The Benefits of E-Waste Recycling for Individuals and Businesses

E-waste recycling is a lesser-known concept globally. Hence, it is also one of the least followed measures towards sustainability. The statistics revealed in a recent study confirmed that India generated around 1.6 million metric tones of e-waste in 2023. Out of this, only 33% was recycled. Though this is a revelatory increase from the 2022 statistics, it is far from ideal.

Upgrading gadgets has become a fashion statement in present times. It is almost like buying new clothes. Considering this, one must be aware of the damage it is causing to the environment and our health.

The Reality Check of E-Waste & E-Waste Recycling

Even if e-waste contributes only 2-3% of annual global waste, the harm it causes surpasses the harm of all other wastes collectively. The reality of this fact is alarming. E-waste includes numerous toxic materials such as cadmium, lead, and beryllium. These can easily get released into our air, soil or water, if they get exposed to strong UV rays or other corrosive agents. Hence, they pose a significant risk to humankind. Also, only a limited number of elements like silver, copper, platinum, gold, cobalt, tin, iron, aluminium, and lead can be recycled from the e-waste.

What Constitutes E-Waste?

Medical Equipments

Sound Equipment including speakers, amplifiers, microphones, electric keyboards

Kids’ Toys and Gadgets

Power Tools or Appliances such as large kitchen appliances, motors, circuit boards, coolants and so on.

Heating devices (Geysers and heaters) and cooling appliances (Air conditioners)

Lighting tools like Light bulbs or LEDs, containing 2 hazardous elements–indium and gallium.

Switches, Batteries, and Wirings present in electronic items and houses

Solar Power Based items, including inverters, solar panels, and batteries

6 Benefits of Recycling E-Waste for Individuals

1. Resources (Valuable Metals) Conservation

Every electronic gadget contains metals, particularly, valuable metals, heavy metals, or rare earth metals. All these types of metals possess unique properties making them essential for manufacturing. Valuable metals like platinum, palladium, gold, and silver are used as they are highly resistant to corrosion and have very low reactivity. Similarly, rare earth metals including cerium, scandium, neodymium, and others, find their use in electronics due to properties of luminescence and magnetism. By treating e-waste, it is possible to recover precious metals, heavy metals and even rare earth metals. This promotes using resources judiciously. This reduces the chances of possible exposure to these heavy metals which are toxic in nature. With recycled e-waste metal, there is a lower dependence on virgin metals.

2. Promoting Environment Sustainability

A crucial benefit observed by proper e-waste handling and management is that it cleanses the water, air, and soil. It also limits the toxic elements exposed to the environment and keeps landfills from getting dumped with toxic e-waste.

3. Economical Solution

The statement, ‘Money saved is money earned’ explains how recycling e-waste offers financial benefits. It is through e waste recycling, that a lot of charges wasted on production are cut down. Plenty of e-commerce platforms and companies provide trade-in options, and discounts on new purchases.

4. Saving Landfill Spaces and Human Health

Landfills are sites to dump waste. It is believed that 80% of e-waste generated across the globe is transported to Asia for treatment and dumping. E-waste contains highly toxic heavy metals and on discarding it in landfills, there are chances of toxic elements soaking through and reaching the ground and underground water. Hence, traces of such hazardous elements in water can give rise to serious diseases in humans. The latest studies present that 85% of e-waste generated globally is sent to landfills and incinerators, where e-waste incineration may be carried out. This is not a safe practice as it releases toxins into the air. For this reason, individuals should opt for recycling and every step counts.

5. Secure Data Wiping from Old Devices

There are trustworthy platforms that ensure the destruction of data before re-cycling. It is beneficial for individuals as before discarding their old gadgets to someone or throwing it away in garbage bins, they can be sure about the fact that their sensitive data is unrecoverable.

6. A Sense of Responsibility and Mindful Consumerism

When individuals bring about tangible positive changes and reduce pollution in their environment, it creates a sense of responsibility and pride in them. More often than not, it can lead them to inspire others and cultivate a culture of shared responsibility, belonging, and sustainability.

4 Benefits of Recycling E-Waste for Businesses

While there may be many similar benefits for businesses, below is the list of some specific benefits:

1. Avoiding Legal Liabilities

Businesses are bound to comply with various regulations regarding e-waste disposal. The CPCB in India has a framework of rules that must be followed by all businesses in the country. It is mandatory to register to the e-waste portal and update accurate info about a company’s e-waste production, storage, and disposal. Companies are subjected to meet the e-recycling targets. In case of default, they will be met with penalties. A pan-India & global solution is USH India Recyclers, which helps you with e-waste recycling & IT asset disposal across the globe.

2. Better Brand Image and CSR

With increased awareness, consumers nowadays are inclined toward companies that show positive risk management and social responsibility. By publicly prioritizing and executing proper e-waste recycling programs, businesses uphold their commitment to the environment & corporate social responsibility (CSR). Not only does it invite the attention of eco-conscious customers but also potential investors.

3. Cost Savings

By treating e-waste ethically, companies can save a lot of funds that go into manufacturing or procuring electronics like computers. It also reduces disposal charges substantially. Furthermore, it can be a way for them can recoup some of their investments by selling valuable components from outdated equipment.

4. Improved Employee Morale

Businesses that care about sustainability build green job opportunities for a lot of people in the recycling sector. Secondly, the employees of such firms appreciate working for a company that cares about its environmental impact. They ingrain a sense of responsibility and pride among workers leading to a lasting employee morale.

The Impact On Society At Large

By supporting the recycling industry, an individual or business can build a more sustainable future. Businesses may adopt it to improve their branding, or cost saving. While individuals may seek to protect the environment, ensure data safety, and so on. A study by the UN stated that by 2023, about 8kg of e-waste can be generated by a consumer in their lifetime. Another source revealed that only 12.5% of universal e-waste is recycled. Such findings, help us understand how much of an essential practice e-waste recycling is. It may have different goals and benefits for individuals and businesses. However, change can only be brought when one actively chooses to become a part of the solution and not the problem.