Tedmos Unveils Advanced Rechargeable Light Solutions: Ceiling Lights and Picture Lights

[CA,United States. Dec 18th 2024] — Temps; is proud to announce its latest products, including rechargeable puck lights and ceiling lights. These new products are designed to meet the demand for energy efficient, user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing lighting. They combine cutting-edge technology with sleek and modern designs. Tedmos continues to revolutionize how we light our living spaces with its unmatched flexibility and functionality.

Tedmos sets a new standard in home lighting with the introduction of its indoor rechargeable led lights. Tedmos’ products are easy to use, energy-saving, and customizable. The new products are perfect for kitchens and living rooms, hallways and bedrooms, as well as bathrooms. They combine long-lasting batteries with a variety of advanced features to ensure that users can enjoy high quality lighting without compromising convenience or style.

Rechargeable puck lights: Wireless, customisable lighting for every space

Tedmos’ new wireless, rechargeable puck lights are an efficient and intuitive solution to a wide range of home lighting requirements. These puck lights, powered by a 2400mAh battery, are designed to provide long lasting illumination and fast charging. This eliminates the need for constant replacement of batteries. The puck lights are easy to install with their magnetic backs and metal sheets included. No drilling or tools are required.

These puck lights have 100 lumens and can be adjusted to provide task lighting or ambience in any space. The RGB LED feature offers 13 vibrant colors, two dynamic modes and the ability to create the perfect lighting for any occasion. The adjustable brightness and color options provide the perfect light for any activity, whether it’s for reading, cooking or setting a relaxing atmosphere.

The white LED option also supports three color temperatures – 3000K (warm-white), 4500K(natural-white), and 6000K(cool-white) – to provide the perfect lighting for any room. The lights can be controlled by remote control, tap function or even a timer. This makes the lights both energy-efficient and practical.

Tedmos’ rechargeable puck light is perfect for kitchen counters, hallways and other spaces, such as wine cabinets, shelves, showcases and wine cabinets. It offers the perfect balance between technology and design.

Smart Lighting for Art and Photography: Rechargeable Picture Lights

Tedmos is proud to present its new rechargeable picture lights, designed to show off artwork and photographs to the best of their ability. These picture lights are powered by a 2600mAh battery and provide reliable illumination over a long period of time. They also have fast charging capabilities, which minimizes downtime.

Tedmos picture light’s 150 lumens can be adjusted to provide the perfect amount of brightness for highlighting your collections without overwhelming them. The RGB LED allows users to select from 13 colors in two dynamic modes. White LEDs offer three color temperatures (3000K, 4500K, 6000K), to complement different types artwork. The light temperature has been designed to be gentle for delicate collections. This ensures that the lighting won’t damage or distort your prized pieces.

Tedmos’ picture light is also easy to install, just like the puck lights. The magnetic back allows the lights to be mounted quickly on any smooth surface. Metal brackets are also included for those who would prefer to screw in the light. The remote control or tap control feature allows you to customize the lighting to suit your needs. The built-in timer function ensures that the lights will turn off automatically at the appropriate time, saving energy and convenience.

Tedmos picture lighting is the perfect solution for displaying art and photos in any space.

Rechargeable ceiling lights: Intelligent motion-sensing technology for every room

Tedmos has also launched a new line rechargeable ceiling light designed to improve both functionality and convenience. These lights feature an advanced microwave sensor that is more sensitive and precise than traditional infrared motion sensors. The motion sensor has a 160-degree detection angle and a range of up 16 feet. It automatically turns on the lights when motion is detected, and turns them off after 20 seconds. This ensures that energy is only used when it is needed.

Ceiling lights powered by a 12000mAh rechargeable batteries offer extended illumination times and rapid charging to minimize interruptions. These lights are easy on the eyes and provide a lot of illumination with 550 lumens. The adjustable brightness and the three color temperatures (3000K, 4500K, and 6000K), ensure that your space will always be perfectly lit.

The lights are also IP54 water-resistant, making them ideal for areas that are subject to moisture. The included metal brackets make installation easy, and the lights can be screwed into place to ensure a secure fit.

Tedmos ceiling lights combine a large rechargeable lithium-ion battery with motion-sensing technologies to create a lighting solution for the modern home that is both practical as well as highly efficient.

Tedmos

Tedmos is one of the leading brands in innovative lighting solutions for homes, including picture frame lights and ceiling lights. Tedmos is dedicated to simplifying your life with high-quality lighting that seamlessly integrates design and technology. Its products are created with the end-user in mind. They provide energy-efficient, stylish, and easy-to-use lighting options for each room in the house.

Tedmos’ slogan “Simple Light Simple Life” aims to make lighting for the home more accessible, sustainable and adaptable to modern life. Tedmos continues to be the leader in home lighting innovation by combining cutting-edge design with thoughtful technology.

Contact us for more information:

Tedmos PR Team

Email: info@tedmos.com

Website: www.tedmos.com

