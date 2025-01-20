2025 Crypto Adoption: What Binance Surpassing 250M Users Means for the Industry

The growth rate of major cryptocurrency exchanges, as much as any other gauge, serves as a litmus test of the health of the crypto market in general. If the market is flourishing, so are the exchanges, and vice versa.

And, if one had to choose one exchange as a proxy for the group as a whole, Binance is as valid a pick as any. After all, it’s the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

As always, the proof must be borne out in the data and there’s no doubt that the leadership of Binance CEO Richard Teng has ushered in a new era in crypto dominance. Teng commented on the success of 2024 and the future of the crypto industry, “we have served in the best interests of our users since day one, leading the industry’s standard and continue building the future of the industry responsibly”

Given Binance’s dramatic user base expansion, even the staunchest skeptics would be hard-pressed to dispute cryptocurrency’s upward-trending adoption path in the mid-2020s.

One Milestone Among Many

2024 was undeniably a banner year for the crypto space. From the introduction of spot Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) and options on those funds, to the election of a crypto-friendly US president, to Bitcoin finally touching $100,000, it was a year of one milestone moment after another.

But then, there was another milestone that the media may have overlooked. Last year, Binance’s platform surpassed 250 million registered users. The crypto giant did this without operating in the biggest world economy, the USA.

Data shows that Binance dominates the markets in Asia, Africa, South America, the Middle East, and Europe, with Africa having a market share as high as 72%, South America at 68%, and Europe and Asia both over 50%. In North America, Coinbase is the preferred choice with a market share of 45%. As CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju commented in an X post: “The U.S. uses Coinbase. The world uses Binance.”

To put this achievement in context, Binance’s overall registered user count grew by an eye-opening 47% last year. Moreover, those quarter-billion users were generally quite active as Binance’s overall average trading volume surged 27% in 2024.

Moreover, the data indicates that plenty of sophisticated investors and big-money “whales” are getting involved. In just one year, Binance’s pool of registered institutional users nearly doubled with a 97% year-on-year increase while the number of Binance VIP users surged 116%.

If you can believe it, an average of 187,000 new users are joining Binance on a daily basis in early 2025. If this growth trajectory continues throughout the year, Binance could soon smash its own records set last year.

All told, Binance’s customer assets on the platform ballooned 92.9% in 2024 to $73.12 billion; as of January, Binance held five times the assets of its nearest competitor. So again, Binance’s growth is emblematic of the growth and adoption curve of the cryptocurrency industry at large.

Expanding Access to the World of Digital Assets

Binance’s growth story is particularly meaningful for the crypto industry because the 250 million user milestone suggests greater worldwide access to digital assets. These assets can, in many cases, provide individuals and families with new possibilities for cross-border payments and money movement, anti-inflationary wealth storage, and life-changing investment opportunities.

Thus, one could unpack the 250 million user milestone to reveal a story of financial empowerment on a global scale. Just last year, Binance provided 20 new countries with fiat-to-cryptocurrency access – and overall, those who join tend to stay on board as Binance could tout an impressive a 60% retention rate for fiat-to-crypto users in 2024.

With its launch of innovative financial services, it’s no exaggeration to claim that Binance’s expanding multinational reach is changing lives. Once again, the numbers tell the tale: Binance Pay’s active user base grew 226% last year, while Binance’s Fiat and P2P services currently comprise 1,000 payment methods and over 125 fiat currencies, facilitating trades among 28% more users in 2024 than in the prior year.

Additionally, Binance facilitates access to financial freedom as the world’s biggest crypto exchange is evolving into a lender of choice. In particular, Binance’s Fixed-Rate Loans service leverages the stability of stablecoins to offer borrowers predictable costs regardless of market conditions.

Setting Standards of Accountability

While achieving unprecedented asset-base growth and providing access to game-changing financial products, Binance paved a more sustainable path to 250 million users by investing in compliance and collaborative security. This is impactful to the cryptocurrency industry generally since Binance, large and influential as it is, must lead by example as an emblem of ethical digital-asset adoption.

The numbers prove that Binance isn’t just talking the talk in this regard. In 2024, the company grew its in-house compliance staff to 650 members, brought its number of regulatory authorizations to 21 globally, and responded to over 64,800 law enforcement requests while serving more than 14,800 registered officials.

This, then, might be the most important facet of Binance’s milestone-making year in crypto. Sure, the quarter-million user breakthrough is notable, but there will always be critics watching and commenting from the sidelines or even in top regulatory positions.

Combating the skepticism will require more than user base expansion. Through the remainder of the 2020s and beyond, Binance’s commitment to compliant global operations, coupled with its dedication to following the rules while also helping to shape them, is poised to have industry-wide implications for all stakeholders.