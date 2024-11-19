The Role of Warranty in MacBook Repairs

MacBook is everyone’s go-to laptop for top notch user experience and for its “status symbol appeal”. The sleek design and power-packed performance make it a durable and reliable choice. But just like other laptops, it can have technological issues as well. And MacBook repairs get tricky as its hard to find reliable partners in the market with authentic repair parts instead of a dupe.

Screen replacement, hardware failures, or some other defects—MacBook needs a repair too. In such situations, the role of warranty becomes very important; it makes the process very easy and smooth.

It is crucial to understand your warranty. It becomes the difference between an affordable fix and a hefty bill. In this article, we will cover the role of warranty in MacBook repair and its type so that you can maximize the most in your next coverage.

Types of Warranty for MacBook Repairs

Whenever you buy a new MacBook, you get a standard manufacturer warranty from Apple. With that you also have the option of buying an extended warranty called AppleCare+. Let’s dive deep into the breakdown and see which option will suit our preference more to protect your MacBook.

1. Standard Manufacturer Warranty

A new MacBook comes with a standard one-year warranty. This warranty only covers hardware problems due to manufacturing defects. The accidental damage is not covered in this warranty. So you need to be very careful while using your MacBook because if you accidentally drop it or spill water on it, the standard warranty will not help you. It just offers coverage on parts that are damaged because of a manufacturing issue.

2. AppleCare+

AppleCare+ is an extended warranty, which you can purchase afterwards. It generally extends your coverage for two or three years, depending on the plan you choose. This warranty is more beneficial as it covers accidental damage and manufacturing defects. So spilling coffee on your MacBook or dropping it accidentally won’t cost you much. It also provides 24/7 tech support. This things adds a piece of mind in the owner’s head.

What Do Warranties Cover?

As you already know what’s covered under your warranty. Now let’s take a closer look at what’s there in the standard and AppleCare+

Standard Warranty Coverage:

Battery Issues.

Logic Board Problems .

Screen Malfunctions .

Always keep in mind that the standard warranty coverage is limited. It won’t cover

Accidental Damage .

Third-party Repairs .

AppleCare+ Coverage:

AppleCare+ offers more than the standard warranty. It includes:

Accidental Damage.

Priority Service .

The Role of Warranty in Repair Costs

Warranty plays a huge role when it comes to creating a difference in the cost of repairs. Without a warranty, if you think of fixing a MacBook, then it will cost you very expensive. Let’s look at some common repair costs with and without a warranty.

Logic Board Repairs:

Repairing a logic board without a warranty can cost you something in between ₹25,000 to ₹40,000, depending on your model. With AppleCare+, this cost can come down by a huge number.

Screen Repairs:

Screen repair can cost you between ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 without a warranty and with AppleCare+ it can come down to ₹8,000 depending on the damage.

Battery Replacements:

A battery replacement without a warranty can cost up to ₹10,000

Making the Most of Your Warranty

Now let’s see what how you can make the most of your warranty.

1. Know What’s Covered:

Understand your warranty properly it can help you to know when to rely on it and when not. It’s always better to be prepared.

2. Use Authorized Repair Centers:

If you don’t want to void your warranty then make sure to visit the authorized repair centre’s. Apple authorized provides you with genuine products and they make sure that your warranty is intact.

3. Keep Documentation:

Always keep your receipts and warranty documents with yourself. Because if any dispute or confusion occurs regarding what’s covered then it’s better have a proof of warranty. This becomes more important if you have purchased AppleCare+.

Conclusion

MacBooks are an expensive devices and their repair cost can be very hefty. But if you have a warranty no matter it’s standard or AppleCare+, both can significantly reduce your repair costs and at the same time your stress too. So understand your coverage from inside out which will help you to keep your MacBook in great condition.