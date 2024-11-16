The Airplane Mode Hack for Monopoly GO Partner Event Wheel: A Comprehensive Guide

In the world of Monopoly GO, the Partner Event Wheel is an exciting way to rack up rewards and gain special items. However, some players have discovered a little trick that might help them get the best rewards during the event: the Airplane Mode hack. This hack, which involves using your phone’s airplane mode to manipulate the Partner Event Wheel, has been generating buzz in the community. While it’s not as powerful as the traditional dice rolls on the Monopoly board, it does offer some strategic advantages. Let’s break down how it works, its limitations, and how you can potentially use it to maximize your rewards during the Partner Event.

What is the Airplane Mode Hack?

The Monopoly GO Airplane Mode glitch involves using a trick where players can predict and control the results of their spins on the Partner Event Wheel. Essentially, by turning on Airplane Mode, rolling the wheel, and then restarting the app, you can see the predetermined outcomes for each multiplier setting (1x, 2x, 5x, 10x, etc.). The main idea is that each multiplier is associated with a set sequence of rolls, and by using this hack, you can pick the best results for your current event.

However, there’s a catch: each multiplier sequence is independent. This means that the outcomes for the 1x multiplier are not connected to the outcomes for the 5x, 10x, or 30x multipliers. If you get a great spin on the 5x multiplier but don’t like the results on the 2x multiplier, you’ll need to reset it separately. The key takeaway is that the sequences aren’t linked, so you’ll have to manually test each multiplier and choose which one gives you the best rewards. In some cases, this may require you to “eat” a bad roll if it happens on a lower multiplier, as you can’t skip or avoid it.

How to Use the Airplane Mode Hack for the Partner Event Wheel

Activate Airplane Mode : First, turn on Airplane Mode on your device. This will stop your phone from connecting to the internet and allow you to manipulate the game. Roll the Wheel : Open up the Partner Event Wheel and start rolling on the 1x multiplier. Write down or memorize the outcomes (for example, you may get 100 or 200 points). Reinstall the App : If you’re on a single device, you’ll need to delete the app, reinstall it, and log back in. This will reset your game and allow you to see the predetermined results for the next roll. Repeat the Process : Do this for other multipliers, like 2x, 5x, 10x, and even up to 30x, and record the outcomes. Since each multiplier has its own separate sequence, you’ll need to go through each one to determine which gives the best rewards for you. Choose the Best Results : Once you’ve tested all the multipliers, you can manually choose which one to continue using for your next spin. You may find that certain multipliers (like 5x or 10x) give better rewards, and those will be your go-to options for maximizing your Partner Event returns. Accept the Bad Rolls : Unfortunately, this hack is not perfect, and sometimes you’ll encounter bad rolls that you can’t avoid. You’ll need to “accept” these results to continue progressing with the hack.

Limitations of the Airplane Mode Hack

While the Airplane Mode hack can help you predict and manipulate your spins, there are several limitations to keep in mind. The biggest limitation is that each multiplier is not connected to the others. This means you cannot influence or “boost” one multiplier by changing the settings on another. Additionally, the hack does not guarantee jackpots every time—sometimes you’ll need to accept suboptimal results, especially when using lower multipliers.

Another drawback is that this method takes time and patience, as you’ll need to go through several re-installs and testing to see the best multiplier combinations. It’s not as quick as simply rolling the wheel normally, but for those who enjoy maximizing their rewards, it’s a helpful strategy.

How to Make the Most of Your Monopoly GO Experience

