The Rising Demand for Digital Minimalism and the Struggle for Digital Balance

If I had to define the current era, I’d call it the Tech era. See anywhere; technology surrounds us every step of the way. We have smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets, video games, VRs, and more. Unfortunately, the abundance of tech has its fair share of disadvantages, affecting our mental health and productivity. People across different generations have realized it and are taking measures to reduce their tech use. They are following the philosophy of Cal Newport, termed digital minimalism.

What is digital minimalism?

Instead of mindlessly scrolling through endless apps or websites, you’re spending your online time intentionally, focused on a few select activities that really matter to you. That’s the core idea behind digital minimalism – a way of using technology that aligns with your values, allowing you to skip the rest without a second thought.

People who embrace this philosophy, the so-called “digital minimalists,” are constantly weighing the pros and cons of every new gadget or app that comes their way. They ask themselves, “Is this really worth my time? Or is it just another distraction?” If something doesn’t add significant value – if it’s just a shiny new toy or a minor convenience – they’re quick to dismiss it. And even when a new tech tool seems to support one of their core values, they still dig deeper: “Is this really the best way to use technology for this purpose?” If the answer is no, they refuse to accept less. They’ll either tweak it to make it work better for them or find a completely different solution.

By starting with what truly matters to them and then working backward to choose their tech, digital minimalists turn innovation into something powerful – not a source of distraction, but a tool to create a life that resonates more deeply with their values. In doing so, they manage to break free from that ever-present feeling of being controlled by their screens.

How different generations are adopting digital minimalism?

ExpressVPN’s research shines a light on a challenge we can all relate to – managing our screen time. But, as with many things, it seems the struggle isn’t equal across generations.

Take Gen Z for example. They’re really putting in the effort to unplug, with 17% managing to cut back on screen time most days. Another 29% are almost there, which is impressive given how tech-savvy this group is. Yet, not everyone’s finding it easy – 28% say it’s just too tough to dial down their usage, and 12% admit they don’t even try, even though they feel they’re spending too much time online. Then there’s the 14% who are totally fine with how much time they spend on their devices. They’ve found their balance – or maybe they just don’t mind being glued to their screens!

Millennials are in a similar boat, but the numbers tell a slightly different story. A solid 33% are doing a great job limiting screen time, and 16% manage it most days. But, for a quarter of Millennials, it’s still a daily battle to reduce those hours spent staring at screens. What’s interesting is that 17% of Millennials seem pretty comfortable with their digital habits, showing that even within this group, opinions on screen time are divided.

Then we get to Gen X, and things start to shift. Around 24% of them are happy with their screen time, which is higher than younger generations. Only 12% manage to cut back most days – maybe it’s a sign that life priorities have changed, or maybe they’ve just grown more accepting of the time spent online.

Now, let’s talk about the Boomers. This generation seems the most at ease with their digital habits, with a whopping 35% feeling comfortable about how much screen time they’re getting. It’s clear that they’re less tied to their devices, but that doesn’t mean they don’t try to manage their usage. In fact, 18% of Boomers still make an effort to limit screen time most days. Guess you could say they’ve found a way to enjoy the best of both worlds.

What’s driving the change?

For many people today, it all comes down to mental health. I mean, who hasn’t felt overwhelmed by the constant pings and updates? The survey found that a whopping 45% of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials are cutting back on screen time to feel more at peace. It makes sense, right? When you’re bombarded by notifications, it’s hard not to feel stressed or anxious. But by stepping away from all the digital noise, people are discovering a life that’s more peaceful and balanced.

Another major reason for ditching the screens? Productivity. Gen Z (43%) and Millennials (38%) are finding that fewer digital interruptions actually help them focus better and get more done. Think about it—how much more could you accomplish if you weren’t constantly reaching for your phone? I know I’m guilty of it, but cutting back on those distractions really adds up.

Let’s also remember the value of cherishing moments with those we care about. This seems to be a big motivator for Millennials, with 43% saying they’ve reduced screen time to connect more deeply with family and friends. It’s not just them, either—Gen Z (36%), Gen X (38%), and even Boomers (36%) are realizing that face-to-face interactions feel way more fulfilling than scrolling through endless feeds.

Reducing stress and anxiety is another key factor. Gen Z (29%) and Millennials (30%) have found that taking a step back from screens helps them feel more relaxed and in control. Even Gen X (25%) and Boomers (21%) appreciate the calm that comes with fewer digital distractions.

Honestly, the benefits of embracing digital minimalism are hard to ignore. Cutting down on digital distractions can lead to some pretty significant mental health improvements. The constant pressure to stay connected and updated can really weigh you down. But when you dial it back, it’s like you’re giving yourself the space to breathe again.

In fact, 43% of people in the survey said they’ve seen real benefits from adopting this less-is-more approach to technology. By eliminating the unnecessary digital clutter, many are finding their lives to be more fulfilling and, let’s face it, a lot less chaotic.

How to reduce screen time?

To begin with, one can utilize apps such as Digital Wellbeing to monitor daily activities and determine the time spent on work, necessary tasks, and entertainment. Try not to have too many screens on at one time and if you are using a laptop as well as a television, put them in different rooms. Reduce the attractiveness of your phone’s screen by either using black and white or minimizing the brightness level. Reduce screen time gradually by having alarms every 30 minutes of work and engaging in other activities that do not involve screen time such as reading a book, cooking, or going for a walk. Integrate other sensory tasks that assist in drawing attention from devices.

Read More From Techbullion