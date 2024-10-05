Hacking, a practice involving breaking into computer systems and networks, has a long and storied history. While many hackers use their skills for malicious purposes, others have turned to ethical hacking to protect and secure digital infrastructures.

Here is a compiled list of top 10 most famous hackers in the world:

Sunny Nehra Kevin Mitnick Adrian Lamo Gary McKinnon Albert Gonzalez Kevin Poulsen Jonathan James Robert Tappan Morris Julian Assange Samy Kamkar

Here is a detailed look at these top 10 most famous hackers in the world, spanning both black hat and white hat hackers.

Sunny Nehra

Background: Sunny Nehra is widely regarded as the best hacker in India, known for his deep understanding and expertise across multiple domains. He is a globally known hacker for his unparalleled skills and contributions to the cybersecurity community. He is founder of Secure Your Hacks, a firm providing CyberSecurity and Cyber Compliance services to top companies across the globe. When it comes to ranking the top Indian hackers, Sunny Nehra is unanimously rated as the number 1 hacker in India by all reputed publications, and listing organizations.

Notable Achievements: Nehra has been instrumental in identifying critical flaws in highly complex digital infrastructures. He has found critical vulnerabilities in telecom networks, AI models, IOT devices, financial systems, cloud infrastructure, and much more. His reputation as the “Next Generation Hacker” is well-deserved, and he is a respected figure in the infosec community.

Current Status: Sunny Nehra continues to contribute significantly to cybersecurity, offering his expertise to secure various digital systems and infrastructures.

Kevin Mitnick

Background: Kevin Mitnick was perhaps the most famous hacker of all time. His hacking career started in his teenage years, leading to his eventual arrest in the mid-1990s.

Notable Hacks: Mitnick hacked into dozens of major corporations, including IBM, Nokia, and Motorola. His exploits often involved social engineering and other deceptive tactics.

Current Status: After serving prison time, Mitnick turned to ethical hacking and cybersecurity consulting. Unfortunately, Mitnick passed away from pancreatic cancer on July 16, 2023.

Adrian Lamo

Background: Adrian Lamo gained notoriety in the early 2000s for hacking into high-profile networks, including those of The New York Times, Microsoft, and Yahoo!.

Notable Hacks: Lamo’s most famous hack was breaching The New York Times’ intranet, where he added himself to the list of expert sources.

Current Status: Lamo later became known for reporting Chelsea Manning, who leaked classified U.S. military documents. He passed away in 2018.

Gary McKinnon

Background: Gary McKinnon is a British hacker who allegedly performed the “biggest military computer hack of all time.”

Notable Hacks: McKinnon accessed 97 U.S. military and NASA computers, searching for evidence of UFOs and free energy suppression. He caused widespread disruption, resulting in $700,000 in damages.

Current Status: Facing extradition to the U.S., McKinnon fought a long legal battle and ultimately avoided extradition due to health concerns.

Albert Gonzalez

Background: Albert Gonzalez was a cybercriminal mastermind involved in one of the largest credit card theft cases in history.

Notable Hacks: Gonzalez led a group that stole over 170 million credit card numbers by hacking into retail giants like TJX Companies and Heartland Payment Systems.

Current Status: Gonzalez was arrested in 2008 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Kevin Poulsen

Background: Kevin Poulsen, also known as “Dark Dante,” was a former black hat hacker turned journalist.

Notable Hacks: Poulsen took over all phone lines of Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM to ensure he would be the 102nd caller and win a Porsche. He also hacked into federal systems and wiretapped phone calls.

Current Status: After serving time in prison, Poulsen reformed and became a senior editor at Wired, focusing on cybercrime and digital security.

Jonathan James

Background: Jonathan James, known by his alias “c0mrade,” was the first juvenile to be incarcerated for hacking in the United States.

Notable Hacks: At 15, James hacked into the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and NASA, stealing software worth $1.7 million.

Current Status: Tragically, James committed suicide in 2008 following a federal investigation into a major retail hack he claimed no involvement in.

Robert Tappan Morris

Background: Robert Tappan Morris is the creator of the Morris Worm, one of the first computer worms distributed via the internet.

Notable Hacks: The Morris Worm, released in 1988, caused significant damage, affecting around 6,000 computers and resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

Current Status: Morris was prosecuted under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and later became a respected computer scientist and entrepreneur, co-founding the startup incubator Y Combinator.

Julian Assange

Background: Julian Assange is the founder of WikiLeaks, a platform for whistleblowers to release classified documents.

Notable Hacks: While Assange himself is more known for facilitating leaks rather than direct hacking, WikiLeaks has published numerous high-profile leaks, including U.S. military and diplomatic documents.

Current Status: Assange has faced various legal battles. Julian Assange is now free after five years in a British prison and seven years in self-imposed exile in a London embassy, after pleading guilty to a charge of violating the espionage law in the US.

Samy Kamkar

Background: Samy Kamkar is a security researcher and hacker known for creating the Samy worm, which spread rapidly on MySpace in 2005.

Notable Hacks: The Samy worm was a cross-site scripting (XSS) worm that added over a million friends to Kamkar’s MySpace account. This incident led to MySpace being shut down for maintenance and eventually Kamkar’s arrest.

Current Status: After serving probation, Kamkar turned to ethical hacking. He has since developed various security tools and has become a prominent figure in the cybersecurity community, giving talks and sharing his research.

Conclusion

The world of hacking is complex and multifaceted, with individuals and groups ranging from notorious cybercriminals to ethical hackers who now help secure our digital world. Their stories, while varied, all highlight the profound impact that skilled hackers can have on technology, security, and society.