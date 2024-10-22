What is Gym Management Software and how does it work?

Are you also struggling to run your gym, or looking for an effective way that can help your gym grow, expand, and offer a better experience for your members?

Then your perfect match is- Gym Management Software.

Know what exactly is Gym Management Software

We can say that it is a digital tool, or system that is designed firstly to simplify the operations that are necessarily required to be performed in a gym. Secondly, it also contains multiple such features and attributes through which the members visiting the gyms can benefit.

Working with more than 2000+ gyms in India, Easy Gym Software has become one of the leading Gym Management systems these days. Well, if we question what makes this software a superior choice among all others available in the market, then the answer is quite simple. It’s the software’s unique features and user-friendly approach.

Amber Gym, Malaysia experience with Easy Gym Software:

“Incorporating this software has really proven a delightful experience. The software contains multiple built-in features through which routine activities in the gym can be easily managed and controlled.”

From Surviving to Striking, Know the amazing features of this software that can help your gym to flourish

Appointment booking and management, easy peasy

One significant and foremost feature of this wonderful software is that it allows your clients can book their appointments for themselves on their own. The interface allows the members to access the trainer’s schedule in advance so that the members can book, cancel, or reschedule their appointments accordingly.

Plus, it will also relieve you from the exhaustion of time-consuming appointment bookings, and management and the risk of double appointments.

Diet plans/ nutrition count, also possible online

Easy Gym Software offers various features that help users log their food consumption and monitor their progress. Whereas the trainers can customize nutrition plans based on individual goals and provide real-time feedback.

Once created they can also be sent to the members quite easily either through mail, SMS, or directly to their WhatsApp.

Secure and timely payment collection

The timely collection of membership is not only desired but also necessary. It is required to provide salary to the trainers, pay electricity bills, replace or repair gym inventory, and pay rent, in case if rented.

The software has a wonderful feature through which the members can pay their gym membership fees through the portal. Without necessarily bringing cash every month, and using any third-party app, the payment will be deducted through the system getaway automatically.

Customize packages, bring the best out of you

The software incorporation also allows gym owners to create, and showcase new packages, and deals for the gym quite easily. One can create those packages that are likely to be accepted by the members and even those who have the potential to attract potential fitness freaks to your gym.

Gentle reminders, bringing attention & loyalty

The gym owners can also send messages either to remind the members about the new packages launched, their due payments, special events at the gym, and soon.

These messages can also be customized and sent to the members on special events such as birthdays, anniversaries, festivals, etc. It will work as an amazing marketing tool that will keep members feeling that they are important to you, eventually contributing to their loyalty to your gym.

Biometric sync, ensuring authenticated approval

Through this feature, either through fingerprint or facial recognition, the software enables only those members who have paid the membership fees to the gym services both visuals and available at the gym.



Furthermore, this biometric syncing can also be used to maintain the attendance of both the trainers as well as the gym members.

Review integration, only possible here

Unlike others, Easy Gym Software can help you showcase both your Google reviews and Facebook reviews under a single roof. This integration is done through QR technology and it mainly helps your clients get a better and clearer idea about the efficiency of your gym.

Not only gym, but fits every fitness centre

Well if you are thinking that this software is made only for gyms, then you are wrong here. The software can fit quite well and perfectly no matter what type of fitness centre or studio you own, or manage. Starting from gyms, you can use this software for meditation or yoga centers, Zumba or dance studios, CrossFit, and so on.

Connects easily to your websites and existing software

Worry not! If you already have an existing system such as accounting software etc. This friendly software is designed in such a wonderful way that it can integrate with your existing systems, and website quite easily and then improve their functioning and efficiency.

The aforementioned heads are just a brief, or we can say a trailer. To unlock the huge potential and wonderful experience for you (gym owner) as well as your members, make sure to incorporate Easy Gym Software into your fitness studio today.

We are already the trust of 2000+ business houses located in more than 120 cities in India and overseas and still looking forward to serving you.

