Sugar, one of the most widespread agricultural products in the world, is a fundamental element for numerous industrial sectors. Its presence is not confined to food production but extends to fields ranging from pharmaceuticals to chemicals, energy, and beverages, showcasing extraordinary versatility. Every month, the global industry handles staggering quantities of sugar, with supplies reaching tens of millions of tonnes to meet the demands of an ever-expanding and diverse market.

The use of sugar in industries: beyond the kitchen

When thinking of sugar, it is often associated with sweets and desserts, but its industrial applications are far broader and more strategic. In the food sector, sugar serves not only as a sweetener but also as a crucial natural preservative, flavour enhancer, and stabiliser. It is a key ingredient in a vast array of packaged products such as fizzy drinks, sauces, baked goods, and dairy products. In the pharmaceutical industry, sugar is used as an excipient in the production of medicines, particularly syrups, tablets, and oral gels. Its solubility and ease of processing make it ideal for improving the taste of medications and stabilising their formulations. In the chemical industry, sugar is also a raw material for producing bioplastics and biofuels, contributing to more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Furthermore, sugar underpins numerous innovative industrial processes. For instance, it is essential in the production of bioethanol, an alternative fuel that helps reduce the environmental impact of transportation. This usage, particularly significant in sugar-producing countries such as Brazil, demonstrates how sugar is crucial for technological progress and global sustainability.

ICUMSA 45: the benchmark for refined sugar excellence

Among the various types of sugar used in the industry, ICUMSA 45 represents a standard of excellence. This is the most refined form of white sugar, characterised by exceptional purity and a bright colour. Thanks to its rapid solubility and uniform consistency, ICUMSA 45 is widely preferred in many food and industrial applications. Known also as refined white sugar, it is produced under strict international standards, ensuring a high-quality product suitable for human consumption and a broad range of uses. ICUMSA 45 is especially valued for its versatility. In the food industry, it is used in products such as confectionery, beverages, jams, and ice creams, thanks to its ability to dissolve easily and not alter the flavour of preparations. In the pharmaceutical field, its purity makes it ideal for use in medicines for all age groups, including children. Brazil, one of the world's leading sugar producers and exporters, is recognised as the premier supplier of ICUMSA 45, providing large volumes to meet global demand.

Technical specifications and quality of ICUMSA 45

ICUMSA 45 is synonymous with premium quality, with technical specifications that make it a reliable and user-friendly product. This refined sugar has a polarisation of at least 99.8%, ensuring near-total purity. Its moisture content, below 0.04%, guarantees a completely dry product free of clumps, while the sulphated ash content is limited to 0.04%, confirming its exceptional purity. The bright colour, with a maximum attenuation index of 45 ICUMSA, reflects the high quality of the refining process. Safety is another critical aspect. ICUMSA 45 is free from odours, sediments, and radioactive contaminants, meeting stringent hygiene and safety standards, making it suitable for both food and pharmaceutical applications. Its granulometric properties are also designed for optimal workability, with solid and uniform crystals facilitating large-scale industrial use.

Sugar as an indispensable global resource

Sugar, particularly ICUMSA 45, is an indispensable resource for many nations and industries. Its large-scale production and distribution contribute not only to the global economy but also to improving the quality of life in various domains. Thanks to its versatility, sugar supports industrial innovation, promotes sustainable solutions, and meets the needs of millions worldwide. Beyond its numerous practical applications, sugar plays a symbolic role as a connector between cultures and markets. Its trade, spanning continents and involving a complex network of producers, exporters, and distributors, exemplifies how natural resources can foster international cooperation and stimulate economic development.