10 Reasons Remote Working Arrangements Fall Flat

Did you know eight in 10 people are plying their trades via remote or hybrid arrangements?

If you work remotely but don’t have the right tools for the trade, your work-from-home arrangement might not work as well as you want.

During the global pandemic when work-from-home orders were implemented, many people worked remotely, whether they wanted to or not. What this did was fast-track the remote work trend in a major way.

But if your goal is to work remotely, you must be prepared. Otherwise, your boss might rethink things, cancel your remote work privileges, and force you to report to the office.

You avoid this by considering these ten mistakes that can sabotage your goal.

Ignoring a Set Schedule

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is failing to adhere to a set schedule. It can be easy to work without a firm start and stop time–much less a time to eat lunch or take breaks. But that could derail your remote work arrangement by burning you out and disillusioning you.

It’s essential to have a schedule that works for you, and it should allow you to achieve a good work-life balance.

Skipping a Dedicated Workspace

It’s also a mistake to avoid setting up a dedicated workspace. Simply working on the sofa in front of a television won’t be the best option.

If possible, you should set up an office in an area of your home that affords sufficient privacy to get down to business. It’s easier to focus on work when you have a space set up for work. It should have a desk, comfortable chair, computer, printer, and anything else needed.

The right software can also make a big difference. For instance, you may need video conferencing, productivity, time management, and project management applications.

Another important type of software is a screen recording solution. It’s the sort of tool that can help you work more efficiently and productively by recording everything from team meetings to training to troubleshooting.

Dealing With Unreliable Internet

It goes without saying that you need a reliable internet connection if you’re working remotely. Depending on where you live, there may be limited options for high-speed internet. But you’ll be putting your remote working arrangement in jeopardy if you don’t have stable internet access.

Failing to Treat Work Like Work

Another thing that can ruin your remote work opportunity is failing to treat work like work. So, if you have friends who love to stop by unannounced even when they know you’re working, you must be firm.

Let them know your work hours and that you can’t accept unplanned visits. Your family, friends, or acquaintances won’t treat what you do as real work if you don’t treat it as real work.

Wearing Pajamas All Day

While it might be tempting to lounge around all day in your pajamas, it might be counterproductive. It’s best to be professional and dress the way you would if going into an office. Doing so can make a positive difference in how you approach your responsibilities.

Ignoring Ergonomics

Don’t underestimate the importance of being comfortable. Invest in ergonomic equipment. A good chair is a must. If you cut corners, you could end up with life-long or long-term complications like back pain and other annoying or chronic aches and pains.

It’s in your best interests to invest in ergonomic office equipment and furniture. This is especially true if you sit for large stretches of the day.

Forgetting to Socialize

While you should focus on work, that doesn’t mean becoming a hermit. Take time to socialize with your peers virtually and in person. You can take time every day to chit-chat with co-workers or meet with friends at a coffee shop.

Taking It Easy

You need to be honest with yourself. Some people have difficulty sticking to a routine if there’s no one looking over their shoulder. When working remotely, you’ll need more self-motivation. Your employer might set out the expected deliverables. But if you need someone breathing down your neck to keep you on the straight and narrow path, remote work might sink you.

It’s essential to get out of bed on time, start a routine, and produce as efficiently and productively as if you were in the office. Otherwise, your boss might rethink allowing you to work from home. It’s worth your while to learn that taking it easy doesn’t mean taking it for granted.

Failing to Stay in Touch

Another mistake that can ruin your work-from-home arrangement is failing to stay in touch. Your company will likely use technology, like a project management system or a messaging application, for communication. If you’re not staying in touch with teammates or giving status reports to superiors, you might run into problems. Remote work arrangements won’t work if communication is scarce or non-existent. You can’t go missing in action when working remotely. If your employer believes the arrangement is more trouble than it’s worth, they might end it.

Failing to Secure Data

When working remotely, you can’t take security lightly. It should be a priority. That’s especially true if you’re accessing corporate networks to do your work. Your company should have policies in place that help protect the corporate network so that only those authorized to access it do so.

On your end, ensure you use only secured WI-Fi networks. You should also be more diligent when choosing passwords. Stay away from lazy passwords like “ABC,” “123,” or anything else that’s easy to guess. You must safeguard your computer or any other devices you use to access the corporate network. Otherwise, company information could get into the wrong hands.

Avoid these mistakes like the plague if you want to enjoy working from home. Failing to go about things the right way could jeopardize your chances of remaining a remote worker or at least make the work arrangement a bumpy one at best. If your boss sees that your productivity trails behind that of in-office staff members, your remote work arrangement might be short-lived.