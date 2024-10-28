Integrating advanced digital technologies has entirely transformed the landscape of our travel lives. Unlike in the past, when tourists, even local citizens, used to carry printed maps with them to avoid getting lost in the busy streets of the cities, location-tracking GPS tools have made this journey simple, quick, and risk-free for everyone.

So, whether you are planning to get a hair job and searching for nearby salons or want to book an online cab to reach your favorite restaurant with your friend, a real-time GPS location tracking tool can solve all your worries!

This article highlights the top best online tools to find your current location, helping you search your nearby places as well as finding the best routes to your destination. So, make sure that you give it a detailed read at the end.

What is Current Location Tracking Exactly? GPS Technology Explained!

Current Location tracking is a remarkable and revolutionary feature of GPS navigation technology. It refers to the process of electronically recording and tracking the movement of a person or object by continuously following its current physical location.

GPS technology, abbreviated for Global Positioning System, is the main breakthrough in the location-tracking process. With the help of various satellites, GPS navigation devices determine the current latitude and longitude locations of the person or object using the device and send this information to the server of their application or software.

Then, the tools associated with these apps and software identify the current location of the person or object on the map.

The most common examples of GPS are the digital maps of our smartphones and car navigation systems. They not only track our current locations but help us find our best nearby places as well as keep track of our previous routes and visited places.

Let’s take a quick look at the benefits of tracking current location through GPS technology:

By tracking the parcel’s locations with a GPS system, e-commerce companies can boost their customer satisfaction rate by offering real-time tracking of their deliveries along with providing estimated delivery time and details.

Car navigation systems not only enhance the safety of the drivers and passengers but also reduce fuel costs by providing the shortest and most effective routes to their destinations.

By implementing GPS tracker on valuable assets like smartphones and laptops, you can increase their safety and quickly recover them in situations of theft or loss.

Top Best Online Tools to Find Your Current Location

The enhanced safety and effectiveness that come with the current location-tracking technology have made it an integral part of our everyday lives. Let’s quickly look at the top 4 online location tracking tools that are widely used on a large scale.

MyLocationNow.org

MyLocationNow.org is a leading online tool that tracks exact locations on the map with the help of GPS features that are equipped in the devices. Moreover, it also determines the approximate location of the device associated with the person or object. Here’s how you can use it:

Open the MyLocationNow.org tool in your browser. Click on the “Allow Location” button, as shown in the image below. Depending on your browser, here’s how you can enable the location permission:

Chrome: Before the website’s address in the address bar, find the setting button. Now click on it, and you’ll find the location toggle button.

Safari: There is a location button present at the top bar of the browser window that you have to click on to enable location access.

Firefox: Refresh the webpage by clicking on the refresh button, and you’ll get a notification box for allowing the location access.

Opera: Similar to the Chrome browser, you can find a setting button at the address bar. Click on it to enable location access.

If your browser fails to enable the location, you can click on the “this guide” phrase to further find the solution and allow access.

Now, reload the webpage, and you can view your location details, including country, state, city, latitude, longitude, and postal code. Moreover, you can also view your location on Google Maps, which is on the right side of the tool.

Features

Easy and Free Access

MyLocationNow.org has no login or registration process and is completely free to access. To use the tool, all you need is an active internet connection and a browser that successfully enables your location.

Provides Additional Details

By tracking your current location through MyLocationNow.org, you can not only get your exact location displayed on the map but also get additional details like your latitude, longitude, city, country, and postal address.

Map Display

In addition to details on latitude and longitude, this tool enables users to view their exact location on Google Maps, which is present on the right side of the tool. It helps the users have a clearer and more comprehensive understanding of the location and navigate nearby locations.

IPLocation.io

My location tool by IPLocation.io helps you determine your location’s coordinates along with displays on maps so you can comprehensively track your current location. With this tool, you can instantly view your country, city, and postal code, along with your device’s public IP address. The following are complete steps for using IPLocation.io to find your current location:

Open the IPLocation.io tool in your browser. Click the “Allow” button to enable the tool to use your location. You might see a denial notification if your browser doesn’t give access, as shown in the image.

In this situation, you have to manually enable location access for your browser. To do this, click on the “lock” icon on the address bar and open it. Then, click the turn-off button to allow the tool to access your location.

Now, you can view the complete details of your current location, not only in written form, but you can navigate your location through Google Maps, too!

Features

Display IP Address

IPLocation.io provides not only geographical locations but also IP addresses. If you deny access to the location through your browser, the tool will still access your device’s IP address and provide you an estimated current location based on it.

Location Sharing Feature

By determining your current location through IPLocation.io, you can not only get an accurate address but also share it with your friends and family, boosting your safety and reducing the risk of getting lost on new routes.

Comprehensive and Accurate

IPLocation.io provides extensive information about your current location, including your country, state, city, longitude, latitude, and IP address. Moreover, you can view your map location accurately and effectively.

MyLocation.org

MyLocation.org is another widely used online current location tracking tool that provides both geographical location and IP address by coordinating with your device’s GPS technology. It provides an easy, quick, and trouble-free process and offers a free-of-cost tracking experience. Here’s a quick rundown of the steps of using the MyLocation.org tool.

Open the tool in your browser. The tool will automatically access your device’s IP address and show you complete details about your current location. To view geographical location, you have to enable access to your device’s GPS. Then click the “Browser Geolocation” tab to view the current location.

Click the “Start Test” button, load the tool, and get the results.

Features

Quick and Accurate Results

MyLocation.org ensures geographically accurate user results and a quick and trouble-free process. After providing GPS permissions to the browsers, the tool only takes a few seconds to determine your location and provide additional details.

Public IP Address

Apart from geographical location, both in detail and in Google Maps, you can also get an estimated area of your device if you don’t enable the access, based on its public IP address, regardless of the device’s browser.

Free of Charges

MyLocation.org is free and doesn’t require a login or long registration process. You have to open the tool in your browser and give permission to the tool to access the device’s GPS.

GPS-Cordinates.net

Last but not least, GPS-Cordinates.net is another best online tool for tracking current locations. The tool is free of charge and works without any login credentials, irrespective of your device’s browser. Here’s how you can find your current location through the GPS-cordinates.net tool.

Open the GPS-Cordinates.net tool in your device’s browser. If your tool has access to location enabled, you can view the details of your current location within a few seconds. If your browser hasn’t allowed access to the location, the tool will display this notification, as shown in the image below.

To solve this trouble, click on the lock button at the start of the address bar. Then, click the button to turn on the location settings, as displayed in the image below.

Features

Track Location Manually

The most distinctive feature of GPS-cordinates.net is its ability to track location by entering the address, including the location of your city, latitude, and longitude information. By entering the details, you can quickly view the exact location on the map.

No Login or Registration Process

GPS-cordinates.net doesn’t require a login or registration process. You only have to open the tool in your browser and allow the tool to access the device’s GPS, and then you can access your accurate, current location without any trouble.

Accurate Real-Time Results

Without any prolonged or complex process, you can get a precise real-time location by using GPS-Cordinates.net. Coordinating with your GPS technology accurately determines the real-time location of your device.

Conclusion

Whether you are a tourist visiting a new city without a guide or searching for nearby new eateries, tracking your current location can help you and make the process easy, quick, and trouble-free. From getting public IP addresses on your devices to navigating the closest places on Google Maps, these top online tools to find your current location can transform your concept of traveling and tracking into a revolutionary one!