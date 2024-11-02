15 Trending Apps Every Influencer Needs in 2024 (and They’re Not the Usual Suspects)

Being an influencer in 2024 is no walk in the park. You need the right mix of creativity, hustle, and tools that make your life a bit easier. So, we’ve rounded up 15 trendy apps that you may not have on your radar but totally should. Think of them as your new secret weapons for creating killer content, staying on top of your game, and connecting with your followers in fresh ways. Let’s dive in and find out why these are some of the best apps for influencers this year!

Glam AI: Make Your Content Pop, Go Viral, and Look Awesome

https://glam.ai

Glam AI is hands down one of the best apps for influencers who want their content to stand out and go viral. Think of it as your secret weapon for making photos and videos pop with just a few clicks. The app’s AI-powered tools handle everything from background removal and retouching to cool color tweaks, so you can focus on striking that perfect pose. With tons of filters and one-click effects, you can easily nail any vibe—whether it’s a spooky Halloween look, a bold acid effect, or a vintage antique feel. Glam AI helps you turn everyday shots into scroll-stopping content that looks like it took hours to perfect, even if it only took a few minutes.

But Glam AI isn’t just about looking good—it’s also about experimenting with style and having fun with fashion. The app lets you try on different outfits, switch up hairstyles, and play around with accessories, all from the comfort of your couch. It’s like a digital dressing room, minus the hassle of returns or buyer’s remorse. Plus, it helps you make more sustainable fashion choices by cutting down on unnecessary purchases. With Glam AI, you can create amazing content, explore new looks, and do your part for the planet—all while keeping your followers hooked.

Dialogue: Your AI Chatbot That’s Always on Duty

https://dialogue.app

Dialogue is a virtual BFF who’s always ready to chat. But this friend isn’t just for fun, otherwise we wouldn’t include it to the list of trending apps of 2024. Dialogue helps you keep the conversation going with your followers, even when you’re too busy to type. The AI-powered chatbot can answer common questions, share exclusive content, and keep your fans entertained while you focus on creating the next big thing.

To make Dialogue work for you, set up responses that reflect your unique voice (sassiness optional). You can even use it to give your followers sneak peeks or behind-the-scenes content that makes them feel like they’re part of your inner circle. Perfect for influencers who want to stay connected 24/7 without being glued to their phone.

BeReal: Bring Your Followers Behind the Scenes (No Filters Allowed)

https://bereal.com

BeReal is here to shake up your carefully curated feed with a dose of reality. Every day, at a random time, the app prompts you to snap a pic of what you’re doing, no filters allowed. It’s all about keeping it real and showing your followers a side of you that’s not always picture-perfect (and they’ll love you for it).

Make the most of BeReal by using it to share those candid, “I’m just like you” moments that followers eat up. It’s your chance to show your day-to-day life—whether that’s chilling on the couch or running late to a meeting. The unexpected nature of BeReal is what makes it one of the best apps for influencers who are all about authenticity.

Zoho: The One-Stop Shop for All Your Marketing and Biz Needs

http://zoho.com

Zoho is your all-in-one marketing, CRM, and productivity suite rolled into one powerful platform. From email campaigns and social media management to customer relationship management (CRM), Zoho helps influencers streamline their business and marketing efforts. It’s perfect for managing collaborations, tracking engagement, and even organizing finances, all from one dashboard.

Pro tip: Use Zoho’s social media tools to schedule and monitor posts across multiple platforms, while leveraging its CRM to keep track of brand partnerships and communication. You can also set up automation for email marketing campaigns to stay in touch with your followers without manually sending out newsletters. Zoho is one of the best apps for influencers who want to take their business seriously and stay on top of all their marketing tasks.

Superhuman: Inbox Zero Just Got a Whole Lot Faster

https://superhuman.com

Superhuman turns your email inbox into an efficiency machine, perfect for influencers who juggle brand deals, collabs, and a flood of fan mail. This email client is all about speed, shortcuts, and staying on top of your inbox without breaking a sweat.

To get the most out of Superhuman, set up keyboard shortcuts for common actions like replying, archiving, and snoozing emails. You’ll be breezing through your inbox like a pro, and trust us, brands will appreciate your speedy responses. Because who has time for an overflowing inbox, right?

CapCut: The Shortcut to Scroll-Stopping TikToks and Reels

https://www.capcut.com

CapCut is the app that makes your TikTok and Reels editing a breeze. It’s loaded with cool effects, templates, and tools for adding captions and animations, helping you create scroll-stopping videos in no time. Whether you’re adding sparkles to your dance moves or cutting together clips from your latest adventure, CapCut’s got your back.

Here’s a hack: Use CapCut’s built-in templates to get the creative juices flowing. If you’re short on time, automatic captions make your videos more accessible without the extra effort. It’s a favorite among influencers who want to keep their content looking polished without the Hollywood editing budget.

Later: Plan Your Feed Like a Pro, and Never Miss a Beat

Later is a social media scheduling tool that’s all about making your life easier. With its visual drag-and-drop calendar, you can plan out your feed weeks in advance, ensuring your grid stays on point. Later’s analytics also help you figure out when your followers are online, so you can post at the perfect time.

Pro tip: Use Later’s Linkin.bio feature to turn your Instagram feed into a mini website. It’s a great way to direct followers to your latest blog post, YouTube video, or online store. This tool is in the trending apps because it’s essential for influencers who want to stay organized and keep their social media game strong.

Depop: Turn Your Closet into Cash (and Your Style into a Brand)

Depop is the place to sell your closet’s gems and connect with other fashion lovers. It’s like having your own online boutique where you can showcase your unique style. Whether you’re selling a vintage jacket or a trendy pair of sneakers, Depop makes it easy to monetize your wardrobe and score some cool pieces for yourself.

Make your Depop profile pop by styling items as you would for your Instagram feed. High-quality photos and catchy descriptions go a long way. Don’t forget to update your listings frequently and engage with buyers—it’ll help you build a loyal following of fashion enthusiasts who are always eager to see what you’re selling.

Clubhouse: Share Your Voice and Build Community in Real Time

Clubhouse may not be the new kid on the block anymore, but it’s still a fun way to connect with your audience through live audio chats. It’s perfect for hosting Q&As, collaborating with other creators, or just chatting about the latest trends. If you love speaking your mind (and your followers love listening), Clubhouse is worth checking out.

Start by scheduling regular chats and promoting them on your other platforms to draw a crowd. Partner up with fellow influencers or industry experts for panel discussions, and you’ll not only expand your reach but also keep things interesting for your listeners.

Canva: Create Stunning Visuals Like a Design Pro

Canva is not just a design tool; it’s a marketing game-changer for influencers who want to create stunning graphics, presentations, and videos. The app’s templates make it easy to design everything from Instagram stories to YouTube thumbnails without any design experience. It’s a one-stop shop for all your content creation needs.

Quick tip: Use Canva’s “Content Planner” to schedule your social media posts directly from the app. Their pre-made templates save time while ensuring your visuals always look top-notch. For influencers who want to boost their marketing game, Canva is a must-have tool that’s as versatile as it is user-friendly.

Daylio: Your Mood-Tracking Sidekick for Wellness Content Inspiration

Daylio is your mood-tracking BFF that’s here to help you document daily habits and productivity. For influencers who share wellness, productivity hacks, or self-care tips, this app’s insights can be a goldmine for content ideas. Plus, tracking your habits gives you the receipts to show off how you practice what you preach.

Use Daylio’s data to create relatable content about mental health, fitness journeys, or personal growth. Share your goals and progress with your followers—they’ll appreciate the authenticity and might just be inspired to join you in tracking their own habits.

Milkshake: Transform Your Link-in-Bio into a Mini Website

Milkshake is the coolest way to turn your Instagram link-in-bio into a mini-website. Customize your landing page with links to your latest projects, blog posts, YouTube videos, or products you’re selling. It’s super easy to update, so you can keep your followers in the loop without breaking a sweat.

Pro tip: Switch up your Milkshake page regularly to match your current promotions or campaigns. Use its drag-and-drop editor to create a look that aligns with your brand’s vibe, whether that’s minimalistic, bold, or anything in between.

Shuffles by Pinterest: Bring Your Vision Boards to Life

Shuffles is Pinterest’s artsy cousin that lets you create collages, mood boards, and visual stories. Perfect for when you’re in the mood to express your aesthetic in a creative way. Whether it’s planning your next photoshoot, curating your dream travel destinations, or just having fun with visuals, Shuffles adds an extra layer to your content game.

Tip: Use Shuffles to storyboard your upcoming projects or create theme boards for the season ahead. Sharing these creative collages on social can give your audience a peek into your inspiration process.

Substack: Share Your Thoughts and Stories with a Personal Touch

Substack is the place to share your thoughts, advice, or stories with a more personal touch.

Substack is perfect for influencers who have more to say than can fit in a caption or tweet. Think of it as your space to share in-depth articles, advice, reviews, or even personal stories. The best part? You can monetize it by offering paid subscriptions for exclusive content. It’s like having a mini blog, but without the hassle of setting up a full website.

To get started, share something different than your typical social media content—maybe a deep dive into a topic you’re passionate about or behind-the-scenes stories. Use Substack’s analytics to track which articles are resonating with your readers, and build your strategy around what they love. It’s a great way to connect with your audience on a deeper level and establish yourself as a thought leader.

Trello: The Visual Taskmaster That Keeps You Organized

Trello listed among the trending apps as the ultimate organizational sidekick for influencers who need to keep their content, collabs, and campaigns in check. Its boards, lists, and cards are perfect for managing tasks, tracking editorial calendars, and mapping out your content plan. Think of it as your visual to-do list where you can see everything at a glance.

Make Trello work for you by setting up boards dedicated to different aspects of your influencer life—like content creation, brand partnerships, and long-term goals. Try using color-coded labels to keep things organized, and integrate it with other tools like Google Drive or Slack for a seamless workflow. It’s basically the best app for influencers who love structure and hate missing deadlines.

These 15 best apps for influencers bring a mix of creative flair, organization, and social savvy to the table. Whether you’re editing that perfect Instagram shot, engaging with followers through a chatbot, or keeping your content calendar on point, each app offers something unique to help you up your influencer game in 2024. So go ahead, give them a try, and watch your content—and your follower count—reach new heights.