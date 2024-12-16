0xFútbol Announces Exclusive $FUTBOL Presale to Celebrate XDC’s Strategic Investment

For decades, fútbol’s ecosystem has upheld a status quo that leaves fans disconnected—without a voice, a stake, or a meaningful way to be part of the game they love. Despite fútbol’s global popularity, there has been no unified platform that truly empowers fans or brings them closer to the sport in transformative ways.

Founded by visionary builders from Uruguay and Argentina, 0xFútbol is changing the game. By leveraging blockchain technology, they are creating a digital hub for the world’s 4 billion fútbol fans—a place where they can connect, compete, and even own a piece of fútbol’s future. 0xFútbol transforms watchers into owners, redefining what it means to be a fútbol fan in the modern era.

From watchers to owners

The fútbol community is vast, yet fragmented. 0xFútbol’s mission is to bring it together by delivering engaging experiences that resonate with every fan. From games to tools, every product is a step toward building a thriving, interconnected community.

0xFútbol recently acquired MetaSoccer, the first fútbol manager game, and has been actively working to improve and expand its features. Now in its private beta phase, MetaSoccer has already captivated over 40,000 fans with its innovative approach to managing teams and competing using blockchain-based assets. Alongside MetaSoccer, 0xFútbol is developing additional products like Fútbol PM, a prediction market where fans can showcase their knowledge, and Wonderkid, a hyper-casual Telegram game designed for quick, competitive fun.

Every new fan strengthens the community. With each voice added, the collective power of fútbol fans grows, paving the way to shake up the status quo. Together, 0xFútbol isn’t just building products—it’s building a movement.

“Imagine millions of fútbol fans united in one ecosystem. The energy, the culture, the shared passion—this is the future 0xFútbol is building. It’s a future where fans actively shape the game they love, not just watch from the sidelines.” Says Agu Rodríguez, CEO.

$FUTBOL Presale with XDC Network

In a significant milestone, the XDC Network has joined 0xFútbol as a strategic investor, recognizing the platform’s potential to transform fútbol through blockchain. This partnership represents a major step forward in 0xFútbol’s journey to create a unified and interactive fútbol ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, 0xFútbol will host an exclusive presale for the XDC community starting on December 16th. This presale offers early supporters a chance to acquire the $FUTBOL token, which powers the entire 0xFútbol ecosystem.

The $FUTBOL token is more than just a digital asset—it’s the backbone of the platform. It enables users to access key products like MetaSoccer and Fútbol PM, participate in governance, and unlock future opportunities as the ecosystem grows. With $FUTBOL, fans are empowered to move from spectatorship to ownership, shaping the future of fútbol while engaging with innovative products and experiences.

This collaboration with XDC highlights the growing recognition of 0xFútbol’s potential to revolutionize how fútbol fans interact with the sport. By combining blockchain innovation with fútbol culture, 0xFútbol is positioning itself as a leader in the Web3 fútbol space.

