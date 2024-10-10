The Need for EV-Specific Warranty Management Software

According to recent studies, warranty claims for electric vehicles (EVs) are about 30% to 50% higher than those for internal combustion engines (ICE). The most common component that experiences issues over time is batteries. The traditional methods of warranty management were designed around the needs of an ICE hence over the years the traditional method has proved to be inefficient, especially for EV manufacturers of two and three-wheelers.

Traditional methods of warranty management when applied to EV battery manufacturers, turned out to be ineffective. Several loopholes, cracks, and the absence of a standard procedure, resulted in multiple claim disputes. This compelled small-scale and midsized EV manufacturers to adapt to better warranty management solutions customized for EV manufacturers.

7 Reasons Why Traditional Methods of Warranty Management Were Inefficient

Automotive giants who are already established in the market have transitioned from ICE to EV but there are several EV manufacturers that are fairly new in the automotive industry. These manufacturers are still trying to establish their foundation in the automotive market and warranty management is one such area where inefficiency is common.

Let us look at some of the reasons why traditional means of warranty management could not keep up with the EV transition:

1. Limited Resources

Most small and midsized manufacturers have limited resources and operational finances. Due to these reasons, EV manufacturers are unable to invest in complex warranty management systems that are designed for ICE manufacturers. EV manufacturers are still developing, and have the potential to expand in the future, which makes a streamlined system that covers basic warranty needs.

2. Complex Battery Needs

Electric vehicles are dependent on different components than ICE vehicles. For example, the warranty requirements for batteries, software, and electronics need to be more specialized. Traditional warranty systems are designed to sustain the warranty needs of ICE vehicles which makes them less efficient or obsolete for EV manufacturers specifically. This compelled EV manufacturers to invest in much less complex and customized warranty management software.

3. Time-Consuming

Traditional warranty management system relies on manual processes that are mostly time-consuming. The process is highly dependent on bookkeeping, validating claims, conducting manual inspections and manually keeping track of the claims.

Manually managing each claim can be time-consuming and often delays the claim process. This negatively impacts customer satisfaction and increases processing time by 30%. This directly affects the chances of scalability and overall productivity of the EV manufacturer.

4. Higher Chances of Human Error

As most of the data is manually entered and regulated, there is a high chance of human error such as in entering data, processing claims, misplacing a claim, and entering and validating incorrect claim payments. EVs contain more complex parts than compared to ICE vehicles which makes their warranty claims management more complex and difficult for humans to identify.

According to reports, manual processes increase the chances of errors by 25% which might cost the OEMs more. Such mistakes or errors while handling claims can lead to costly disputes, unsatisfied customers, and a potentially negative brand image.

5. Inefficient to Recurring Patterns & Warranty Fraud

A study conducted revealed that 10% of claims made in the industry are fraudulent and cost EV manufacturers millions of dollars annually. Most EV manufacturers who are fairly new to the industry are still establishing their hold in the market. Bearing expensive warranty costs takes them 10 steps backward from growth and expansion.

This is because traditional methods of warranty claims processing are vulnerable to fraudulent claims as patterns and recurring claims cannot be recognized manually. This is a major setback in the aftermarket especially for EV manufacturers operating in small and medium sizes. As they have limited resources, such poor operations can negatively affect customer retention.

6. Expensive for Small and Mid-Sized Manufacturers

Most EV manufacturers have a team managing warranty claims. However, the major downfall of traditional warranty management is that a dedicated person is required to carry out procedures such as data entry, bookkeeping, validating claims, etc.

The absence of a standard process in place results in the company spending almost 20% more on warranty claims and labor costs. EV manufacturers operating on small and mid-scale have limited resources and cannot invest a major share of their revenue on warranty management alone. Which is why most OEMs struggle with streamlining their warranty management processes.

7. Inefficient to Change

In the traditional method of warranty management, updating and expanding was a real inevitable challenge as the model is not flexible to change. As the EV industry is fairly new and still transitioning, several new EV components as well as regulating laws are constantly emerging.

This makes warranty claims vulnerable to change, increasing the chances of delays and errors associated with the same. In most cases, almost 45% of EV manufacturing companies struggle to expand and renew their existing policies or documents.

For example, the most evident difference between ICE manufacturers and EV manufacturers is the presence of battery warranty management. In electric vehicles, batteries have different warranty time periods and conditions associated, and traditional methods are not customized to incorporate this major difference.

Why Should Small & Mid Size EV Manufacturers Choose Warranty Management Software?

1. Real-Time Data Tracking

With real-time data tracking and analysis, OEMs can easily gather the required information, act quickly, and make more informed decisions for the future. With the help of warranty management software, EV manufacturers can easily identify patterns and recurring data to recognize fraud or alterations.

2. Supplier Recovery Management

With the help of efficient warranty management software, OEMs are able to efficiently manage the supplier recovery process. With the help of efficient communication, real-time data access, and updation, OEMs can easily track and ensure that no investment is lost in supplier recovery.

3. Better Customer Experience

With faster operations, timely response to claims paired with proactive communication elevates customer experience. In most cases, EV manufacturers invest in reliable warranty management software that includes customized features for different parts present in electrical vehicles. This results in an increase in customer retention.

4. Data-Driven Insights

EV manufacturers can efficiently generate reports and analyzes based on large amounts of data present in the system. This helps in efficiently identifying patterns and recurring claims that could be fraudulent. With the integration of software in the warranty process, OEMs have been able to reduce unnecessary costs and make data-driven decisions for the future of the company.

Conclusion

With the integration of software solutions, EV manufacturers operating in small and mid-size can invest in reliable solutions. Overall the implementation of software into the existing operations has helped several EV manufacturers streamline their existing processes and save cost on disputes.

Reduced human error, real-time data tracking, easy updation, and accessibility have helped OEMs recover from inefficient methods of warranty management. The traditional methods of warranty management had become outdated and were not customized to adapt to changes that came along with the EV manufacturing industry such as battery warranty management. This gap in the aftermarket resulted in a competitive change that provided a long-term solution for warranty management.