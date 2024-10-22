Well-Link Tech, World Leading Cloud Game Development Platform, Opens A New Office in Japan

Tokyo, Japan – Well-Link Tech, a leading provider of real-time cloud rendering solutions, has opened a new office in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan. The expansion aims to better serve the thriving Japanese gaming industry and strengthen the company’s global footprint.

Well-Link Tech is renowned for its world-leading real-time cloud rendering solutions, serving game developers, publishers, platforms, and meta event organizers. With over 1 billion service hours, 1 million daily active users and a 99.9% service level agreement, the company has established itself as a trusted technology partner.

Using Well-Link Tech’s proprietary Cloud Gaming Development Platform, developers can seamlessly turn a PC, mobile or console game into a cloud game, making it more accessible across platforms and devices. The platform also offers novel marketing avenues for higher user conversion and marketing ROI. Well-Link Tech’s cloud-streamed playable ads solution delivers a click-and-play experience, accurately representing gameplay with complex controls and high graphic quality.

Aki Tashiro, a gaming industry veteran, has been appointed as the CEO of the Japan office. Aki Tashiro is excited about the potential to transform the industry through Well-Link Tech’s services, particularly in cloud gaming, cloud-streamed playable ads, meta-verse event streaming, and digital human.

“Real-time cloud rendering is a great way to bring high-quality content to users across platforms, overcoming device limitations,” says Aki Tashiro. “We have set up a cloud-gaming experience center in our office and look forward to welcoming customers in Japan to come experience and discuss collaboration opportunities.”

In addition to the office opening, Well-Link Tech has joined Japan’s Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA), a highly influential community in the Japanese computer entertainment industry.

Heidi Sun, Head of Well-Link Tech’s Global Business, expresses her enthusiasm about the expansion into Japan and joining CESA. “These moves demonstrate our commitment to the Japanese market,” says Sun. “We are already engaging with several leading titles on game cloudification and cloud-streamed playable ads. We look forward to bringing more exciting technologies to the market in the near future.”

Well-Link Tech is headquartered in Singapore, with businesses in Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit www.well-linktech.com.