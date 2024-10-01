200% Price Rise Earmarks Huge Future Gains For DeFi Presale Supremo, Tron  (TRX) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Struggle To Keep Up

Despite strong performances from Tron and Bitcoin Cash over the past year, both cryptocurrencies are finding it challenging to match the rapid rise of Rollblock. Currently in its presale phase, Rollblock has already experienced a 200% surge, attracting significant attention from investors eager to tap into its innovative DeFi platform. Rollblock’s impressive early momentum has quickly made it one to watch for DeFi investors.

Tron Sees a 24-Hour Dip of -0.03%

Tron has shown consistent growth, with a 75.48% rise over the past year, outperforming many of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. At its current price of $0.1553, Tron is trading comfortably above its 200-day simple moving average, suggesting ongoing positive momentum. Tron’s trading volume remains strong, reinforcing its market appeal. While there may be short-term hurdles, Tron continues to stand out as one of the top cryptocurrencies under $1 to invest in.

Bitcoin Cash Stays Resilient with Growing Community Support

Bitcoin Cash, currently trading at $347.59, has posted a 46.85% rise over the past year. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash has seen a 0.13% increase, continuing to benefit from its reputation for efficiency and low-cost transactions. Experts attribute the expansion of the Bitcoin Cash community to its reliability in peer-to-peer payments and regular system upgrades.

Rollblock Presale Soars with 200% Gains

While Tron and Bitcoin Cash show solid year-on-year growth, Rollblock is making the biggest waves in the DeFi space. With a 200% price increase in its presale, currently in its 7th stage, Rollblock is emerging as a promising investment alternative.

Rollblock provides investors with new opportunities through its DeFi platform, featuring a native $RBLK token. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Rollblock ensures secure and efficient payment processing. Users can make fast, anonymous payments using $RBLK without the need for KYC verification, streamlining the registration process.

However, what truly sets Rollblock apart is its unique revenue-sharing model. Up to 30% of weekly revenue is used to buy back tokens, with 50% of these tokens burned to create a deflationary supply. The remaining tokens are distributed as staking rewards, offering investors both a scarce asset and regular returns.

With more than 7,500 users investing over $4 million during the presale, analysts predict continued growth, positioning Rollblock as a major DeFi player. Experts foresee a potential 100x return by the end of 2024, putting Rollblock in a position to surpass even well-established tokens like Tron and Bitcoin Cash.

