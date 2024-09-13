Top 7+ Best Sites to Watch Wrestling Online Free

One of the oldest sports, wrestling, has become widely popular and has gained great popularity worldwide. You may watch wrestling shows like WWE, UFC, etc. These shows are live; therefore, the racing can be watched live online on trusted platforms. Additionally, various websites allow you to stream all racing shows online without paying anything. The post lists the top 7+ sites to watch your favorite wrestling shows online completely free.

1. TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett. Originally named Total Nonstop Action (TNA Wrestling), the company quickly became known for its unique six-sided ring, the high-flying X-Division, and an alternative to WWE’s product. It attracted notable wrestlers like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, and Sting, helping to establish its reputation. Over the years, TNA faced financial struggles and management changes but continued to evolve. Rebranding as Impact Wrestling in 2017, the promotion focuses on a blend of established stars and rising talent, continuing to impact the wrestling world with its dynamic style and storytelling.

2. Watch Wrestling

WatchWrestling.org.uk claims to be a popular platform for wrestling fans to access a wide range of WWE content for free with just one click. It offers embedded video episodes of top WWE events sourced from various platforms like WWE Network, Peacock, Sling TV, YouTube, and Hulu Live. With a large library of thrilling WWE matches and events, the site promises non-stop access to high-octane Wrestling entertainment, catering to fans’ desire for intense action and excitement. However, it’s important to note that streaming from such sites can potentially involve copyright violations and might not always be legal or safe.

3. All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019 by Tony Khan, with wrestlers Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and Kenny Omega serving as executive vice presidents. AEW Wrestling quickly gained popularity as an alternative to WWE, emphasizing creative freedom, diverse storytelling, and athletic wrestling styles. Its flagship shows, Dynamite and Rampage, air weekly and feature a mix of established stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk, alongside rising talents like MJF and Darby Allin. AEW’s focus on fan engagement, high-quality matches, and innovative storylines has made it a significant player in modern professional wrestling.

4. USA Network

USA Network is a major television channel that has been the home of WWE programming for decades. It began airing WWE Raw in 1993, making it one of the longest-running episodic TV shows in history. The network also broadcasts WWE NXT, showcasing the rising stars of the wrestling world. Over the years, WWE’s presence on USA Network has been central to the brand’s mainstream appeal, reaching millions of households weekly. With its blend of drama, athleticism, and storytelling, WWE programming on USA Network continues to be a cornerstone for wrestling fans, helping to shape the modern landscape of sports entertainment.

5. YouTube

WWE’s YouTube channel is one of the most popular destinations for wrestling fans, providing a vast range of content from past and present shows. With millions of subscribers, it features highlights from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events, as well as exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and original content like “Top 10” moments. WWE on YouTube allows fans to relive iconic matches, stay updated on the latest storylines, and engage with content across generations. The channel’s accessibility and frequent updates make it a key platform for WWE to connect with its global fanbase and attract new viewers to the world of sports entertainment.

6. Wrestleview

Wrestleview.com is a popular wrestling news website that provides comprehensive coverage of professional wrestling. Established in the late 1990s, it offers up-to-date news, event results, and in-depth analysis of WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and other promotions. Wrestleview features live play-by-play coverage of major wrestling shows, editorials, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with wrestling personalities. It has become a trusted source for wrestling fans looking for accurate and timely information on their favorite events and stars. With a dedicated team of writers and a strong online presence, Wrestleview.com remains a go-to platform for wrestling enthusiasts around the world.

7. Watch Wrestling

“Watchwrestling.sr” is a popular wrestling fan who enjoys the action, drama, and excitement of professional wrestling. Fans Watch wrestling WWE News, Results, AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and more. Daily updates with WWE News, AEW News, Indy News, and the latest Wrestling Results for WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, and more. Live coverage of WWE, AEW, and iMPACT PPV events. Plus, feature writers review weekly wrestling shows, podcasts, wrestling information, and more.

8. TJR Wrestling

TJR Wrestling (TJRWrestling) is a well-known website dedicated to professional wrestling news, reviews, and commentary. Founded by John Canton, a passionate wrestling fan and writer, the site covers WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more. It provides in-depth reviews of weekly shows like Raw, SmackDown, and Dynamite, as well as pay-per-view events. TJR Wrestling is noted for its honest and detailed analysis, opinion pieces, and top 10 lists, making it a favorite among wrestling fans who appreciate thoughtful insights. With a team of experienced writers and a strong community of readers, TJRWrestling remains a respected voice in the wrestling journalism space.