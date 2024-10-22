The Types of car towing

Getting stranded with a car breakdown can be stressful. Fortunately, various car towing services exist to help you get your vehicle back on the road. For more information on car towing be sure to head over to Sheen Group. Here’s a breakdown of the most common types of towing services to understand which option best suits your situation:

Flatbed Towing:

A flatbed tow truck features a flat platform at the back. The tow truck driver winches your vehicle onto the flatbed using a cable or straps, securely transporting it without the wheels touching the ground. It is best for inoperable vehicles, lowered cars, vehicles with damaged wheels or axles, classic cars, motorcycles, and situations where the vehicle needs complete immobilization for transport.

Pros: Safest towing method, no risk of wheel damage, ideal for long-distance towing, suitable for all vehicle types.

Cons: Generally more expensive than other towing methods.

Wheel-Lift Towing:

This method uses a tow truck with a yoke that lifts the vehicle by its wheels. The front or rear wheels are lifted off the ground, allowing the vehicle to be towed with the remaining wheels on the road. It is best for vehicles with operational steering and brakes on the unlifted wheels, short-distance towing, and situations where a flatbed isn’t necessary.

Pros: Less expensive than flatbed towing, suitable for many vehicle types, good option for short-distance tows.

Cons: Not ideal for inoperable vehicles or those with damaged wheels or axles. Can potentially damage the undercarriage if not done carefully.

Hook and Chain Towing:

This is the most basic towing method. The tow truck uses a metal hook with chains attached to the vehicle’s frame. This method is typically used for short-distance towing to a repair shop or impound lot. It is used best for inoperable vehicles in emergencies or short-distance tows to a repair facility, where minimal towing is needed.

Pros: Least expensive towing option, readily available in most areas.

Cons: Highest risk of damage to the vehicle’s undercarriage, steering components, and frame. Not recommended for long distances or vehicles with low ground clearance.

Integrated Towing:

This method utilizes a tow truck with a hydraulic lift that raises the vehicle partially off the ground. A tow bar is then attached to the vehicle’s frame, and the front wheels remain on the ground to provide some steering control during transport. Used best in vehicles with operational steering in the unlifted wheels, short-distance towing, and situations where a flatbed isn’t necessary but a wheel-lift might pose a risk.

Pros: Offers more control than hook and chain towing, less expensive than a flatbed, suitable for short-distance tows with operational steering.

Cons: Can still damage the undercarriage if not done carefully. Not ideal for inoperable vehicles or long distances.

Conclusion

Always make sure to prioritise safety and choose the towing method that best suits your specific situation and car's condition.