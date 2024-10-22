Top 10 Punjabi Singers: From Diljit Dosanjh to Gurdas Maan

Punjabi music has transcended regional boundaries, gaining immense popularity worldwide. Here is a curated list of the top 10 Punjabi singers who have made a significant impact on the music industry. Here you can check out new punjabi songs 2024 not just in Punjab or India, but globally.
1. Diljit Dosanjh
- Birthdate: January 6th, 1984
- Birthplace: Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab
Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most successful playback singers from Punjab. He started his career in 2002 and gained fame in 2005 with the album Smile, followed by Chocolate in 2008. He has achieved international fame and is also a successful actor in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.
Top 5 Songs:
- Proper Patola
- Do You Know?
- Lover
- Clash
- Laembadgini
2. Sidhu Moose Wala
- Birthdate: June 11th, 1993
- Birthplace: Moosa, Punjab
Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Sidhu Moose Wala gained fame with his track So High and his debut album PBX 1. He was the first Punjabi and Indian singer to perform at the Wireless Festival in England. He continued to release successful albums and ventured into politics.
Top 5 Songs:
- Mera Na
- So High
- Same Beef
- Satisfya
- The Last Ride
3. Jassie Gill
- Birthdate: November 26, 1988
- Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab
Jassie Gill debuted in 2011 with the album Batchmate. He became popular with the song Vigrey Sharabi in 2012. Known for catchy lyrics and peppy music, he has also acted in several films.
Top 5 Songs:
- Nikle Currant
- Bapu Zimidar
- Dil Tutda
- Gaddi Kaali
- Gabbroo
4. Gurdas Maan
- Birthdate: January 4th, 1957
- Birthplace: Giddarbaha, Punjab
Gurdas Maan is an iconic name in Punjabi music. He gained national fame in 1980 with Dil Da Mamla Hai. He has recorded over 34 albums and penned more than 300 songs, earning immense respect and admiration.
Top 5 Songs:
- Shagna Di Mehndi
- Rataan
- Ishq Kiya Toh Jaana
- Rabba
- Supne De Vich
5. Gippy Grewal
- Birthdate: January 2nd, 1983
- Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab
Gippy Grewal started his career with the album Chakkh Lai. His collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on Angrezi Beat became extremely popular. He continues to make music and act in films.
Top 5 Songs:
- Angrezi Beat
- Phulkari
- Car Nachdi
- Taqdeere
- Flower
6. Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Birthdate: March 15, 1983
- Birthplace: New Delhi
Yo Yo Honey Singh gained fame with his album International Villager in 2011. Known for his unique style, he has sung for several Bollywood films and continues to produce music.
Top 5 Songs:
- Brown Rang
- Blue Eyes
- Dope Shope
- Satan
- Angrezi Beat
7. Guru Randhawa
- Birthdate: August 30, 1991
Guru Randhawa became a sensation with his songs Lahore, Ishare Tere, and Slowly Slowly. Many of his songs have been featured in Bollywood movies, making him a household name.
Top 5 Songs:
- Lahore
- Ishare Tere
- Slowly Slowly
- High Rated Gabru
- Suit Suit
8. Amrit Maan
- Birthdate: June 10th, 1992
- Birthplace: Goniana Mandi, Punjab
Amrit Maan started his career as a lyricist with the song Jatt Fire Karda. He gained fame with his debut album Desi Da Drum and has since released several successful songs. Check out Suniya Suniya Raatan Lyrics
Top 5 Songs:
- Lalkara
- Bapu
- Maa
- Parhaune
- Bismillah
9. Babbu Maan
- Birthdate: March 29th, 1975
- Birthplace: Khaant Maanpur, Punjab
Babbu Maan is a veteran in the Punjabi music and film industry. His first album Sajjan Rumaal De Gya was released in 1997, followed by Tu Meri Miss India in 1999. He has acted in films like Hawayein and Ekam. Babbu maan new songs
Top 5 Songs:
- Dil Tan Pagal Hai
- Pakki Kanak
- Punjab
- Raat Chandni
- Gypsy Kali
10. AP Dhillon
- Birthdate: January 10th, 1993
- Birthplace: Gurdaspur, Punjab
AP Dhillon is currently one of the most popular Punjabi singers globally. Based in Canada, many of his singles have topped the UK Asian and Punjabi charts. His song Brown Munde topped Billboard charts.
Top 5 Songs:
- Brown Munde
- Excuses
- Insane
- Desires
- Tere Te