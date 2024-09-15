10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Right Now [Updated List]

The cryptocurrency world can seem overwhelming with so many options available. Whether you’re new to investing in digital currency or looking to grow your portfolio, it’s important to know about the major players. Here’s a list of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market performance and overall value:

Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now:

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Market Cap: $1.2 trillion

Year-Over-Year Return: 128%

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency, launched in 2009 by someone called Satoshi Nakamoto. It uses a system called blockchain that checks all transactions thoroughly. Over the years, Bitcoin has grown massively in value and is often what people think of when they hear “crypto.”

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Market Cap: $301.4 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 53%

Ethereum is not just a cryptocurrency; it’s a powerful blockchain platform that developers love for creating smart contracts and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Its value has soared, highlighting Ethereum’s essential role in the blockchain world.

3. BlockDAG Presale

Projected Hard Cap: $600M

Returns so far: 1680%

BlockDAG is revolutionizing blockchain with its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. Unlike traditional blockchains, it allows multiple blocks to be processed at once, boosting transaction speeds to 10,000 to 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), far beyond Ethereum’s 30 TPS.

The presale has drawn attention due to its ability to tackle key blockchain issues. Starting at $0.001 per coin, BlockDAG has surged by 1,680%, raising over $72.5 million. Its promise of greater scalability and transaction speed without sacrificing decentralization is attracting early backers. With its mainnet launch and testnet success, BlockDAG is expected to deliver returns potentially exceeding 30,000x.

4. Binance Coin (BNB)

Market Cap: $78.1 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 148%

Originally launched to offer discounts on the Binance trading platform, Binance Coin has grown to have many other uses, such as payments and travel bookings. This expansion has fueled its impressive growth in value.

5. Solana (SOL)

Market Cap: $62.7 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 584%

Solana is known for its superfast transaction speeds, thanks to its unique mix of proofofstake and proofofhistory technology. It has become a big player in decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts.

6. XRP (XRP)

Market Cap: $32.0 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 13%

XRP, created by the founders of Ripple, is used to make fast and efficient currency exchanges within Ripple’s network, including both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

7. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Market Cap: $14.6 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 58%

Initially created as a joke, Dogecoin has grown into a legitimate cryptocurrency backed by a dedicated community. Even though it has no limit on how many coins can be made (which could lower its value), Dogecoin remains popular and valuable.

8. TRON (TRX)

Market Cap: $13.2 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 97%

TRON focuses on changing how content is distributed online by using blockchain and decentralized apps. Its token, TRX, is used in a wide range of applications and has seen significant growth.

9. Toncoin (TON)

Market Cap: $13.1 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 172%

Originally launched by Telegram, Toncoin has since been adopted by the community as The Open Network. It offers fast and ecofriendly cryptocurrency transactions.

10. Cardano (ADA)

Market Cap: $11.9 billion

Year-Over-Year Return: 194%

Cardano is a proofofstake blockchain that focuses on security and sustainability. It’s known for its careful development approach and potential for future applications.

Each cryptocurrency in this list brings a distinct technological edge while demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing the capabilities of digital currencies. As the crypto market continues to grow and evolve, these coins are poised to lead the way, offering exciting opportunities for investors looking to diversify and capitalize on the future of digital finance