The Growth of Fintech Data Platforms

Fintech data platforms are growing rapidly as financial services companies demand access to aggregated, cleaned, and enriched data for decision-making, product development, and compliance. The fintech data platform market exceeded $15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $40 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research. Companies like Plaid, MX Technologies, Finicity, and Envestnet Yodlee provide the data infrastructure that connects banks, fintech apps, and consumers in an increasingly open financial ecosystem.

What Fintech Data Platforms Provide

These platforms serve as the connective tissue of modern financial services. Plaid connects more than 12,000 financial institutions to applications like Venmo, Robinhood, and Coinbase. When a user links their bank account, Plaid provides transaction data, account balances, identity verification, and income information through standardised APIs. MX Technologies provides similar connectivity with a focus on data enrichment, categorising raw transactions into meaningful spending categories.

Open banking regulations are expanding the addressable market. The EU’s PSD2, the UK’s Open Banking framework, and Australia’s Consumer Data Right require banks to share data through APIs. More than 10 million UK consumers used open banking services in 2024, according to the OBIE. Brazil’s open banking framework, launched in 2021, has enrolled more than 25 million consumers. Fintech revenue growing at a 23% CAGR depends heavily on the data infrastructure these platforms provide.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Plaid, valued at $13.4 billion, is the largest independent fintech data platform. The company’s APIs are used by more than 8,000 fintech applications. Mastercard acquired Finicity for $825 million in 2020, gaining direct access to consumer financial data. Visa attempted to acquire Plaid for $5.3 billion but the deal was blocked by the US Department of Justice on antitrust grounds. These acquisition attempts demonstrate how valuable fintech data infrastructure has become to the payments industry.

Envestnet Yodlee, acquired by Envestnet for $590 million, provides data aggregation to more than 1,400 financial institutions. Akoya, created by major US banks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, offers a bank-controlled data-sharing network as an alternative to screen-scraping. More than 30,000 fintech companies depend on data platform infrastructure to build and operate their products.

Revenue Models and Growth Drivers

Fintech data platforms generate revenue through per-API-call pricing, monthly subscriptions, and data licensing. Plaid charges fintech applications per bank connection and per data request. Revenue scales directly with the growth of the fintech ecosystem. As more consumers connect their bank accounts to more applications, data platform revenue grows proportionally.

New use cases are expanding the market. Payroll connectivity allows fintech apps to verify income and employment in real time. Tax data platforms connect to IRS records for mortgage and lending verification. Investment data aggregation consolidates portfolio information across brokerages. Each new data category creates additional revenue streams. Fintech companies capturing banking revenues use data platforms as the foundation of their products.

The fintech data platform market is following a similar trajectory to cloud infrastructure. Just as AWS became essential infrastructure for internet companies, Plaid and its competitors are becoming essential infrastructure for financial technology. The growth from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns has been enabled by these data platforms that make it possible to build financial applications without direct bank partnerships.