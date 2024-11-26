What Toys Does My Cat Like?

As a cat owner, figuring out what toys your feline friend enjoys playing with the most can take some trial and error. Cats have unique personalities and preferences just like humans do. While some kitties go crazy batting around balls, feathers, and anything that moves, others may be more selective in the toys that pique their interest. Paying attention to how your cat interacts with different toys can help you discover their favorites over time. Here are some of the top toys to try out with your cat.

Balls – Small rubber or plastic balls, ping pong balls, and even wadded up pieces of paper or aluminum foil can provide hours of batting and chasing entertainment for cats. Balls allow them to practice their pouncing and hunting skills. Some cats even like to fetch balls back to their owner for repeated throwing. Try balls of different sizes and textures to see which ones your kitty prefers. Some cats lose interest in toys quickly, so rotating several different ball options keeps things interesting.

Feather wands and teasers – Probably the most universally loved feline toy, feather wands spark a cat’s natural prey drive. Dragging a feathery toy along the floor or dangling and twitching it in the air will drive most cats nuts. Multi-feathered teaser toys on plastic wands allow you to interact with your cat during playtime while keeping your hands safely out of scratching distance. Da Bird and the Frolicat Bolt Laser Light Cat Teaser are two favorite interactive feathered cat toys.

Crinkle balls/mice – Cats love to pounce on anything that makes noise, so soft plush balls or mice that contain a crinkly sound-making material offer great playtime fun. Toys that combine feathers and crinkle material double the sensory stimulation for extra appeal. These types of toys encourage your cat to leap, chase, wrestle, and stalk during solo play sessions. Brands like Petstages make popular crinkle toy options.

Tunnels and track toys – Some cats love to dash at high speeds through tunnel style toys. Fun tube tracks with built-in crinkle material or dangling toys provide exercise and mental stimulation. Brands like Henry and Mouse and Tunnels by Fat Cat make kid-friendly cloth tunnels and track sets that you can configure into different mazes and shapes. Just be sure to supervise your cat during tunnel play to prevent injuries.

Catnip mice and kickers – For the majority of cats, a sprinkle of catnip triggers a temporary euphoric state that enhances their playful energy. Catnip-filled sock toys, furry mice, and kicker boxes encourage rambunctious play. Your cat may roll around, pounce, kick, rub, and even gnaw at the toy. Provide catnip playtime in short bursts since the effects wear off after 5-15 minutes. Then the toy can be put away and reintroduced for novelty value after a few days. Brands like Yeowww! make popular catnip toy options.

Laser toys – Simple handheld laser pointers make an inexpensive interactive toy that most cats find irresistible. As you move the red dot of light around the room, your cat will eagerly pounce and chase after it. Just be sure to limit laser play to short time periods to prevent frustration from your cat never “catching” the prey. And never point lasers directly in your cat’s eyes or allow them to lead your cat into dangerous situations. Used wisely though, laser toys provide great exercise and mental stimulation.

Puzzle feeders – Foraging for food is an innate feline behavior. Puzzle feeders that require your cat to manipulate, lift, or roll the device to access kibble or treats can provide both mental enrichment and food satisfaction. Brands like Trixie and Paw5 make a variety of puzzle feeders to try for cats of all skill levels. But be sure to still provide your cat with regular feedings in a bowl as well.

The key is observing your individual cat’s reactions to introduce a variety of toys on a rotating basis. Provide interactive playtime with your cat daily. And don’t forget simple everyday household items like paper bags, cardboard boxes, and toilet paper tubes can also provide free amusement! With some experimentation, you’re sure to discover your feline friend’s playtime preferences.