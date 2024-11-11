1688 vs Taobao: Which Platform is Best for Your Sourcing Needs?

For dropshippers looking to secure low-cost inventory, 1688 offers bulk discounts that can help maintain high margins. Many dropshipping companies source products from 1688 to minimize costs, provided they have logistics solutions in place for global shipping.

Taobao is also a viable option for dropshippers, particularly those focusing on fashion and consumer goods. Although the per-unit cost is higher than 1688, the flexibility of single-item purchases allows dropshippers to test products without committing to bulk inventory. Platforms like

Veeddy dropshipping

often leverage Taobao for testing products before scaling on 1688 or other wholesale sites.