10 Reasons to Use the CryptoCommerce WordPress Theme for Your E-Commerce Website

WordPress is a quite popular open-source CMS for creating websites. Over 43% of global websites are built using WordPress. It has also made some creative individuals come forward and build WordPress themes to make website development easier.

However, there are thousands of e-commerce WordPress themes, we’re going to discuss the Cryptocommerce WordPress Theme. Let’s discuss why one should prefer this theme for creating an online store despite having solutions like Shopify, OpenCart, PrestaShop, etc.

Why Use CryptoCommerce WordPress Theme

1. A Complete E-Commerce WordPress Theme

CryptoCommerce seems like a complete WordPress theme for e-commerce businesses. You get all the essential e-commerce features, helping you provide your customers with a complete online shopping experience. Businesses can easily add products and categories, manage inventory, and manage other e-commerce operations directly from the admin panel.

From the customer’s point of view, the website based on this theme will be easy to use. Because it will be easy for them to find products shared in different categories, add them to the cart, and purchase them. Also, they will be able to rate and review the purchased product. Such ratings and reviews can be helpful to other customers in making a decision to purchase the product.

2. Pre-Installed WooCommerce Plugin

You have to install any of the e-commerce plugins for creating an online store in WordPress. However, WooCommerce is the most commonly used e-commerce Plugin in WordPress. It is compatible with most WordPress e-commerce themes including the CryptoCommerce theme.

However, installing WooCommerce might look tough or time-consuming at first, but not with CryptoCommerce. In fact, businesses get WooCommerce pre-installed with this theme. This simplifies the process to set up your online store. Also, adding products, managing inventory, and processing payments are simplified with the WooCommerce plugin. So those who are not familiar with coding can easily create an online store with CryptoCommerce.

3. Easy Availability and Installation Process

CryptoCommerce is an easily available e-commerce WordPress theme. It can be purchased from a popular online theme store by spending a few hundred dollars. Also, the theme installation process for this is quite easy. The installation guide received right after the successful purchase helps a lot in a smooth installation process.

4. Cost-Effective

CryptoCommerce is a cost-effective WordPress e-commerce theme as it costs a few hundred dollars only. Building a custom e-commerce website may cost thousands of dollars, but you can get a completely functional e-commerce website by spending almost less than 10% with the Cryptocommerce WordPress theme.

Building a custom e-commerce website can be a good option, but only for widely grown businesses with specific e-commerce requirements. But when all demands are getting fulfilled with a pocket-friendly WordPress e-commerce theme, then there is no need to spend thousands of dollars on custom e-commerce web development.

5. Mobile-Responsiveness

A responsive website means it can work smoothly on every screen size. The responsiveness of your website is quite important because over 50% of internet users prefer mobile browsing over desktop browsing. Also, Google prefers mobile-friendly websites for higher search engine rankings. That’s why, the CryptoCommerce WordPress theme comes with a mobile-friendly design. It lets you create an e-commerce website that can be easily accessed by over half of internet users.

6. Customizations With Live Preview

The ability of CryptoCommerce to get customized with a live preview is an added convenience, especially for non-coders. This theme can be customized with a live preview using the Elementor plugin. However, this plugin doesn’t come pre-installed like WooCommerce, so you will need to install it separately from the ‘Plugins’ section. After installing this plugin, you can go to ‘Pages’, and click ‘Edit with Elementor’ under the page that you want to customize.

7. Analytics Ready

Analytics tools like Google Analytics, MonsterInsights, or WooCommerce-specific tools can be easily integrated into e-commerce WordPress websites. Talking about CryptoCommerce, it comes with WooCommerce’s built-in analytics feature, which lets you monitor sales, revenue, products, stocks, etc. Businesses can also monitor website metrics such as page views, bounce rates, average session duration, and real-time visitor statistics with the help of such tools.

With such insights, businesses can make data-driven decisions to improve their website’s performance. You can also analyze product-specific stats to find out best-selling, trending, popular, underpriced, and overpriced products. This data-driven approach becomes necessary for optimizing your website and growing your online store with the help of effective product management.

8. Extensive Plugin Support

Another advantage of using the CryptoCommerce WordPress theme or any other theme is the extensive plugin support. You can easily add the required functionality to your online store with such plugins. You can find plugins to add capabilities such as shipping calculators, social media integration, SEO optimization, multilingual support, and email marketing to your store.

9. Crypto Payment Gateway Support

The best part of using the CryptoCommerce WordPress theme is it supports one of the most popular crypto payment gateways, which is Coinremitter. You can easily integrate Coinremitter’s plugin into your store to make it capable of accepting crypto payments from customers. This ensures that your customers can easily and securely pay online in crypto and complete their purchases.

10. Secure and Reliable

WordPress is considered to be a highly secure platform. In the plugins section, you can find various WordPress plugins to enhance your e-commerce website’s security. With such plugins, you can scan malware, secure logins, detect vulnerabilities, and add other security measures. Please note that all these features may not be available in a single plugin, so you may need to add multiple plugins to diversify security measures.

Conclusion

The CryptoCommerce WordPress Theme offers an easy and reliable way of creating an online store website. We have just discussed 10 major reasons for creating an e-commerce website with CryptoCommerce like cost-effectiveness, mobile-responsiveness, extensive plugin support, pre-installed WooCommerce plugin, etc, but the most impactful reason is its cost-effectiveness, which may be a deciding factor for many businesses. Also, the support for one of the best crypto payment gateways helps you with some other benefits like easy cross-border transactions, comparatively lower transaction fees, and global fees.