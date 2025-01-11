10 Ways to Fix Error 0x800701b1 on Windows 11/10 (2025)

How to Fix Error 0x800701b1 on Windows 11/10 Easily and Quickly

While copying files between external drives I met with an error “0x800701b1” along with a message: “A device which does not exist was specified.” I don’t know why I’ve received it. But please can someone help me fix it?

—A Question from Reddit

You might be in a hurry to transfer files, maybe it’s because a project deadline is looming or you want to create a system backup. Whatever your reasons are, your task could fail when suddenly you receive an error 0x800701b1 pops up. But worry not as we’ll talk through what this error conveys, why it happens, and share 10 solutions so you can go back to shifting your files across external drives without a hitch!

Part 1: What Is ‘Error 0x800701b1’ on Windows 11/10?

Error 0x800701b1 can occur when shifting files to an external hard or a USB drive. It usually appears with a message saying: “An unexpected error occurred while copying the file.” The error code “0x800701b1” can also be accompanied by an alert: “A device which does not exist was specified.” This is reported during Windows 10 installation with a USB drive.

Part 2: What Causes ‘Error Code 0x8000701B1’?

The error “0x800701b1 on Windows 11/10” appears due to numerous reasons, including:

The drive letter in File Explorer doesn’t match Disk Management.

You don’t have full access to a device.

Outdated or damaged drivers for external hard drive, USB, or BIOS.

The drive’s partition is unreadable, like a RAW format.

Faulty USB ports, damaged cables, or insufficient power.

The drive has damaged areas.

Part 3: Recover Data When Encountering ‘Error 0x8000701B1’

Prior to fixing error “0x800701b1” on an SSD, USB, or HDD, you must first reclaim all your files from it. This is of utmost importance because for resolving this error you might need to reformat your disk and this will lead to data loss. However, this is not achievable without using a free data recovery tool or a backup. 4DDiG Data Recovery can help you with this as it can retrieve files from inaccessible or corrupted drives. Here’s a lot more this tool offers:

It can restore files lost from external disks due to various data loss situations e.g. system crashes, virus attacks, formatting, deletion, lost partitions, and so forth.

It can regain files from a wide range of external devices e.g. SD cards, USBs, and external HDDs and SSDs.

It can recover 2000+ file types, such as audio, videos, documents, archives, images, etc.

Allows you to reclaim 2GB of files for free.

No technical knowledge required.

Here’s how to reclaim files with this tool from your external drive with “0x800701b1” error:

Step 1: Plug in your error-ridden external drive to your computer. Then, execute data recovery tool on same PC.

Step 2: Choose your drive with error. Pick file types to scan and hit “Scan.”

Step 3: Pause or stop scanning to preview recovered files. If you find them fine, hit “Recover” to export them all to your computer.

Part 4: Methods to Fix ‘Error 0x8000701B1’ on Windows 11/10

Following are 10 ways to fix error “0x800701b1” on an SSD, USB, or HDD. Pick a solution, based on your situation:

Check Connections

The 0x800701b1 error could be due to a faulty USB port or cable or loose connection which prevents you from transferring files. Thus, plug in your external drive to another port or into a port of a different computer. If issue is due to a loose connection or malfunctioning cable switch off your computer. Then, reconnect drive to your PC with a different cable. Switch it back on to see if problem is fixed.

Rescan Your Disk

Sometimes, your external drive might not be detected by your Windows 10/11 due to some glitches which lead to a “0x800701b1” error. This could be fixed when you rescan your external drive in “Disk Management” which enables Windows 10/11 to re-establish connection with your drive. Here’s how to do that:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: Right-click “Start.” Then, pick “Disk Management.”

Step 3: Tap “Action” up-top. Next, hit “Rescan Disks.”

Update or Reinstall Disk Driver

An outdated external disk driver lacks the security patches and bug fixes needed for the drive to perform properly. So, if your disk driver is outdated it would display “error code 0x800701B.” You can either update or reinstall it based on the error’s persistence:

Update Driver:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: Right-click “Start.” Then, pick “Device Manager.”

Step 3: Expand “Disk drives.” Next, right-click your drive. Pick “Update driver.”

Step 4: Choose “Search automatically for updated driver software.” Restart your computer after update.

Reinstall Driver:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: If “0x800701b1” error continues, return to “Device Manager.”

Step 3: Right-click your drive. Then, select “Uninstall device.” Restart your computer and Windows 10/11 will automatically reinstall driver.





Run CHKDSK Utility

Your external drive’s file system could be ridden with logical errors which could be why you’re receiving “error code 0x800701b1.” To fix it follow steps below:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: Input “cmd” in Windows search field.” Then, execute “Command Prompt.”

Step 3: Input following command. Hit “Enter” afterward:

chkdsk [drive letter]: /f /r /x

Remove Write Protection

Your external drive could be write-protected. That’s one reason you’re not able to transfer files and getting an error “0x800701b1: a device which does not exist was specified.” So, what you can do is remove your external disk’s read-only attributes. To do so:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: Input “cmd” in Windows search field.” Then, execute “Command Prompt” with admin privileges.

Step 3: Input following commands. Hit “Enter” after each one:

diskpart

list disk

select disk [drive letter]

attribute disk clear readonly

Grant Full Permissions

The error “0x800701b1” on Windows 11/10 could also occur if your system is not granted permission to fully access your external drive. So, here’s you can grant full permissions:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: Then, open “File Explorer.” Next, right-click your drive. Pick “Properties.”

Step 3: Head to “Security” tab. Click “Edit.” Then, select a group or user name.

Step 4: Make certain to tick mark all “Allow” boxes. Then, tap “Apply.” Hit “OK.”

Remove Unnecessary Peripherals

A system overloaded with devices and having insufficient power could also cause an error “0x800701b1” on an SSD, HDD, or USB. Therefore, remove unnecessary peripherals from your computer and try again to transfer files from your external drive.

Clear Virus From Your Drive

A virus in your external drive or computer could also lead to a “0x800701b1: a device which does not exist was specified” error. Thus, install an antivirus on your computer. If you already have one, continuously update it and execute regular scans to protect against viruses, malware, and other threats. Also, make certain to use trustworthy antivirus software from authorized providers that update frequently.

Reformat Your Drive

If no earlier-mentioned solution is able to fix error “0x800701b1” on Windows 11/10, then reformat your external drive. This will create a new partition and file system which might resolve the error. To do so:

Step 1: Plug in your external drive to your computer.

Step 2: Follow all steps from “Method 5” till “attribute disk clear readonly.”

Step 3: Input following commands. Press “Enter” after each one:

clean

Create partition primary size [pick size]

format fs=ntfs

label= [pick label ]

assign letter= [drive letter] .

Create a New Windows User Account

If your computer is used by more than one person, a User Account might not have permission to transfer files from your external drive. Thus, you’ll receive an error “0x800701b1.” So, create a new Windows User Account. To do so:

Step 1: Input “mmc” in Windows search field. This will execute “Microsoft Management Console.” Enter your admin password when requested.

Step 2: Click “Local Users and Groups.” Then, tap “Users.” Next, pick “New User.”

Step 3: Fill in details for new account. Click “Create.” After this, log in to new account.

Conclusion

Receiving an error 0x800701b1 is usually so because of issues like incorrect drive letters, permission problems, outdated drivers, file system errors, or hardware malfunctions. However, to counter these problems we’ve shared 10 solutions in this post. But don’t forget to recover your files first for risk of losing data. We recommend using 4DDiG Data Recovery as it can safely and successfully retrieve data from various data loss situations e.g. inaccessible or corrupted drives.