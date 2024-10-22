Top 10 Punjabi Singers: From Diljit Dosanjh to Gurdas Maan

Punjabi music has transcended regional boundaries, gaining immense popularity worldwide. Here is a curated list of the top 10 Punjabi singers who have made a significant impact on the music industry. Here you can check out new punjabi songs 2024 not just in Punjab or India, but globally.

1. Diljit Dosanjh

Birthdate : January 6th, 1984

: January 6th, 1984 Birthplace: Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most successful playback singers from Punjab. He started his career in 2002 and gained fame in 2005 with the album Smile, followed by Chocolate in 2008. He has achieved international fame and is also a successful actor in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

Top 5 Songs:

Proper Patola

Do You Know?

Lover

Clash

Laembadgini

2. Sidhu Moose Wala

Birthdate : June 11th, 1993

: June 11th, 1993 Birthplace: Moosa, Punjab

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Sidhu Moose Wala gained fame with his track So High and his debut album PBX 1. He was the first Punjabi and Indian singer to perform at the Wireless Festival in England. He continued to release successful albums and ventured into politics.

Top 5 Songs:

Mera Na

So High

Same Beef

Satisfya

The Last Ride

3. Jassie Gill

Birthdate : November 26, 1988

: November 26, 1988 Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab

Jassie Gill debuted in 2011 with the album Batchmate. He became popular with the song Vigrey Sharabi in 2012. Known for catchy lyrics and peppy music, he has also acted in several films.

Top 5 Songs:

Nikle Currant

Bapu Zimidar

Dil Tutda

Gaddi Kaali

Gabbroo

4. Gurdas Maan

Birthdate : January 4th, 1957

: January 4th, 1957 Birthplace: Giddarbaha, Punjab

Gurdas Maan is an iconic name in Punjabi music. He gained national fame in 1980 with Dil Da Mamla Hai. He has recorded over 34 albums and penned more than 300 songs, earning immense respect and admiration.

Top 5 Songs:

Shagna Di Mehndi

Rataan

Ishq Kiya Toh Jaana

Rabba

Supne De Vich

5. Gippy Grewal

Birthdate : January 2nd, 1983

: January 2nd, 1983 Birthplace: Ludhiana, Punjab

Gippy Grewal started his career with the album Chakkh Lai. His collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on Angrezi Beat became extremely popular. He continues to make music and act in films.

Top 5 Songs:

Angrezi Beat

Phulkari

Car Nachdi

Taqdeere

Flower

6. Yo Yo Honey Singh

Birthdate : March 15, 1983

: March 15, 1983 Birthplace: New Delhi

Yo Yo Honey Singh gained fame with his album International Villager in 2011. Known for his unique style, he has sung for several Bollywood films and continues to produce music.

Top 5 Songs:

Brown Rang

Blue Eyes

Dope Shope

Satan

Angrezi Beat

7. Guru Randhawa

Birthdate: August 30, 1991

Guru Randhawa became a sensation with his songs Lahore, Ishare Tere, and Slowly Slowly. Many of his songs have been featured in Bollywood movies, making him a household name.

Top 5 Songs:

Lahore

Ishare Tere

Slowly Slowly

High Rated Gabru

Suit Suit

8. Amrit Maan

Birthdate : June 10th, 1992

: June 10th, 1992 Birthplace: Goniana Mandi, Punjab

Amrit Maan started his career as a lyricist with the song Jatt Fire Karda. He gained fame with his debut album Desi Da Drum and has since released several successful songs.

Top 5 Songs:

Lalkara

Bapu

Maa

Parhaune

Bismillah

9. Babbu Maan

Birthdate : March 29th, 1975

: March 29th, 1975 Birthplace: Khaant Maanpur, Punjab

Babbu Maan is a veteran in the Punjabi music and film industry. His first album Sajjan Rumaal De Gya was released in 1997, followed by Tu Meri Miss India in 1999. He has acted in films like Hawayein and Ekam.

Top 5 Songs:

Dil Tan Pagal Hai

Pakki Kanak

Punjab

Raat Chandni

Gypsy Kali

10. AP Dhillon

Birthdate : January 10th, 1993

: January 10th, 1993 Birthplace: Gurdaspur, Punjab

AP Dhillon is currently one of the most popular Punjabi singers globally. Based in Canada, many of his singles have topped the UK Asian and Punjabi charts. His song Brown Munde topped Billboard charts.

Top 5 Songs: