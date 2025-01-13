Tips for Managing Seasonal Allergies with Montair LC Tablet

The Montair LC tablet is an antiallergic tablet that relieves sneezing, itching, watery eyes, stuffy nose, and runny nose related to seasonal and perennial allergies and respiratory conditions, such as asthma. It can also be used to manage chronic hives.

These conditions are common in spring and fall when pollen counts are high. You can easily get this tablet from an online medicine home delivery store. But it’s recommended to take it only if you have an allergy. Do not take it for flu, common cold or other related conditions.

How does the Montair LC tablet manage allergies?

Montair LC Tablet contains two active ingredients: Montelukast sodium and Levocetirizine Hydrochloride.

It is a leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA). It works by blocking the action of substances in the body that cause the symptoms of asthma, and allergic rhinitis. Levocetirizine: It is an antihistamines. It works by blocking the action of histamine, a substance in the body that causes allergic symptoms.

What are the uses of Montair LC tablet?

Montair LC tablet is used in the following conditions:

This tablet can also prevent the narrowing of airways triggered by exercise and ease breathing. However, if your asthma or breathing gets worse, do not take this tablet and seek medical help for proper treatment. Hives and Eczema: This tablet can also used for the treatment of signs and symptoms of hives or utricaria. It helps reduce itching and inflammation due to hives. Skin itching can be triggered by extreme temperatures or consuming allergenic foods. This tablet works immediately to reduce swelling, redness, rash, pain, or itchiness caused by irritants.

How many Montair LC tablets can be taken in a day?

Try to take this tablet as prescribed by a doctor. The daily recommended dose is one tablet. However, if you miss a dose, just resume the usual schedule. If advised by a the dosage can be increased to twice a day. However, exceeding the recommended dosage can increase the risk of side effects. If you exceed the recommended dosage, you may experience abdominal pain, sleepiness, thirst, headache, vomiting and hyperactivity. The same overdosing symptoms can be seen in children.

If you missed a dose of this tablet, take it as soon as you remember. However, if it is almost time for your next scheduled dose, skip the missed one and continue with your regular dosing schedule. Avoid doubling the dose to compensate for the missed one, as this can lead to side effects.

What are the common side effects of Montair LC Tablet?

The common side effects of Montair LC tablets include:

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Abdominal pain

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea

Dry mouth

Increased appetite

Sometimes, irritability, restlessness, insomnia, vomiting and diarrhoea may occur. These side effects go away when the tablet is discontinued. Take this tablet with food to reduce the probability of stomach upset. If you experience dizziness, avoid sudden movements and sit or lie down until the dizziness passes. Also, avoid activities that require alertness until you feel better. Rest when you feel tired, and avoid activities that require a lot of physical or mental energy.

Can Montair LC Tablet be taken for allergies during pregnancy and breastfeeding?

If you’re pregnant, be careful when using Montair LC tablets. Only take them if your doctor prescribed them. Your doctor might suggest other medicines or safer options for you during pregnancy. It’s not recommended to use these tablets while breastfeeding because they can get into breast milk.

Can Montair LC Tablet be given to children?

This tablet is not intended for children under 15 years of age. Consult the doctor for other safe options to treat allergies in children.

Can you take Montair LC Tablet for influenza or Flu?

Antiallergic medicines such as Montair LC aren’t usually used for the flu. The flu comes from viruses, while antiallergics help with allergy symptoms like sneezing and itching. When you have the flu, your doctor may prescribe antivirals, and pain relievers, fever medications. If you think you have the flu, it’s better to see a doctor for the appropriate treatment.

What necessary precautions should you follow while taking Montair LC Tablet?

While taking this tablet, follow these precautions: