Transforming St. Louis: A New Era of HR Technology at the Metropolitan Sewer District

In the heart of St. Louis, a quiet revolution is taking place at the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD). Led by seasoned solutions architect, Md Abul Khair, MSD is undergoing a transformative migration from the E-Business Suite (EBS) to the Oracle HCM Cloud. This project marks a significant milestone in modernizing the district’s HR and financial systems, promising to enhance efficiency and streamline operations.

A Vision for Change

The journey began with a vision to unify and elevate MSD’s HR processes. Established in 1954, MSD has long been at the forefront of wastewater management, serving the St. Louis region with a vast network of over 9,600 miles of sewer lines. As one of the oldest and largest sewer systems in the country, MSD has a rich history of innovation and commitment to public health and safety.

Crafting a Seamless Transition

The project involved moving MSD’s EBS Financials to the Oracle Financials Cloud, a task requiring meticulous planning and execution. Abul Khair’s approach was both strategic and collaborative, integrating custom solutions to meet MSD’s unique needs.

One of the standout features of this migration was the implementation of custom integrations with Equifax for I-9 verification and HireRight for background checks. These integrations not only improved compliance but also streamlined hiring processes, making it faster and more efficient to onboard new employees.

Centralizing Talent Management

Another innovative solution was the implementation of a robust job description management system using JDXpert. This tool allowed MSD to centralize and standardize their job catalog, ensuring consistency and clarity in job roles across the organization. By leveraging Oracle HCM Cloud’s capabilities, Abul Khair helped MSD create a more cohesive and transparent HR environment.

Health and Safety Implementation

A critical aspect of the project was the implementation of a comprehensive health and safety management system. Abul Khair worked closely with MSD’s safety team to design and deploy a system that enables employees to report incidents immediately, ensuring prompt action and minimizing risks. This system also facilitates weekly safety observations, allowing MSD to identify and address potential issues proactively, stay compliant with regulatory requirements, and ultimately create a safer work environment.

The health and safety implementation has been instrumental in helping MSD to report incidents in a timely manner, which has significantly reduced the risk of accidents and near-misses. The system’s automated reporting feature has also reduced the administrative burden on employees, allowing them to focus on their core responsibilities.

Moreover, the system’s analytics capabilities have provided MSD with valuable insights into safety trends and patterns, enabling the organization to make data-driven decisions and implement targeted safety initiatives. The system has also facilitated a culture of safety within the organization, encouraging employees to take ownership of their safety and well-being.

Enhanced Recruiting with Oracle Recruiting App

To address the high demand for hiring in the organization, Abul Khair implemented the Oracle Recruiting App. This cutting-edge solution enables MSD to respond quickly to hiring needs, streamline the recruitment process, and provide a better candidate experience. The app’s advanced features, such as AI-powered matching and personalized job recommendations, help candidates find the best fit for their skills and interests, ultimately enhancing the overall hiring process.

The Oracle Recruiting App has been a game-changer for MSD, enabling the organization to attract and hire top talent in a highly competitive job market. The app’s intuitive interface and mobile-friendly design have made it easier for candidates to apply for jobs and track their application status, resulting in a significant increase in applicant satisfaction.

Moreover, the app’s analytics capabilities have provided MSD with valuable insights into recruitment trends and patterns, enabling the organization to make data-driven decisions and optimize its recruitment strategy. The app has also reduced the time-to-hire, enabling MSD to fill critical positions quickly and efficiently.

The Man Behind the Transformation

Md Abul Khair is not just a solutions architect; he is a visionary leader whose dedication to excellence is evident in every project he undertakes. With over 14 years of experience in HR technologies, Khair has spearheaded numerous high-profile projects beyond MSD, including work with Integris Health and Quest Diagnostics.

Khair’s expertise is deeply rooted in cloud computing, particularly with Oracle HCM Cloud, where he has led over twenty full life-cycle implementations and numerous upgrades. He has extensive experience with Oracle Cloud Payroll, Benefits, and Absence, having successfully implemented these modules for various clients. Additionally, he has worked with Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) to integrate multiple systems and applications, streamlining business processes and enhancing overall efficiency.

Khair is also well-versed in emerging technologies such as GenAI, which he believes will revolutionize the HR landscape. He is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that his clients receive the most innovative and effective solutions.

Khair’s educational background includes a Master of Science in Information Technology from Western Governors University and an MBA in Human Resources from SMU, India, underscoring his technical and managerial prowess.

Currently based in Edison, NJ, Khair’s skills extend to various Oracle Cloud technologies, including Talent Management, Performance Management, and Succession Planning. He is also proficient in scripting languages like HTML, JavaScript, and Python, which complement his cloud expertise.

The Road Ahead

As the project progresses, the benefits of this technological transformation are becoming increasingly apparent. MSD is poised to enhance its employee experience, reduce administrative burdens, and improve data-driven decision-making. The migration to Oracle HCM Cloud is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a reimagining of how MSD operates, setting a precedent for other public sector organizations.

Md Abul Khair’s leadership and expertise have been instrumental in this journey. His ability to translate complex processes into streamlined solutions has not only modernized MSD but also empowered its workforce to focus on what truly matters—serving the community.

Conclusion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District’s transition to the Oracle HCM Cloud is a testament to the power of visionary leadership and cutting-edge technology. Under the guidance of Md Abul Khair, MSD is not only improving its operations but also setting a new standard for public utilities. As the project continues to unfold, one thing is clear: St. Louis is on the path to a brighter, more efficient future.