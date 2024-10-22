Which Raw Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

Solar photovoltaic technology is an encouraging development in the field of renewable energy that might one day contribute to solving global energy crises. A wide variety of materials are required for this technology because they allow it to convert the sun’s rays into useful energy. To fully realize the potential of this renewable energy source, it is necessary to understand the raw materials for solar panels.

The fundamental unit of solar panels, solar photovoltaic cells, converts sunlight into energy by the use of semiconductor materials. These materials determine the efficiency, dependability, and performance of the solar energy system as a whole. The landscape of raw materials for solar panels keeps evolving, pushed by the search for increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness, from traditional silicon-based photovoltaics to newly developing innovative materials.

List of Raw Materials for Solar Panels

Here are a few raw materials for solar panels:

Aluminum Alloy Frames

The photovoltaic assembly is strong and stable because of the aluminum alloy frame that holds the solar panels in place. Usually constructed from a combination of aluminum and other metals, this frame is built to withstand a range of climatic conditions without compromising its structural integrity.

Solar panel frames made of aluminum alloy have several benefits that make them the best material to use. To begin with, aluminum is both solid and lightweight, making it a breeze to work with during installation and guaranteeing the material’s stability for the years to come. The solar panel will remain rust-free and intact even when exposed to extreme weather conditions since aluminum has superior corrosion resistance.

Silicon Gel

Solar panels made with silicon gel are resistant to a wide range of climatic conditions because of the material’s many uses as an adhesive and sealant. Silicone gel protects the solar cells from dust, moisture, and other pollutants by firmly attaching the laminated glass to the photovoltaic cells, forming a strong and weather-resistant enclosure.

To further protect solar panels from water damage and electrical risks, silicone gel is an essential component in sealing the junction box and backsheet. Its exceptional adhesiveness guarantees a watertight seal, protecting the solar panel’s interior components from harm and corrosion.

Tempered Glass

Tempered glass is perfect for use in solar systems because of its remarkable optical characteristics. Low iron tempered glass lets the most sunlight through to the solar cells, allowing for effective energy conversion, with a transmittance of over 93% within the wavelength range of 320-1100nm.

For infrared light wavelengths over 1200 nm, low iron tempered glass also has a high reflectivity. Reduced thermal stress and improved overall performance and lifespan are outcomes of this feature’s contribution to the solar panel’s reduced heat absorption. Light transmission is also the same over time since this glass type is resistant to solar UV rays.

EVA Encapsulation Film

Protecting the solar cells from environmental hazards is one of the main reasons for using EVA encapsulation. By encasing the cells, EVA creates a barrier that keeps out dust, moisture, and other impurities, ensuring that the cells maintain their electrical performance and reliability over time.

The impact of EVA encapsulation in improving solar modules’ light transmission is also important. Due to its see-through quality, it lets as much sunlight as possible reach the solar cells, which improves their efficiency and production. A more efficient and productive solar panel system is the result of this improved light transfer.

Photovoltaic Welding Tape

When putting together solar photovoltaic modules, special adhesive tape called photovoltaic welding tape (or solar cell tabbing ribbon) is essential. The purpose of this tape is to secure the solar cells to one another, forming electrical connections between them, and to shield them from the elements.

Photovoltaic welding tape, a raw material for solar panels, is primarily used to make it easier for solar cells in a photovoltaic module to connect with one another. Connecting neighboring cells creates a continuous electrical circuit; each solar cell usually has two metal connections, one positive and one negative. To provide a reliable and secure connection between the cells, photovoltaic welding tape acts as a conductive bridge.

Solar Cells

Capturing sunlight and converting it into useful power is one of the main benefits of solar cells. Solar cells generate electricity by converting light into electrons and holes in a semiconductor substance. By using this method, solar panel modules can produce sustainable energy, reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and their negative effects on the environment.

The scalability and adaptability of this raw material for solar panels also make it possible to customize and refine solar panel modules to meet the needs of different applications. Incorporating solar cells into building materials, ground-mounted arrays, or rooftop installations makes them a versatile choice for capturing sunlight for energy generation.

Backsheet

The backsheet prevents dust, moisture, and other environmental hazards from getting to the solar cells. The backsheet helps in the long-term preservation of the solar panel’s structural integrity and electrical performance by avoiding the entry of water and debris. In outdoor installations in particular, this shielding is necessary for the reliability and longevity of solar power systems.

In addition to protecting the solar cells from environmental hazards and electrical shorts, the backsheet acts as an insulator to keep them from malfunctioning. By preventing electrical risks and maximizing energy output, this insulation serves to keep the solar module safe and efficient.

Junction Box

Connecting the photovoltaic module’s solar cells electrically is the job of the junction box. It contains the diodes and busbars that connect the solar cells in series or parallel, as well as other electrical connections. All of the solar cells are able to work together in this network to produce power, and the efficiency of their production is maximized.

Additionally, the junction box makes it easier to link the solar panels to other electrical systems, including power distribution networks and inverters. It facilitates connecting with other parts of the solar power system by providing terminals or connectors for wires. The solar panel can add to the system’s total electrical generating capability due to this connection, which also guarantees efficient energy transmission. Since it provides electrical connection, protection, and functioning, the junction box is a mandatory raw material for solar panel manufacturing.

