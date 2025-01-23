Top New Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: BTFD Bulls Squad Charges Ahead, SHIB Gains Cuban’s Backing, and PENGU Surges 23.59%

Ever wondered which meme coins are making the loudest noise this week? Shiba Inu (SHIB) is buzzing after billionaire Mark Cuban’s recent comments, emphasizing the power of community-driven success in the meme coin market. At the same time, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is making waves with a 23.59% spike in trading volume, signaling strong activity despite its recent price dip.

Amid all this excitement, BTFD Coin (BTFD) is emerging as a must-have investment. This revolutionary meme coin is uniting its community, the “Bulls Squad,” with a presale that has raised over $5.5 million and a price that’s still a steal at $0.00016. Among the top new meme coins to invest in this week, BTFD is setting new standards for innovation, engagement, and potential profits.

BTFD Coin: Ride with the Bulls Squad for Bullish Profits

What makes BTFD Coin so special? It’s not just another meme coin—it’s a movement. The Bulls Squad, BTFD’s tight-knit community, is built on the principles of collaboration, growth, and seizing opportunities. These “bulls” are all about riding the waves of market dips and turning them into monumental gains, all while enjoying an array of unique perks.

One of the standout features of BTFD is its presale performance. Already in Stage 14, the coin is priced at $0.00016, with over 66 billion tokens sold and more than $5.5 million raised. If you invest $10,000 now, you’ll snag 62,500,000 tokens. When the presale ends and BTFD hits its projected price of $0.0006, that investment could grow to $37,500—and that’s before factoring in the staking rewards or potential post-listing gains.

Excited? Here’s the kicker: the LAUNCH100 bonus code doubles your token count during Stage 14. That means a $10,000 purchase earns you $20,000 worth of tokens. Plus, with Stage 13’s unsold tokens burned, the supply is tightening, which only boosts demand.

How to Join the Bulls Squad:

Start by setting up your wallet (MetaMask or Trust Wallet), fund it with BNB, ETH, or USDT, and head to the presale page. Enter the bonus code LAUNCH100, confirm your transaction, and watch your tokens multiply.

The Bulls Squad isn’t just a community; it’s a force to be reckoned with. This level of engagement and opportunity cements BTFD as one of the top new meme coins to invest in this week.

Shiba Inu: Mark Cuban’s Shoutout Reignites Investor Buzz

Shiba Inu, often called “the Dogecoin killer,” has always been a fan favorite, and its community just got a massive boost. Billionaire Mark Cuban praised SHIB for its strong, engaged community during a recent interview, reigniting interest among traders and investors.

In response, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, invited Cuban to explore how the project merges cutting-edge technology with its loyal community. This exchange not only created a buzz but also highlighted SHIB’s potential as more than just a meme coin.

Currently trading at $0.00002005, Shiba Inu has seen a slight 9.4% dip over the last week, but its long-term trajectory remains strong. Its success is a testament to the importance of community-driven growth in the crypto world. For those seeking top new meme coins to invest in this week, Shiba Inu continues to be a compelling choice with its mix of strong community backing and evolving use cases.

Pudgy Penguins: Volume Spikes as the Penguin Army Grows

Pudgy Penguins isn’t just a coin; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Known for its vibrant NFT ecosystem and influential community, PENGU continues to turn heads in the crypto space.

Recently, PENGU’s trading volume surged by 23.59%, showing that the community is as active as ever. Though the coin is down 16.26% for the month, it has a history of bouncing back thanks to its passionate fanbase and unique brand positioning.

Pudgy Penguins has been featured in major ETF commercials and boasts over 50 billion social media views, solidifying its place as a top-tier meme coin. Its coin, PENGU, allows fans to actively participate in the ecosystem, making it a symbol of inclusivity, creativity, and fun.

As one of the top new meme coins to invest in this week, Pudgy Penguins offers a unique opportunity for those who believe in the power of community-driven projects with cultural clout.

The Bottom Line

Based on our research and market trends, the meme coin market is alive with opportunities. Among the top new meme coins to invest in this week, BTFD Coin stands out as the front-runner. With its thriving Bulls Squad community, a presale already raising $5.5 million, and the game-changing LAUNCH100 bonus, it’s clear this coin is making waves. Shiba Inu continues to shine, drawing fresh attention from Mark Cuban’s praise for its strong, engaged community, while Pudgy Penguins remains a fan favorite with a vibrant ecosystem and a 23.59% surge in trading volume.

The decision couldn’t be easier: join the BTFD presale today and claim your stake in one of the hottest meme coins, or sit back and watch as the Bulls Squad takes the lead. Don’t wait—this is your chance to own the dip and ride the wave to success.

Find Out More:

Website: https://www.btfd.io/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/BTFD_COIN

Telegram: https://t.me/btfd_coin