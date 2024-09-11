13 AI-driven Tools that Positively Influence Daily Meal Planning

In the quest for healthier eating and streamlined meal preparation, we’ve gathered insights from CEOs, nutritionists, and other experts to share their favorite AI-driven tools. From discovering plant-based meals with Forks Over Knives to using psychology with Noom, here are the top thirteen tools that are changing the game in daily meal planning.

Forks Over Knives: Discover Plant-Based Meals

MealMind: Tailored Meal Plans for Dietary Goals

PlantJammer: Creative Vegan Recipe Ideas

PlateJoy: Streamlined Company Meal Planning

Yummly: AI-Powered Family Meal Favorites

SuperCook: Ingredient-Based Recipe Generation

Eat This Much: Customized Meal Plans

8fit: Integrated Fitness and Meal Planning

Mealime: Personalized Meal Planning Simplified

Whisk: AI-Driven Recipe Discovery and Shopping

Prospre: Macronutrient-Focused Meal Prep

EatLove: Dietitian-Grade Meal Planning

Noom: Psychology-Driven Custom Meal Plans

Forks Over Knives: Discover Plant-Based Meals

I’ve been using Forks Over Knives lately, and it’s been a fantastic tool for anyone looking to eat more plant-based meals. The AI component personalizes meal plans based on your specific needs and even adjusts as your preferences evolve. It’s been especially helpful in discovering new, nutrient-rich recipes that I wouldn’t have thought to try otherwise.

The simplicity of the app, combined with its intelligent suggestions, has made it easier to maintain a healthier diet without feeling overwhelmed. It’s become a part of my daily routine, making healthy eating something I look forward to rather than a chore.

Alari Aho, CEO and Founder, Toggl Inc

MealMind: Tailored Meal Plans for Dietary Goals

I’d definitely recommend MealMind for anyone looking to streamline their meal-planning process. It’s an AI-powered tool that provides personalized meal plans tailored to your specific dietary needs and preferences. What I like about MealMind is how it simplifies the whole process. You tell it your health and fitness goals, whether you’re looking to lose weight, build muscle, or just maintain a balanced diet, and it crafts a weekly meal plan for you.

The plans take into account different dietary requirements and preferences, ensuring you get the right macros. Plus, it’s quite affordable at a one-time fee of $9 for a personalized plan. For me, using MealMind has made meal planning a lot less of a chore and more of an enjoyable part of my routine. It’s great for anyone trying to stick to specific dietary goals without the hassle of figuring out what to cook and ensuring all nutritional bases are covered.

Lydia Valentine, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Cohort XIII LLC

PlantJammer: Creative Vegan Recipe Ideas

I’d recommend PlantJammer if you’re into plant-based cooking. It’s an AI-powered app that’s really useful for vegans and vegetarians who want to spice up their meal planning. PlantJammer uses AI to whip up personalized recipes that fit a plant-based diet. It’s packed with a wide range of vegan and vegetarian recipes, which is great as more people look for meat-free eating options.

I find PlantJammer very helpful because it focuses solely on plant-based cooking, offering lots of creative and tasty recipe ideas without any animal products. It’s a great tool for anyone wanting to dive deeper into plant-based cuisine. The app fits nicely into the broader range of AI culinary tools, useful for both pros in the kitchen and home cooks who just want to try something new.

Renato Fernandes, Clinical Nutritionist, Saude Pulso

PlateJoy: Streamlined Company Meal Planning

I’m always on the lookout for tools that streamline our operations, even down to meal planning for team meetings. One standout app is PlateJoy. Its tailored meal plans have transformed how we organize our company lunches, especially during intense project phases.

With its AI-driven suggestions, we’ve not only saved time but also enjoyed healthier choices tailored to dietary preferences. The app tracks nutritional intake, ensuring we’re fueled optimally for peak performance. Ultimately, PlateJoy helps us maintain our energy and focus, boosting productivity in a noticeable way. It’s a small tool with a significant impact on our daily routine at GSA Focus.

Josh Ladick, President, GSA Focus

Yummly: AI-Powered Family Meal Favorites

Yummly creates a meal-planning dream by using their AI app, which assembles personalized recipes according to my taste. One evening, Yummly suggested a quinoa salad that immediately became one of the family favorites.

Besides, the app provides the feature to create a shopping list, which makes shopping easier; this reduced food waste by 15%. Yummly remembers my choices and gets smarter with each use. It has been an indispensable tool in our kitchen and has transformed what was formerly a very time-consuming task of meal planning into an enjoyable experience, which keeps us eating healthy and efficiently.

Ryan Doser, Co-Founder, AI Insider Tips

SuperCook: Ingredient-Based Recipe Generation

I’d definitely recommend SuperCook: The Ingredient-Based Recipe Generator. SuperCook is perfect for anyone who loves to cook but wants to avoid wasting food and save money. You just type in the ingredients you’ve got, and it spits out a bunch of recipes you can make with just those items. It’s incredibly handy when your pantry is getting low, or if you’ve got leftovers that you want to use up without needing to run to the store.

What I really like about SuperCook is how it helps you use what you already have at home. It’s super user-friendly, letting you throw together meals that might not have crossed your mind otherwise. It’s a big help for trying out new dishes too, pushing you to mix flavors you might not have thought to combine. Plus, it’s great for budgeting because it focuses on using ingredients you already own, cutting down on extra spending. Overall, it’s a fantastic tool for getting creative in the kitchen and making the most of your groceries.

James McNally, Managing Director, SDVH [Self Drive Vehicle Hire]

Eat This Much: Customized Meal Plans

I’ve always been someone who likes to streamline my day, and meal planning is no exception. Running a business keeps me busy, so I needed something that would take the guesswork out of deciding what to eat every day. That’s when I discovered an AI-driven tool called Eat This Much.

Let me break down why this app has been a huge help for me. Eat This Much isn’t just another meal planner; it’s designed to customize your entire meal plan based on your dietary preferences, budget, and even how much time you have to cook. What sets it apart is how it adapts to your daily needs. For example, if I have a hectic week ahead, I can tell the app that I only have 20 minutes to prepare each meal, and it’ll adjust the recipes accordingly. It’s not just about convenience—this app ensures that the meals are balanced and fit my nutritional goals, which I really appreciate.

A feature of Eat This Much that I truly appreciate is the grocery list it generates. Once I’ve decided on a meal plan, the app automatically creates a shopping list based on the recipes I’ll be using. It’s detailed and organized by category, which saves me a lot of time when I’m at the store. Plus, it guarantees that I don’t overlook any essential items, which is crucial when trying to stick to a plan.

The impact on my daily routine has been substantial. I no longer spend time figuring out what to eat or worrying about whether I’m getting the right balance of nutrients. Instead, I can focus on running my business, knowing that my meals are sorted. I’d recommend Eat This Much to anyone who’s looking to take control of their meal planning without it becoming another chore. It’s efficient, it’s smart, and it’s made my life a lot easier.

Eli Itzhaki, CEO & Founder, Keyzoo

8fit: Integrated Fitness and Meal Planning

I’d recommend the 8fit Workouts & Meal Planner app. It’s a versatile tool that combines AI-driven meal planning with workout routines, making it really useful for anyone looking to manage their diet and exercise together. What I like about it is how it adapts to individual dietary needs and fitness goals. This makes it perfect for people with specific health objectives or food allergies.

The app takes a holistic approach to health and wellness by integrating nutrition and physical activities, which helps in fostering a balanced lifestyle. Its user-friendly interface and personalized features simplify the process of achieving your fitness goals, whether that’s losing weight, gaining muscle, or just maintaining overall health.

8fit provides personalized meal plans that cater to various dietary preferences, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian options. It also offers a range of workout programs that can be tailored to different fitness levels and goals, from fat-burning exercises to muscle-building HIIT routines. This customization makes it a comprehensive solution for combining fitness with nutrition effectively.

Adam Klein, Certified Integral Coach® and Managing Director, New Ventures West

Mealime: Personalized Meal Planning Simplified

One AI-driven tool that I highly recommend for daily meal planning is Mealime. This app leverages artificial intelligence to create personalized meal plans based on your dietary preferences, restrictions, and cooking skills. Mealime not only simplifies the planning process by suggesting recipes and generating shopping lists, but also adapts effortlessly to your tastes, making cooking enjoyable and efficient.

As a busy executive, I appreciate how it saves valuable time while maintaining a nutritious diet amid a hectic schedule. By streamlining meal preparation, Mealime enhances my culinary experience and overall well-being, establishing it as an indispensable tool in my daily routine.

David Zhang, CEO, Kate Backdrops

Whisk: AI-Driven Recipe Discovery and Shopping

A tool that’s truly improved my daily meal planning so far is definitely Whisk. It’s essentially an AI-driven app that makes everything easier, from finding recipes to creating shopping lists.

The AI picks up on your dietary preferences, favorite ingredients, plus, even specific brands, then suggests meal plans that fit your taste and nutritional goals.

What I appreciate most about Whisk is how it adapts to what I already have at home, which helps cut down on food waste while keeping my meals balanced. Plus, it syncs with grocery delivery services, so I can get everything I need without much effort. So far, it’s been a real time-saver and keeps meal planning simple, varied, and healthy.

Jonas Torrang, Co-founder, Isbrave.com

Prospre: Macronutrient-Focused Meal Prep

The go-to app I’ve been using lately is Prospre. It’s really easy to use and takes advantage of AI—but what I really like about it is the fact that it gets down to your macronutrients. I started by selecting foods I like, which included bagels, eggs, beef, etc. I also marked things I disliked. As someone who has a full schedule, I need a way to keep up with my nutrition without breaking my head.

The app makes it easy to meal-prep, as I know what I’m going to eat the next day, or even for the following week. This saves a lot of time and means I can continue to focus on my daily tasks and remain productive.

Joshua Webb, Head of Growth, Kinnovis

EatLove: Dietitian-Grade Meal Planning

As a doctor, balancing a demanding work schedule with healthy eating habits can be difficult, which is why I’ve found AI-powered tools to be extremely useful to combat this. EatLove is an app that has helped me plan my daily meals more effectively. It’s more than just a meal planner; it’s like having a dietitian in your pocket who can help you curate meals based on your specific health needs and goals.

EatLove integrates AI with evidence-based nutrition science to create personalized meal plans. What I appreciate most about the app is its ability to account for my medical knowledge and dietary preferences, making it a versatile tool for someone with a healthcare background. It’s not merely about recommending recipes—it goes deeper by analyzing nutritional content, recommending portion sizes, and even providing shopping lists. For someone like me, who is constantly aware of the dietary guidelines that should be followed for optimal health, this tool offers an efficient way to ensure that my meals align with those guidelines without having to manually calculate everything.

The AI within EatLove is impressive because it adapts to your feedback. For example, if I’ve had a long day at the clinic and need something quick and easy, it will adjust my meal plan to accommodate that while still ensuring that I’m meeting my nutritional needs. It’s also capable of making suggestions based on my activity levels, which vary depending on whether I’m working a long shift or have time for exercise. This level of customization is something that stands out to me, especially as someone who understands how critical proper nutrition is to overall health.

Maria Knobel, Medical Director, Medical Cert UK

Noom: Psychology-Driven Custom Meal Plans

As the owner of Smaller U Weightloss, I recommend the Noom app. Noom uses psychology and AI to provide customized meal plans based on your goals and food preferences. It has helped many of my clients stick to healthy habits and lose weight long-term.

For example, one client was struggling with emotional eating, and Noom helped her identify triggers and find healthier alternatives. She learned coping strategies and lost over 50 pounds, keeping it off for over a year now.

Noom analyzes your input and progress to provide targeted feedback and tweak your plan. It suggests meals, tracks nutrients, and rewards your wins to keep you motivated. The social support in the app helps people stay accountable. Noom’s approach aligns well with the lifestyle changes we promote at Smaller U Weightloss.

Valerie Maclin, Owner, Smaller U Weightloss

Related Articles