With This TESSAN 140W Universal Travel Adapter, You’ll Stay Connected Everywhere! 

Will you be traveling abroad anytime soon? You may need to buy “this charging tool.” Why? Keep reading! There is no uniformity among countries in the world regarding the use of power plugs. China has its favorite plugs, the U.S. too, Europe as well, and other countries. For example, type A plugs are favored by those living in the U.S. and Canada, type G plugs are popular in the U.K. and Singapore, while type I plugs are more widely used in China and South America. So, if you’re preparing for the 9th Asian Winter Games in China, you should make sure you can use type I plugs to charge your devices.

No, we don’t recommend that you bring multiple adapters. We recommend just one: this TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter. It is a 140W World Travel Adapter that is reliable and efficient. It is a flagship product of TESSAN, a brand that has dominated the adapter market in over 150 countries in the past decade. Priced at ONLY $69.99, this is the perfect choice for you and anyone who wants the flexibility of charging anywhere. For less than $70, you will get greater long-term benefits.

This is a universal charging adapter with GaN technology and a maximum charging speed of 140W. This means it can charge much faster than most adapters. GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a semiconductor material that has many advantages over the silicon materials commonly found in conventional adapters. With this semiconductor material, charging is faster and more efficient. It is also an adapter with multiple USB ports, which gives it an advantage in compatibility. This charging device can be used in many countries, so whether you’re in China, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, or the Netherlands, you’ll have no trouble charging your phone. It’s that simple. More than one USB port means more devices to charge. You can charge them simultaneously. That’s why it’s a favorite among travel groups, as they can share chargers even when faced with a “limited power plug situation.”

Here are the specifications of this universal travel adapter:

– Rated: 100-250V~, MAX. 10A, MAX. 2500W

– USB Input: 100-250V~, 50-60Hz, 3.5A

– USB-C3/A1 output (2 ports): 5V/2.4A 12W, 9V/2.0A 18W, 12V/1.5A 18W

– USB-C1/C2 output (2 ports): 5V/3.0A 15W, 9V/3.0A 27W, 12V/3.0A 36W, 15V/3.0A 45W, 20V/5.0A 100W, 28V/5A 140W

– Total DC Output: 140W

– Replaceable fuse: 250V 10A (Spare fuse included)

Since its launch in the market, this product has received many positive responses from its buyers. Almost all of them have expressed their satisfaction. Reading other people’s reviews of a product is one of the best ways to find out about its quality and in the case of this TESSAN adapter, the reviews show that the quality of this product is indeed reliable.

Conclusion

This is a device that will facilitate charging anywhere. With this TESSAN universal travel adapter, any form of power plug will not prevent you from quickly charging your smartphone, laptop, or perhaps your electric shaver. Hopefully, the information outlined in this article will benefit you.