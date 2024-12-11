⁠Ton Coin’s Rise Is Impressive, But This Altcoin Could Outpace It

The relaxed momentum in the overall crypto market has been a keen concern within the crypto community. This development has resulted in the continuous watch for upward movements in hundreds of altcoins.

In the last weeks, altcoins like Ton coin have been seeing a crazy increase in market value, profiting investors in the process. However, when you think that Ton Coin has done enough, on-chain data shows that Bitgert, a foundational blockchain platform, might outperform Ton Coin in the next few weeks.

Some developments currently happening in the Bitgert ecosystem could make $BRISE very much sought after before 2025 begins, ahead of Ton Coin and other altcoins.

Let’s review the developments surrounding both Ton Coin and Bitgert.

Investors Uncertain of Ton Coin’s Next Phase.

Ton Coin witnessed a sharp spike late last month not without reasons. The confirmation of a Ton Coin partnership by TON Accelerator with Bybit boosted investor sentiment about Ton Coin. Bybit was onboarded as a partner and availed liquidity opportunities to projects on the ongoing Synergy program.

Despite these developments, the constant sell-offs in Bitcoin have triggered a price slip in Ton Coin’s value; the coin has shown signs of struggle in the market. At the time of writing, Ton Coin trades at $5.763, a little above a critical support level.

Ton Coin lost more than 10.7% of its value in the last 24 hours, accumulating a 13.6% week-long drop in the red. Investors are starting to be concerned about whether the Ton coin will continue this bearish trend or resume its bullish trend from last month.

More Big Green Candles Await Bitgert’s $BRISE

Bitgert has been growing steadily since the beginning of 2024 and for all good reasons. Bitgert has developed an extended list of widely used solutions to hold, swap, crypto tokens, and build dApps. This extended range of instruments triggered Bitgert’s user adoption and, consequently, its strong foothold in the blockchain sector.

Furthermore, Bitgert’s launch of the Brisepump.meme in early November spiked market activity within Bitgert’s ecosystem and Bitgert’s market value by over 100% in the current bull cycle. Analysts believe this is just the start; they believe Bitgert’s $BRISE could soar up to 800% before the end of this bull cycle. Bitgert eyes the $0.000005 level, with other developments and strategic partnerships with Ginoa.io, Zesh, etc., as a potential catalyst for big green candles.

However, it is essential to do your research before making any substantial investment in Ton Coin or Bitgert.

