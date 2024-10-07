$10M in 72 Hours! BlockDAG Presale Skyrockets in October—Solana & Uniswap Heating Up

October often brings buzz in crypto, with a historical trend of rising prices. The question remains: what crypto is worth investing in now? Three contenders catch attention.

Solana, though strong this year, faces fresh centralization concerns, raised by a whistleblower. Meanwhile, Uniswap’s new wallet extension simplifies DeFi, offering users smoother management of assets across multiple blockchains.

However, BlockDAG is surpassing both. Raising $10 million in just 72 hours, its presale now exceeds $90 million. Early holders are seeing a striking ROI of 1,960%, raising questions about the potential for long-term returns.

Solana’s Centralization Debate: Potential Price Shift?

Solana’s price, currently around $141.64, hints at potential growth toward $300. Yet recent criticisms are stirring debate over the blockchain’s structure.

At the Token2049 conference, Edward Snowden suggested Solana’s centralization could lead to risks absent in more decentralized projects. He noted this centralization might cap its long-term value. Despite such concerns, Solana’s ecosystem is expanding, with market analysts largely optimistic about SOL’s future.

Uniswap Wallet Extension Enhances DeFi Accessibility

Uniswap’s wallet has quickly become popular for its straightforward design, making DeFi accessible to everyday users. Available on both mobile and desktop, the wallet lets users manage digital assets across blockchains with ease.

The wallet’s built-in swaps and Miner Extractable Value (MEV) protection offer users a secure, integrated trading experience, eliminating the need to switch between networks and empowering greater control over assets.

$10M Raised & 13.8 Billion Coins Sold – BlockDAG’s Viral Trajectory

In a notable achievement, BlockDAG has raised over $10 million in just 72 hours—an impressive feat for any crypto project.

The surge is driven largely by high-volume activity, with whales purchasing hundreds of thousands to millions in BDAG within the short period. As a result, BlockDAG’s presale now surpasses $90 million, with more than 13.8 billion BDAG coins sold.

The crypto community is shocked by BlockDAG’s massive ROI potential, with early holders seeing returns of 1,960% in few months. Conversations are now focusing on the possibilities for long-term gains. If BlockDAG has shown such early performance, its future potential remains promising.

Secondly, BlockDAG’s unique tech—a hybrid model combining blockchain with a directed acyclic graph (DAG), delivering speed, security, and decentralization together makes it an attractive option at such a low entry price.

With this trajectory, BlockDAG seems set to make a lasting impact. Over 140,000 holders are now on board, with major whales driving up demand, leading to a rapid sell-out of batch 23. Batch 24 is now live, priced at $0.0206 per coin.

Those interested should consider acting soon, as this batch could sell out even quicker than the last.

Identifying the Best Crypto Assets for October 2024

Solana’s future is still a compelling prospect despite recent centralization critiques, with analysts remaining largely optimistic. Uniswap’s wallet extension, meanwhile, provides a straightforward tool for managing digital assets across multiple networks.

As October 2024 progresses, BlockDAG stands out. Its presale success—raising $10 million in 72 hours and exceeding $90 million overall—has attracted both major whales and individual holders.

With a robust ROI of 1,960% already for early adopters, batch 24 is in high demand at $0.0206 per coin. This batch is moving quickly, making now an ideal moment to consider joining.

