Top 5 Reasons to Use a Battery GPS Tracker for Asset Tracking

Introduction

Securing valuable assets is a priority for businesses looking to minimize losses and improve operational efficiency. Battery GPS trackers provide a reliable solution by offering real-time location updates, ensuring assets are always accounted for. These devices are portable, durable, and suited for tracking non-powered equipment like shipping containers, trailers, and construction tools. This blog explores their benefits, applications, and how they help businesses stay in control.

What Is a Battery GPS Tracker?

A battery GPS tracker, like the Digital Matter Yabby Edge is a device powered by an internal off the shelf lithium battery that uses satellite technology to deliver location data. Unlike wired trackers, these devices are independent of external power sources, making them versatile and easy to deploy. Battery trackers are perfect for tracking assets that lack power.

Key Features of Battery GPS Trackers:

Portability: Attaches easily to various assets. Extended Battery Life: Operates for months or years without recharging. Real-Time Tracking: Offers instant updates on location. Durability: Built to endure harsh environmental conditions.

Why Choose a Battery GPS Tracker for Asset Tracking?

Improved Security and Theft Prevention

Battery GPS trackers allow businesses to monitor assets such as tools, equipment, and packages continuously and receive alerts for unauthorized movements. Reports indicate that businesses using GPS trackers reduce theft rates by up to 30%, saving significant resources.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Tracking systems improve logistics by providing accurate data on asset locations. This allows businesses to reduce delays, improve asset utilization, and streamline operations. For instance, companies can adjust delivery routes in real-time based on tracker data.

Easy to Install and Versatile

Our GPS trackers require minimal setup and work without needing a power connection. With our “place and go” technology you can be tracking business assets immediately. This flexibility makes them ideal for tracking assets like equipment on construction sites or goods in transit.

Cost-Effective Tracking

The long battery life and minimal maintenance requirements of these trackers reduce ongoing expenses. They are an economical solution for businesses looking to enhance asset security without high recurring costs.

Industry Compliance

Certain industries, such as logistics and transportation, mandate asset tracking. Battery GPS trackers simplify compliance by providing accurate location records and reporting capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions About Battery GPS Trackers

Q1: How long does the GPS battery last?

The battery life varies by model and usage, with premium options lasting up to 10 years on a single set of Energizer Lithium Batteries..

Q2: Are these trackers weatherproof?

Our GPS trackers are waterproof, they are given an IP68 rating, one the highest waterproof and impact ratings.

Q3: Can I monitor multiple trackers at once?

You can monitor 100s of trackers at once on a single platform with advanced reporting. Having a complete overview of assets we allow a comprehensive view of all assets.

Q4: Do they work in remote locations?

These trackers use satellite networks and cellular connectivity, ensuring reliable tracking even in remote areas.

Q5: How do I receive alerts?

You can configure trackers to send alerts via email, text, or mobile apps whenever predefined conditions, such as geofence breaches, are triggered.

Battery GPS Tracker’s Best Practices

Select the Right Model: Choose a tracker with features tailored to your specific needs, such as extended battery life or rugged design. The Yabby Edge is a great choice for many applications Use Geofencing: Set boundaries to receive immediate alerts when an asset moves outside designated zones. Regular Monitoring: Utilize tracking software to analyze asset movement and optimize utilization. Train Your Team: Ensure employees are familiar with how to operate trackers and interpret data effectively. Schedule Maintenance: Periodically check battery levels and ensure firmware is up to date.

The Digital Matter Yabby Edge at a Glance:

The Yabby Edge is an ultra-rugged and compact Indoor/Outdoor battery-powered asset tracker. Features cloud-based location solving for over 10 years of battery life.

GNSS (GPS/BeiDou), Wi-Fi AP MAC Address Scanning, and Cell Tower location for indoor/outdoor asset management

Deploy-o

nce battery life with 10+ years on only 3 x AAA user-replaceable batteries

Cloud-based location solving (versus on-device) for substantial power savings

Tracks assets when they’re on the move and enters sleep mode when stationary to save power

‘Battery Low’ and ‘Battery Critical’ alerts

Weatherproof and ultra-rugged IP68, IK06 housing

LTE-M / NB-IoT Connectivity

Conclusion

Battery GPS trackers are a practical and effective tool for businesses aiming to secure and monitor their assets. Their portability, long-lasting battery life, and real-time tracking features help reduce losses, enhance efficiency, and meet regulatory requirements. By investing in these trackering technology, companies can improve operations and gain peace of mind knowing their assets are protected. Magnus IoT is the leader in GPS Tracking, you count on us to pick and set you up with right GPS Tracker for your needs.

