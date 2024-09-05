1680% Price Increase! Whales Flock to BlockDAG After Team Video Drop; BNB Coin Price & Solana News Fade

Recent movements in the crypto market have shown notable shifts in the attention of major investors, often referred to as “whales.” The BNB Coin price surged due to the DOGS listing news on Binance, while Solana (SOL) faces institutional pullback amid Brazil’s ETF approval.

While BNB and Solana navigate these changes, BlockDAG is making its mark with an impressive 1680% price increase. This rise, fueled by growing whale activity after the release of the team video release and a successful presale, shows BlockDAG’s potential to outpace its competitors. As outlined in a recent team video, the project’s strategic focus is attracting major players aiming for long-term gains, positioning itself as a top layer 1 crypto.

BNB Coin Price Dips Despite 12% Volume Increase

Binance Coin’s (BNB) price recently experienced a boost following the announcement of a new listing on Binance’s Launchpool platform. The listing of DOGS on Binance sparked excitement in the market, with BNB seeing a 12.01% increase in trading volume, bringing it to $2.05 billion. This rise comes despite a 2.02% decline in BNB’s daily trading price, which now stands at $555.84.

Analysts remain optimistic about BNB’s future, with predictions suggesting a potential maximum price of $781.67 in 2024 and a long-term outlook reaching as high as $7,992 by 2030. This growth reflects Binance’s resilience and its continued influence in the crypto market.

Solana (SOL) News: Brazil’s Second Spot ETF Approval

Solana (SOL) has recently faced setbacks despite approving a second-spot ETF in Brazil. Its price, currently around $142, has struggled to maintain its earlier gains, with institutional investors withdrawing $38.9 million over the past week. This institutional pullback has added to the bearish sentiment surrounding SOL, further compounded by the broader market’s negative cues.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Solana remains in the bearish zone, indicating weak buying momentum. While Solana has shown resilience in the past, the current market conditions and investor sentiment suggest that a recovery to previous highs, such as $169, may be challenging.

BlockDAG’s Team Video: Unveiling $600M Presale Milestone

BlockDAG has recently captured significant attention within the crypto community, particularly from large buyers, often referred to as “whales.” Following the release of a team video, its CEO Antony Turner, outlined the project’s future roadmap and highlighted the expertise of the team members, which has been instrumental in BlockDAG’s success. He emphasized the overwhelming support from the community, with more than 120,000 participants.

This surge in whale activity shows that crypto whales are preparing for long-term gains. With the presale coin aiming for a $600 million milestone by year-end and a target of reaching one million holders, these large players likely see the benefits of getting in early. This influx of capital and interest from whales boosts BlockDAG’s credibility and creates a sense of urgency among smaller traders to join quickly, seeing it as a smart move.

Moreover, with continued market support, it has successfully raised over $69.4 million in just a few months. The early holders have witnessed a $1680% increase in their holding, with the BDAG coins price jumping from $0.001 to $0.0178 across 22 presale batches.

With the rapid batch progression and presale rise, experts predict BlockDAG to hit $1 soon. In other words, the participants who join the BlockDAG now at $0.0178 can see over 5500% increase in their funds when it hits the highly achievable $1 price. This momentum could further drive the project’s success, positioning it as top layer 1 crypto.

Final Say

BlockDAG’s recent achievements, particularly the surge in whale activity following the team video release, mark a pivotal moment in its journey. As BNB Coin price fluctuations and Solana (SOL) news continue to shape the broader market, BlockDAG’s rapid presale progression and significant price increase have positioned it as a top crypto to buy in 2024. The growing interest from the market shows confidence in BlockDAG’s potential. With its strong community support and strategic milestones, BlockDAG stands out as the top layer 1 crypto.

