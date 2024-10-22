What Should Every Trader Know About the Upcoming Fanatics IPO?

Fanatics, Inc., a major American sports merchandise retailer, collectible, and e-commerce company, is heading toward a long-awaited IPO. While the exact date is uncertain, rumors suggest the company may go public within the next 12 to 24 months. If you’re excited and planning to invest in the company, in this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know to prepare for the Fanatics IPO.

What is Fanatics and what do they do?

Fanatics, Inc. is a major player in sports merchandise and memorabilia. American and international sports leagues such as the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and LaLiga collaborate with Fanatics to produce custom apparel for their players and sell it in bulk to customers. The company handles the whole process from merchandise production to e-commerce. Over the past decade, the company has been expanding its operations into sports betting, iGaming, collectibles, and trading card.

What is the valuation of Fanatics?

In 2022, the company raised $700 million in capital, and as of mid-2024. According to industry estimates, Fanatics is valued at around $31 billion in private markets.

How does Fanatics make money?

Before investing in any company, it's important to understand its business model and assess the stability of its income over time. Fanatics has diversified its income streams over time to consolidate its position in the market.

As of now, the company mainly generates its income through producing and selling licensed sports merchandise. They sell sports apparel, jerseys, and other team-branded products on their own and third-party e-commerce platforms.

They also work with sports leagues and sports brands and manufacture merchandise on demand. For example, when a big championship is coming up, the company produces and sells branded merchandise.

After acquiring Topps, a collectible card brand, in 2022, Fanatics now also makes money from producing and selling collectible trading cards and digital collectibles. The company also earns revenue from its iGaming and sports betting platforms and physical locations. However, its business activity extends further and the company keeps developing to find new revenue streams.

Who owns Fanatics?

Michael Rubin is the founder and executive chairman of the company. He bought and rebranded Fanatics in 2011. He's the biggest shareholder in the company. However, other investors like SoftBank and Alibaba Group have significant shares in the company.

What is the outlook for Fanatics if the company goes public?

So far, it's difficult to say for sure how the market will react to Fanatics' IPO. However, company leadership believes it'll only accelerate the growth of the company. Investors will likely focus on Fanatics' further expansion into new verticals like sports betting and collectibles. However, it's important to keep in mind that IPO performance can be unpredictable and change quickly.