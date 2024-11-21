Title：Save Big on PITAKA’s Exclusive Black Friday Sales

PITAKA is an accessory brand that seamlessly blends technology, premium materials, craftsmanship, and art. Known for their sophisticated, functional, and high-quality daily accessories, PITAKA utilizes advanced weaving technology to create products that stand out in both style and performance. This Black Friday & Cyber Monday, enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of products, including iPhone and Samsung cases (featuring the latest iPhone 16 series), iPad cases, ultra-stylish watch bands, and more. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect Christmas gift, these deals are too good to miss! The sale runs from November 21 to December 2!

Check out these six bestselling PITAKA accessories that make for the perfect, sophisticated companions to elevate your tech life.

1. 600D Black/Grey Ultra-Slim Case for iPhone 16 Series

The most classic Black/Grey Ultra-Slim Cases are designed to offer both strength and sophistication. Crafted from top-grade aramid fiber, these cases are extremely lightweight yet robust, measuring only 0.84-0.89mm in thickness and weighing 17.78-21g. It has enhanced the protection level of their Ultra-Slim Cases for iPhone 16, by increasing the coverage on the top and bottom for improved scratch protection. Made with Amber Magnet Film technology, the cases maintain an incredibly slim profile while ensuring seamless compatibility with MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Price: $39.99

Deal: 20% OFF – Original Price $49.99 — NOW $39.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA and Amazon

2. Ultra-Slim Case(only Ocean Blue & Forest Green Version) / Tactile Woven Case/ Military-Grade Protective Case(Only for Black/Grey version) for iPhone 16 Series

For those who appreciate a minimalist style, the Ultra-Slim Cases are the ideal choice, delivering strong yet lightweight protection with a sleek design. Made from durable aramid fiber, these cases offer a remarkably slim profile, measuring only 0.84-0.89mm in thickness and weighing just 17.78-21g, ensuring your iPhone 16 maintains its elegant form without extra bulk. With features like raised camera lips for added protection, full MagSafe compatibility, and a choice of Ocean Blue and Forest Green, this case blends practicality with style, making it perfect for everyday use.

Price: $44.99

Deal: 10% OFF – Original Price $49.99 — NOW $44.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA

The PITAKA Tactile Woven Case is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and innovation, designed for those who seek elegance and art in the everyday. Part of the Weaving+ Moment Series and inspired by life’s journey and fleeting moments, this case is crafted from premium aramid fiber, combining style with lasting durability. With PITAKA’s Amber Magnet Film technology, a sleek, integrated magnetic ring supports seamless MagSafe compatibility while keeping the case slim. The standout feature is the Fusion Weaving technique, pioneered by PITAKA in 2021, which artfully blends colors and patterns in ways never before possible in aramid fiber design. This case is more than a phone accessory; it’s a statement piece, embodying both style and functionality for the modern adventurer.

Price: $53.99

Deal: 10% OFF – Original Price $59.99 — NOW $53.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA

The Military-Grade Protective Cases combine aramid fiber with TPU for all-around protection that withstands the toughest conditions like scratches, impacts, and shocks. Having passed rigorous military-grade drop tests MIL-STD-810G, these cases offer superior durability and peace of mind. Despite their robust protection, PITAKA Military-Grade Protective Cases are not as bulky as typical protective cases.

Price: $69.99

Deal: 10% OFF – Original Price $69.99 — NOW $62.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA

The PITAKA iPhone case with Lumintex™ offers the ultimate blend of cutting-edge technology, durability, and style. Featuring PITAKA’s innovative Lumintex™ luminous fiber, these cases provide a vibrant, glow-in-the-dark effect, making them a striking accessory by day and night. Made from military-grade aramid fiber, they ensure exceptional durability, guarding against everyday scratches without adding bulk. Designed to be ultra-thin, lightweight, and MagSafe-compatible, these cases provide seamless convenience for charging and accessory use. Additionally, the unique aramid fiber weaving technique delivers a premium textured grip, adding both style and enhanced control for a superior handling experience.

Price: $69.99

Deal: 10% OFF – Original Price $69.99 — NOW $62.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA

Cases with other Accessories as a bundle

iPhone 16 Phone Cases + Grip 3 or phone Strap Bundle — An additional $5 off the Grip3 with the phone case discount applied.(Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

iPhone 16 Phon e Cases + G rip 2 Bundle — An additional $10 off the Grip2 with the phone case discount applied.(Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

3. PinButton Case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Wovend from top-grade aramid fiber and combines this robust material with flexible TPU, creating a protective case with no unsightly seams, which could provide all-around protection for vulnerable components. Despite the slim design, it is embedded with a super-strong magnet that allows easy attachment at any time. With three PinButtons, you can customize apps for easy access with a simple click, no more switching between screens to find your desired app.

Price: $55.99

Deal: 20% OFF – Original Price $69.99 — NOW $55.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA and Amazon

4. MagEZ Folio 2 for iPad Pro & iPad Air

Wovend from top-grade aramid fiber and combines this robust material with flexible TPU, creating a protective case with no unsightly seams, which could provide all-around protection for vulnerable components. Despite the slim design, it is embedded with a super-strong magnet that allows easy attachment at any time. With three PinButtons, you can customize apps for easy access with a simple click, no more switching between screens to find your desired app.

Price: $39.99/47.99

Deal: 20% OFF – Original Price $49.99/59.99 — NOW $39.99/47.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA and Amazon

5. MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro 2024/2022/2021

The lightweight and magnetic design is compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard. Embedded Pitaka magnets enable magnetic connection to Pitaflow accessories. The C port open design is also compatible with almost all C port data cables on the market. Apple pencils can be placed in the groove of the pen position for attachment and charging.

Price: $47.99/55.99

Deal: 20% OFF – Original Price $59.99/69.99 — NOW $47.99/55.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA and Amazon

Black Friday Deal for MagEZ folio2 +MagEZ Case 2 Bundle: Get an extra FlipBook Case for iPad, worth $89, included as a bonus ONLY on PITAKA

6. Watch Band for Apple Watch& Galaxy Watch

Made from long-lasting and lightweight carbon fiber, it is characterized by all-day comfort. With minimalist design, it prioritizes modern and retro styles that can truly define your personality. Our patented magnetic fastener and security lock can hold your watch securely in place. At the same time, it continues the advantage of PITAKA’s products, which ensures your all-day comfort. The watch band is compatible with all Apple watch models and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5/6 series.

Price: $47.99/55.99

Deal: 20% OFF – Original Price $79.99/99.99 — NOW $63.99/79.99 (Nov. 21 – Dec. 02)

Where to buy: PITAKA and Amazon

Black Friday Deal for Apple Watch band+ Apple Watch case Bundle: Get an extra power dongle, worth $59, included as a bonus ONLY on PITAKA

Other Accessories

30%discount for the Overture & Rhapsody phone case

Up to 50% of other accessories can be found on ipitaka.com and Amazon.