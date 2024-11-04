10 Things You Need to Know Before Moving to Savannah

Savannah, Georgia, is a city rich in history, charm, and culture, making it a desirable destination for many looking to relocate. However, before you pack your bags and make the move, there are several important factors to consider. Here are ten things you need to know before moving to Savannah, along with tips on how to make your transition smooth and enjoyable.

1. The Weather is Humid and Mild

Savannah boasts a humid subtropical climate, which means you’ll experience hot summers and mild winters. The average summer temperature can soar into the high 90s, while winter temperatures rarely dip below freezing. The humidity can make the heat feel more intense, so be prepared for sweaty summers. It’s essential to factor in the weather when planning outdoor activities or deciding what to wear during your move.

2. A Rich History Awaits

Savannah is known for its rich history and well-preserved architecture. From the stunning squares to historic homes, the city offers a glimpse into the past. If you appreciate history, you’ll find plenty to explore, including museums, historic sites, and ghost tours. Embrace the city’s heritage, and consider participating in local events that celebrate its history.

3. Cost of Living

The cost of living in Savannah is generally lower than the national average, making it an attractive option for many. Housing costs, in particular, are affordable compared to larger cities. However, the price can vary significantly depending on the neighborhood. Research different areas to find one that suits your budget and lifestyle.

4. Neighborhoods to Explore

Savannah is home to a variety of neighborhoods, each with its unique character. From the historic district filled with cobblestone streets and oak trees to the trendy Starland District known for its art scene, you’ll find a community that fits your style. Consider visiting different neighborhoods to get a feel for the atmosphere before making a decision.

5. Outdoor Activities Abound

If you love the outdoors, Savannah is the place for you. With beautiful parks, riverfront views, and nearby beaches, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities. Whether you enjoy biking, hiking, fishing, or simply taking a stroll, you’ll find plenty of options. Forsyth Park is a popular spot for locals, offering a large green space for picnics and outdoor sports.

6. A Culinary Paradise

Savannah’s food scene is as diverse as its culture. From traditional Southern cuisine to modern culinary delights, you’ll find restaurants that cater to every taste. Be sure to try some local favorites, such as shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and beignets. Don’t forget to explore the local farmers’ markets for fresh produce and artisanal products.

7. The Arts and Culture Scene

Savannah is home to a vibrant arts and culture scene. With numerous galleries, theaters, and music venues, there’s always something happening. The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) contributes to the city’s artistic atmosphere, hosting events and exhibitions throughout the year. Immerse yourself in local art and culture by attending festivals, gallery openings, and performances.

8. Education Opportunities

If you have children, you’ll want to consider the education options available in Savannah. The city has a mix of public and private schools, along with higher education institutions such as SCAD and Georgia Southern University. Research the schools in your desired neighborhood to ensure they meet your family’s needs.

9. The Importance of Community

Savannah has a strong sense of community, and residents take pride in their city. Engaging with your neighbors and participating in local events can help you feel more connected. From farmers’ markets to festivals, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and meet new people. This sense of community can make your transition to Savannah more enjoyable.

10. Reliable Moving Services

When it comes to relocating, finding reliable movers in Savannah GA is crucial. Hiring professional movers can help alleviate some of the stress associated with moving. Look for residential moving services in Savannah GA that offer a range of options, from packing to transportation, to ensure a smooth transition to your new home. It’s important to read reviews and compare quotes to find the best service for your needs.

Conclusion

Moving to Savannah can be an exciting adventure filled with new experiences. By keeping these ten considerations in mind, you’ll be better prepared for your transition. From understanding the local climate to exploring the rich culture and history, Savannah offers a unique lifestyle that many find appealing. With careful planning and the right moving services, you can make your move to this charming city as smooth as possible. Embrace the Southern hospitality and enjoy all that Savannah has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the best time of year to move to Savannah?

The best time to move to Savannah is during the fall (September to November) or spring (March to May) when temperatures are milder, and the humidity is lower. These seasons also offer beautiful scenery with blooming flowers in spring and vibrant foliage in fall.

2. Is it expensive to live in Savannah?

Overall, the cost of living in Savannah is lower than the national average. Housing prices are generally more affordable compared to larger cities, but costs can vary based on the neighborhood. It’s advisable to research specific areas to get a better understanding of the costs.

3. Are there good schools in Savannah?

Yes, Savannah has a mix of public and private schools, as well as higher education institutions like SCAD and Georgia Southern University. Researching schools in your desired neighborhood is essential to ensure they meet your educational needs.

4. What outdoor activities are available in Savannah?

Savannah offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including parks, hiking trails, and nearby beaches. Forsyth Park is a local favorite, and you can also enjoy biking, fishing, and water sports along the riverfront.

5. How do I find reliable moving services in Savannah?

To find reliable movers in Savannah GA, consider asking for recommendations, reading online reviews, and comparing quotes from different residential moving services in Savannah GA. This will help ensure you choose a reputable company for your move.