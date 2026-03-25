Healthcare administration rarely looks dramatic from the outside, but the delays people feel often begin in billing queues, review loops, and status calls long before money moves. The U.S. healthcare industry still spends $89 billion conducting administrative transactions tracked by CAQH, and $18.3 billion of that remains recoverable through full electronic adoption. Chandra Sekhar Kondaveeti, a technology leader with over 20 years of experience in the industry. His work earned him the Globee Awards Information Technology professional of the year category, and he has spent recent years working in exactly that pressure zone, where medical bills, provider workflows, and payment decisions have to hold up at federal scale. To understand how teams are handling that pressure, we spoke with Kondaveeti about the state of medical bill operations and what comes next.

Where Volume Stops Being Routine

“Most operational failures in medical billing do not start with a dramatic system crash. They start when a provider cannot tell where a submission stands, or when two teams are working on the same issue from different views of the record,” Kondaveeti says. He remembers the kind of morning when a provider office has already sent paperwork twice and still calls before lunch because nobody can say, with confidence, what queue it reached. That is when administrative friction becomes real.

The broader pressure is easy to see. The healthcare claims management market reached $18.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to $34.5 billion by 2034. In OWCP, Kondaveeti worked on the medical-bill processing system that supports four compensation programs, helping build the services and workflow logic behind a platform that processes an average of 4.5 million bills per year and handles average annual payments of $2.27 billion. That is not niche work. It is operational infrastructure.

Paperless Changes The Clock

Paper still slows everything. The healthcare electronic data interchange market is expected to grow from $5.85 billion in 2025 to $13.38 billion by 2034, which reflects a simple truth: claims operations run better when intake is digital from the start. Electronic exchange matters because every handoff removed from paper shortens the distance between submission, review, and payment.

That is where Kondaveeti’s work on paperless correspondence became important. In OWCP, paperless correspondence was described as a first-of-its-kind implementation, and electronic submissions rose from 56.9% at go-live to 77.35%. He worked on the application flow that supported digital intake, service integration, and rules-based handling so providers and administrators were not stuck re-entering the same information across disconnected steps. “Paper is not just slower,” Kondaveeti says. “It makes uncertainty travel farther than it should.”

Review Loops Consume The Day

Administrative review work has a way of swallowing time in small pieces. The American Medical Association’s 2024 survey found that practices complete an average of 43 prior authorizations per physician per week, consuming the equivalent of 12 hours of physician and staff time. That burden is not identical to every medical-bill workflow, but it captures the same administrative drag that appears whenever approvals, denials, and follow-ups depend on too many manual steps.

Kondaveeti worked on the authorization approval and deny review workflow inside OWCP, where faster routing and clearer adjudication paths mattered to both providers and federal workers. The effect was concrete: hundreds of thousands of federal employees and a comparable number of doctors saved over 45 minutes per visit, turning what could take roughly an hour into about fifteen minutes. The gain was not abstract. It was time returned to care and to work.

Service Load Reveals What The System Still Hides

Calls are usually a symptom. The contact centre software market is expected to rise from $51.19 billion in 2025 to $117.04 billion by 2029, a sign that organizations increasingly treat support operations as a core part of system performance rather than an afterthought. When people call at scale, they are usually telling you where the workflow still feels opaque.

OWCP’s internal call center processes over 400,000 calls annually, and Kondaveeti’s work had to support that kind of service load. He built around the practical problems that make status handling fail, including shared updates, parallel-user conflicts, and coordination across services, so staff could resolve issues without creating new confusion in the record. That attention to service friction also helps explain why he was selected as a judge for the 2025 Business Intelligence Customer Service Awards.

“Support volume exposes the parts of the process that still feel unclear to people,” Kondaveeti says. “Most calls happen because someone cannot tell where a submission stands, who owns the next step, or why the timeline changed. That is rarely just a service issue, it is usually a workflow issue.”

The Back Office Is Now A Cost Decision

The next few years will raise the bar again. The healthcare claims management market is projected to move from $14.07 billion in 2025 to $22.46 billion by 2033, which means claims operations will face more volume, more scrutiny, and less tolerance for manual review economics that do not scale. This is where administrative design becomes a financial decision.

In OWCP, that decision showed up in the numbers. The average contractor cost to process a single medical bill under the FECA program is approximately $8.45; across 195,357 forms, that comes to $1,650,767, while manual reviews add another $324,867. Kondaveeti worked on the systems meant to shrink that burden through more consistent adjudication and less redundant handling across programs. That focus on accountable automation also sits behind a 2025 TITAN Award for Innovation in Technology, AI.

“When money, rules, and medical documentation meet, teams do not need a flashier system,” Kondaveeti says. “They need one that makes the right decision faster and leaves a record people can trust.”