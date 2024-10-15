10 E-Commerce Website Features Every UK Business Must Have to Succeed

Designing a perfect e-commerce website is not about how it looks but how it provides a positive customer experience. In today’s competition, a website with all the latest features is not a business luxury but has become necessary in the market environment. If you, as a business, want to increase sales and provide the best customer experience, then hire an e-commerce web designer for professional expertise.

So, here are ten essential e-commerce website features in the UK.

Mobile-friendly design

Mobile commerce is becoming more popular every day, so your website’s design should be suitable for all types of graphical interfaces. The importance of mobile responsiveness for e-commerce in the UK plays a big role. It makes it easy for customers to browse and purchase products using any device, such as a phone, computer, or tablet. Additionally, it will help your website’s SEO rankings.

Quick loading times

A slow website is a business’s biggest disadvantage. Visitors may lose patience and leave the site if your pages take too long to load. But do you know how to improve website loading speed in e-commerce? Image optimisation, browser caching, and content delivery networks (CDNs) increase the website’s loading speed and keep customers hooked.

Easy navigation

If users can’t easily find what they are looking for on your website, they will not put in the effort and leave the site. Therefore, you must have smooth and easy navigation on your website so that customers can easily find the product they need. But how do you create user-friendly navigation for an e-commerce store? A best e-commerce website designer includes a search bar with filters and clear and descriptive labels for menu items.

Seamless payment options

UK customers will buy products online if they are assured of the security of their payment details. Therefore, it is important to provide safe and secure payment options for customers. So, if you want to increase the customer base, then include the best payment gateways for UK e-commerce sites.

Customer reviews

Purchasing by seeing the product review improves the customer’s trust in the business. Allow customers to leave reviews/ratings on your products. You might not know how to implement customer reviews. Collaborate with review platforms to increase the platform’s trustworthiness. You can encourage genuine reviews and monitor and respond to reviews.

Smooth checkout process

Most customers want to avoid going through several pages of steps to complete the checkout process. But how can you create a seamless checkout process? Simply add fewer processes, provide detailed instructions, allow guests to checkout, minimise distraction during checkout, and display a progress indicator showing numbered steps to convince customers to complete the transaction and not hide the delivery charges.

Live chat support

If you have a business in the UK, understanding the importance of live chat for e-commerce sites becomes a necessity. Before making any purchase, customers have questions to ask. That’s where live chat helps. It is like having an assistant who is always ready to help customers at any time of day. Also, it can help increase your sales if you answer customer issues one-on-one.

Personalised shopping experience

Knowing how to create personalised shopping experiences online will increase your business’s sales. You can suggest products to customers based on their past purchases or products they have viewed through emails. You can offer coupon codes that excite customers to purchase something.

Flexible shipping options

Some customers want their products as soon as possible, while others are willing to wait for a lower delivery cost. Fulfilling the needs of every client is possible when several types of shipping are available. So, you must know how to integrate shipping options for e-commerce. It will increase purchases and provide a competitive advantage.

10. GDPR Compliance

GDPR compliance is a requirement for any UK company. Be very clear on your strategy for storing and using customer data, and ensure that you have the right permission to do so. Understanding the importance of GDPR compliance for UK e-commerce plays a big role in protecting yourself from legal problems and maintaining customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

Whether you are creating a new website or want to improve the existing one, hiring an e-commerce web design agency that will include all these features and strengthen your website would be best. The e-commerce web developers will successfully implement your ideas, attracting more customers and sales. A leading and top e-commerce website design company, Telsa Media, offers effective and best services in the UK for all businesses to grow successfully.