poxel Studios’ development team has added outstanding missions to this game. You’re given a variety of weapons and big vehicles to drive. You use those quality weapons and drive big cars to complete difficult and different missions. Many missions of different categories are available, but the bank heists and police chase missions are outstanding. I love playing such missions when playing any open-world game. Indeed, you’ll love such missions when playing the Dude Theft Wars game on your Android Phone.

Dude Theft Wars is available on the Google Play Store.

Grand City Thug Crime

Grand City Thug Crime is the last game on our list, and its visuals are eye-catching. We have mentioned this game in the last spot, but that doesn’t mean it lacks features. Grand City Thug Crime is packed with endless features, but gamers love its visuals. No gamer expects such visuals whenever they play any open-world game, but the visuals added inside the Grand City Thug Crime are impressive. Multi-Robot Games developed and published this game, which witnessed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Witnessing this number isn’t easy. It is only possible when your game delivers things that gamers want. Fortunately, Multi-Robot Games has provided gamers with those things that they love. This developer has given outstanding action and adventure to this game.

Grand City Thug Crime is full of action and adventure. I would say again that the visuals of this game are eye-catching and impressive. The way our character is controlled is also easy. Gamers who have never played any open-world game will easily control the character because of simple options. The controls are displayed on your Android Phone’s screen and are easy to follow. You perform various activities, including Fighting, Shooting, Heists and Police Chases. Our player runs a gang and fights with different gangsters. He faces difficulties but defeats his opponents in the end. You’ll love this game’s story after playing it. Therefore, I am leaving this to you. Download this game from the Google Play Store and play it to explore the open-world given by the Multi-Robot Games.

These are the 3 Best Open World Games on The Google Play Store. You’ll love to play these games because many gamers have already played them and given positive feedback about them. You won’t install any other game when you have these 3 games installed on your Android Phone. Playing these games after 10 years won’t make you feel bored because you will experience new things each time you run these games on your Android Phone. Therefore, please follow our suggestion and try any of these 3 games on your Android Phone. Hopefully, you’ll love the open-world action and adventure of these 3 games.

How was our article? I hope you will love our article because we highlighted the 3 Best Open World Games on The Google Play Store.