1800Stay.com Introduces Invitation-Only Access to Exclusive Wholesale Travel Rates



New Platform Offers Select Public Access to Industry-Level Travel Deals

September 27, 2024 – 1800Stay.com, a leader in professional travel booking solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new invitation-only platform. For the first time, select individuals from the public will have access to exclusive wholesale travel rates that were previously available only to travel agents and industry professionals.

This marks a significant shift in the travel industry, where wholesale pricing has traditionally been reserved for professionals with industry ties. 1800Stay.com’s invitation-only service now allows a limited number of travelers to book accommodations, tours, flights, and transportation at deeply discounted rates. By leveraging their established relationships with suppliers worldwide, 1800Stay.com can offer these exclusive deals without compromising the luxury and quality of the services available.

“We are very excited to extend our wholesale pricing to select travelers outside of the industry,” said J Murphy, a spokesperson for 1800Stay.com. “By keeping the platform invitation-based, we can ensure that our members receive the same premium travel options at unbeatable prices while preserving the exclusive, high-quality nature of our service. This is truly a unique opportunity for those who want to enjoy top-tier travel without the top-tier cost.”

Key Features of the Invitation-Only Platform

1800Stay.com’s invitation-only platform boasts a range of features that make it appealing to both seasoned travelers and those new to using a professional travel platform. Here are the standout highlights:

Wholesale Rates: Members of the platform gain access to industry-level pricing on an extensive range of travel products, including luxury accommodations, exotic tours, and high-end transportation. This access enables travelers to experience premium services at a fraction of the retail price, bringing luxury travel into reach for many.

Extensive Travel Options: Whether you’re looking for five-star resorts, budget-friendly hotels, unique tours, or convenient transportation options, the platform offers a diverse selection to meet all travel preferences and budgets. This curated catalog ensures that members have access to the best deals on both high-end and affordable travel experiences.

Effortless Booking Process: The platform has been designed with user experience in mind. Its intuitive interface allows users to easily search, compare, and book travel arrangements. Whether booking a weekend getaway or an extended international trip, travelers can navigate the site effortlessly, ensuring a hassle-free booking process.

24/7 Concierge Support: One of the most valuable features of 1800Stay.com is its 24/7 concierge support. This round-the-clock customer service ensures that members have access to travel assistance whenever they need it. Whether it’s a question about bookings, itinerary changes, or specific requests, the dedicated support team is available to help at any time, providing peace of mind for travelers.

A Tailored, Exclusive Experience

The invitation-only nature of the platform ensures that members receive a personalized, premium experience. By limiting access, 1800Stay.com can provide a tailored service that prioritizes quality over quantity. Members are hand-selected to ensure the exclusivity of the platform, and the focus remains on providing world-class travel options at significantly reduced rates.

To further enhance this experience, 1800Stay.com has introduced a referral program for its existing members. As part of the platform’s launch celebration, current members are invited to extend exclusive invitations to their friends and family. This referral system allows others to enjoy the exceptional savings and travel opportunities that 1800Stay.com offers, while keeping the membership circle small and exclusive.

About 1800Stay.com

Founded as a wholesale travel solution for industry professionals, 1800Stay.com has built a reputation for offering unparalleled access to travel deals at wholesale rates. The platform has long been the go-to resource for travel agents, tour operators, and corporate travel managers seeking to provide their clients with high-quality travel experiences without the premium price tag. By opening the platform to the public, albeit on an invitation-only basis, 1800Stay.com is poised to disrupt the travel industry and bring significant value