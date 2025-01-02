Why everyone needs an RFID blocking wallet in this digital age

Here is a detailed overview of the work I’m doing across my current projects, broken down by their key responsibilities:



Time and Attendance Tracking Software

For this client, I oversee the full spectrum of SEO efforts to optimize both their software service and hardware offerings. The work includes:



On-Site SEO Optimization:

Conducting comprehensive site audits, keyword analysis, and optimization of title tags, meta descriptions, and headers to improve search visibility and user experience.



Off-Site SEO Strategies:

Developing and executing a robust backlink strategy, focusing on acquiring high-quality, relevant backlinks through various channels such as guest posting and outreach.



Content Marketing:

Managing a content strategy that includes blog post optimization, keyword-focused content creation, and collaboration with the content team to ensure that the website’s content is valuable, informative, and optimized for SEO.



Guest Posting and Outreach:

Identifying opportunities for guest posts on authoritative industry blogs to increase brand visibility, drive traffic, and improve domain authority.



Technical SEO:

Overseeing site speed optimization, schema markup implementation, and crawl error resolution to ensure the website is fully optimized for search engine indexing and a seamless user experience.



E-Commerce Platform for Clothing and Accessories

This client operates an e-commerce store selling clothing and accessories. My responsibilities here span SEO, email marketing, and social media marketing:



Comprehensive SEO Optimization:

Full-scale SEO management, including keyword research, product page optimization, and category page SEO. This also involves optimizing image alt texts, enhancing product descriptions, and improving internal linking strategies to increase organic search traffic and sales.



Email Marketing Campaigns:

Creating and managing email campaigns aimed at both retention and conversion, including newsletters, promotional emails, and abandoned cart recovery emails. Segmenting email lists for targeted messaging based on customer behavior and engagement.



Social Media Marketing (SMM) Strategy:

Although my involvement with social media is primarily focused on maintaining the brand’s online presence, I work closely with the team to ensure SEO integration and cross-channel promotion. This includes developing a posting calendar, curating engaging content, and boosting posts for greater engagement.



Local Jewelry Store (Australian Market)

This project requires a focus on local SEO to enhance the visibility of a diamond jewelry business based in Australia. Key responsibilities include:



Local SEO Optimization:

Performing a comprehensive local SEO audit, optimizing Google My Business profiles, and implementing local keywords to improve rankings in geographically targeted searches. This involves creating location-specific landing pages and building local citations to increase the store’s visibility in search results.



On-Site SEO for Local Market:

Implementing targeted keyword strategies for local audiences, including optimizing product pages and services to reflect local search intent, such as “diamond jewelry in Claremont”.



Local Content Strategy:

Developing content that resonates with local customers, including blog posts on jewelry trends, customer stories, and localized promotions. This content aims to build trust within the local community and improve both organic rankings and customer engagement.



Technical SEO for Local Businesses:

Conducting site audits to ensure the website is mobile-friendly (critical for local searches), improving page load speed, and ensuring that all technical SEO factors are aligned for local search success.