If you’ve recently undergone bariatric surgery, you know that maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for your recovery and long-term success. Snacking can be a challenge, as many common snack foods are high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats.

However, with a little creativity and planning, you can enjoy satisfying snacks that support your weight loss goals and overall health. In this article, we’ll explore 15 delicious and nutritious bariatric friendly snack ideas that you can easily incorporate into your post-surgery lifestyle.

As someone who has gone through bariatric surgery myself, I understand the importance of finding snacks that are not only tasty but also packed with the nutrients your body needs to thrive. These snack ideas have been a game-changer for me, and I’m excited to share them with you.

Protein-Packed Snacks

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a classic bariatric friendly snack that’s easy to prepare and packed with protein. One large egg contains about 6 grams of protein and only 70 calories. Plus, eggs are incredibly versatile – you can enjoy them on their own, slice them up and add them to a salad, or make deviled eggs for a flavorful twist.

How to Make the Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg

To make the perfect hard-boiled egg, place your eggs in a pot and cover them with cold water. Bring the water to a boil, then remove the pot from heat and let the eggs sit in the hot water for 10-12 minutes. Drain the water and place the eggs in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Peel and enjoy!

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Greek yogurt is another excellent source of protein, with a single 6-ounce container providing around 15-20 grams. Top your yogurt with a handful of fresh berries for added fiber, vitamins, and natural sweetness. Berries are low in calories and high in antioxidants, making them a perfect addition to your bariatric diet.

Choosing the Right Greek Yogurt

When selecting Greek yogurt, opt for plain, non-fat varieties to keep your calorie and sugar intake in check. You can always add a touch of stevia or a drizzle of sugar-free syrup if you crave a little extra sweetness.

Cottage Cheese and Peaches

Cottage cheese is a low-fat, high-protein snack that pairs beautifully with sliced peaches. A 1/2 cup serving of cottage cheese contains about 14 grams of protein, while peaches provide fiber, vitamin C, and natural sweetness. This combination is both satisfying and refreshing.

Mixing It Up

Feel free to experiment with different fruit pairings, such as pineapple, pears, or melon. You can also add a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dash of vanilla extract to enhance the flavor profile.

Crunchy and Savory Snacks

Cucumber Slices with Hummus

Cucumber slices paired with hummus make for a crunchy, savory snack that’s rich in fiber and protein. Hummus is made from chickpeas, which are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. A 2-tablespoon serving of hummus typically contains about 2 grams of protein.

Homemade Hummus Recipe

To make your own hummus, blend together 1 can of drained and rinsed chickpeas, 1/4 cup of tahini, 2 cloves of garlic, the juice of 1 lemon, and 1/4 cup of olive oil. Season with salt, pepper, and cumin to taste. Adjust the consistency by adding water or more olive oil as needed.

Celery Sticks with Peanut Butter

Celery sticks spread with a tablespoon of natural peanut butter make for a satisfying snack that’s rich in healthy fats and protein. Peanut butter contains about 7 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving, making it an excellent choice for bariatric patients.

Choosing the Right Peanut Butter

When selecting peanut butter, look for natural varieties that contain only peanuts and salt. Avoid brands that add sugar, hydrogenated oils, or other unhealthy ingredients.

Bariatric Friendly Snacks

For a convenient, protein-packed snack option, consider trying bariatric friendly snacks like protein chips. These snacks are specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of bariatric patients, providing a good source of protein while being low in carbs and calories.

Benefits of Protein Chips

Protein chips come in a variety of flavors, making them a tasty alternative to traditional potato chips. They’re also easy to take on the go, making them perfect for busy lifestyles.

Sweet Treats

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seed pudding is a nutritious and delicious snack that’s easy to prepare. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, protein, and healthy omega-3 fatty acids. To make chia seed pudding, simply mix 1/4 cup of chia seeds with 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk and let it sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or overnight). The chia seeds will absorb the liquid and create a pudding-like consistency.

Customizing Your Chia Seed Pudding

Feel free to customize your chia seed pudding by adding sugar-free sweeteners, vanilla extract, or cocoa powder. You can also top your pudding with fresh fruit, shredded coconut, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Protein Shake with Frozen Berries

A protein shake blended with frozen berries makes for a refreshing and satisfying snack that’s perfect for hot summer days. Choose a high-quality protein powder that’s low in sugar and calories, and blend it with unsweetened almond milk and a handful of frozen berries.

Experimenting with Flavors

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different flavor combinations, such as chocolate protein powder with frozen cherries or vanilla protein powder with frozen peaches. You can also add a handful of spinach or kale for an extra nutrient boost.

Sugar-Free Jello with Whipped Cream

Sugar-free Jello is a low-calorie treat that can satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your diet. Top your Jello with a dollop of sugar-free whipped cream for a creamy and indulgent snack.

Making Your Own Whipped Cream

To make your own sugar-free whipped cream, simply whip heavy cream with a sugar-free sweetener like stevia or erythritol until stiff peaks form. You can also add a splash of vanilla extract for extra flavor.

Conclusion

Snacking after bariatric surgery doesn’t have to be boring or restrictive. With these 15 delicious and nutritious bariatric friendly snack ideas, you can enjoy satisfying treats that support your weight loss goals and overall health.

Remember to focus on protein-rich options, incorporate plenty of fruits and vegetables, and choose snacks that are low in sugar and unhealthy fats.

As you navigate your post-surgery lifestyle, don’t be afraid to get creative in the kitchen and experiment with new flavor combinations. With a little planning and preparation, you can enjoy a wide variety of tasty and nourishing snacks that will keep you feeling satisfied and energized throughout the day.