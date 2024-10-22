16 Video Marketing Strategies for Beginners

A video can reach millions in a way that text can’t. Every day, videos on social media get billions of views. They are one of the most effective forms of content marketing for businesses and creators worldwide.

There are many ways for beginners to start with video marketing. Take inspiration from other brands and creators. Learn the key strategies that can help you move forward.

Here are the best video marketing strategies for beginners.

Tell a Story

More than anything, your narrative should tell a story. It should grab your audience’s attention and connect with them. Think about how to build a deep human connection. An evocative and compelling story will make your video memorable and attract more users to convert.

Know Your CTA

Corporate video marketing is about reaching its target audience. Invest time to understand your target viewers and their values and motivations. Every video has a purpose and a call to action, or CTA. Know it, write it into the script, and ensure it comes across clearly on-screen. Your CTA should have the biggest impact on your video marketing.

Keep Your Videos Relevant

Don’t just jump on the latest trend or hashtag for more clicks. Every video should be relevant to your brand and its overall video marketing objective. Root everything in relevance.

Optimize Your Video Length

Long-form videos work, but they must serve a clear and defined purpose. If there is fluff, cut it. Optimize your video length so that every frame counts.

Influencer Marketing Is Highly Effective

Instead of making videos, consider detouring and tapping into influencer marketing. This is where your brand, product, or service is mentioned in popular content creators’ videos, providing evergreen marketing to said creator’s viewing audience.

Use a Content Calendar

A content calendar ensures a consistent approach to video marketing releases. It lets you know when a video needs to be prepared. It ensures you get all the timed releases, such as a holiday video that must go out at a specific time.

Cut Up Long-Form Videos Into Parts

Long-form videos can be posted as-is, but they can also be cut into shorter, micro videos and posted to platforms such as Instagram Reels. Short-form micro videos are the fastest-growing content type. Take advantage.

Choose Where to Host Your Video

Across your social media accounts, ensure the video is posted directly on the platform and not embedded. Then, you can promote and share the link and support your social media profiles.

Optimize Your Video for SEO

A keyword-rich title and description. Relevant hashtags. Links in the description to relevant pages. Like any other content, search engines can index video marketing. Optimize accordingly.

Quality Over Quantity

Instead of creating and posting a dozen average-looking videos, it’s a far better and more effective video marketing strategy to have only one unique, premium, professional, and exceptional video.

Educate Over Sales

Sales-based videos rarely do well. If you educate, however, informative content has an evergreen element that lasts years and, more importantly, resonates with the viewer. A brand can indirectly sell a product or service without fluffy sales language.

Answer Your Customers’ FAQs

Don’t you know where to begin or what to put in your videos? A brand can never go wrong solving common challenges or answering frequently asked questions. A Q&A format is a strong starting point if you don’t know where to begin with your video marketing strategy.

Interact with Users

As you publish videos, interact with users who like, share, subscribe, and interact with your videos. Answer queries and comments. Make it a point to demonstrate how valued you see your customers.

Lead by Your Analytics

Analyze your videos and see how they’re performing. Use this data to optimize current and future videos, ensuring you’re building an audience and not repeatedly delivering videos under a strategy that isn’t working.

Don’t Duplicate Other Videos

Learn from your competition, but do not duplicate or reinterpret subject matter that has already been covered. If you do, you will rank second to the original. Instead, look for original topics or perspectives that have yet to be explored to give users a reason to click on your marketing.

Try a Live Video

Live video is a way to make video marketing an event. If you have a reason to launch a live stream, consider it. This can be a powerful tool on platforms like Instagram to grow your base.