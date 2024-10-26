Survey Reveals Digital Tech Habits Across Generations

Digital literacy is an important part of current education and most of the young generation is familiar with it. However, older adults who were not born with tech devices in their hands have limited tech experience. Tasks like downloading an app, logging in and using a banking application, changing privacy settings of social platforms, etc., are not that easy for them. For this reason, older people often have to take the help of younger folks to navigate different aspects of the digital world.

However, the generation’s tech gap is different in different regions of the world. This post highlights the digital literacy gap, the risks of staying connected online, and ways older adults can protect themselves.

Digital literacy of different age groups

ExpressVPN’s survey gives a clear picture of the digital literacy gap among persons across the USA, UK, France, Spain, and Italy.

Let’s start with the younger Millennials, those between 27 and 34 years old. This group really gets digital technology! Most of them feel pretty confident about their tech skills, and this is especially true in countries like France and Italy, where around 80% of people in this age range believe they’ve got a solid handle on things. However, in Spain, there’s a bit of a lag – only 66% of younger Millennials there share the same level of confidence.

Now, when we look at the older Millennials, aged 35 to 42, the picture starts to change a bit. While confidence in tech remains relatively high, especially in the U.S. and Italy, where about 76-78% of folks feel they understand technology well, Spain sees a noticeable drop. Just 57% of older Millennials in Spain feel confident about their technological abilities.

Moving on to Generation X, ages 43 to 58, things shift more significantly. Here, fewer than half of the respondents in France and Spain feel they’ve got a strong grasp on technology. Even in the U.S., where tech confidence is generally higher, only 63% of Generation X feel they’re on top of things. This generation, having witnessed the shift from analog to digital, might be finding it harder to keep up with the rapid pace of tech changes.

For the younger Baby Boomers, those aged 59 to 68, the tech gap becomes even more pronounced. In France and Spain, less than a third of people in this age group feel confident with technology. Even in highly digitized countries like the United States and the UK, only about half of the younger Baby Boomers feel comfortable navigating the digital world.

Finally, let’s talk about the older Baby Boomers, those 69 and up. The trend here is pretty clear: the older the respondents, the more challenging technology seems to be. In countries like Italy and Spain, most of the older Baby Boomers admit they know very little or nothing about tech. Even in tech-friendly places like the U.S. and the UK, confidence levels are quite low, with only about a third feeling they’ve got a good grasp on technology.

Risks of staying connected online for older adults

It turns out many older adults depend on their families for tech help. If you’ve ever seen a parent hand over their smartphone to a younger relative with a confused look, you’re not alone! About 66% of Gen Xers turn to their kids for assistance, and this need grows with age. For Baby Boomers, it’s even higher—around 69% rely on family support, and among older Boomers, that jumps to 71%.

Scams targeting older adults

One of the most common traps older adults fall into is email scams. Sadly, 42% of scam victims aged 69 or older fell prey to this tactic. These emails can be sneaky. Sometimes, it’s a phishing attempt where scammers pretend to be a well-known company trying to steal personal information. Other times, it’s more elaborate—like fake tech support emails that convince victims to hand over remote access to their computer. I’m sure you can imagine how terrifying that must feel!

But it’s not just email. Social media is another hotbed for scams, especially as more older adults get active on platforms like Facebook. You might think it’s just for sharing family photos, but scammers have found ways to exploit that, too. Our survey found that 27% of Gen Xers, 25% of younger Boomers, and 19% of older Boomers have fallen for social media scams. And these scams come in all shapes and sizes—from fake profiles to those tempting ads that seem too good to be true.

One classic example is a scam where someone poses as a “friend” in need of emergency money. It’s a cruel trick, preying on the kindness and trust of older generations who might not second-guess helping a loved one.

Then there are SMS and WhatsApp scams, which are on the rise, even among younger users. But make no mistake—these scams are increasingly targeting older adults, too. These messages are often short and urgent, designed to look like they’re from a reputable company asking you to click a link or provide personal details. The simplicity of the message, combined with a sense of urgency, makes it easy to see why someone might fall for it—especially if they’re not as comfortable navigating the digital world.

Navigating Data Collection and Privacy Issues

Ever wondered how those ads seem to know exactly what you’re looking for? Big tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon are collecting a lot of data about us—everything from what we browse to our personal likes and dislikes. It’s like they have a secret playbook on our preferences that they use to serve us ads, sell information to other companies, or even sway our choices.

For many older adults, this might feel like a breach of trust, especially if they’re not fully aware of how their data is being used. Privacy settings are often buried so deep in apps and websites that it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack. As a result, it’s easy for people to have their data collected without fully understanding or consenting to it. Think about it: location services, camera access, and microphone permissions are often turned on by default. It’s like giving apps a backstage pass to your personal life without you even knowing it!

The Hidden Dangers of Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi might seem like a convenient way to stay connected, but it can be a double-edged sword. Since public Wi-Fi networks are often not secured, there’s a risk that hackers could intercept the data you’re sending over the network. Imagine checking your bank account or logging into your email, only to find out that someone could have been eavesdropping the whole time.

For older adults, who might use public Wi-Fi frequently, this can be a real concern. One common threat is a “man-in-the-middle” attack, where a hacker intercepts and possibly alters the communication between you and the website you’re visiting. It’s a bit like someone sneaking into a private conversation and potentially twisting what was said. So, next time you’re at a coffee shop or airport using public Wi-Fi, it’s worth thinking twice about the security of the information you’re sharing.

Wrapping up

We can ensure the protection of older adults online through a firewall, anti-malware software, spam filters, 2FA, a VPN, secure browsers, and password management. We also need to educate our parents and grandparents on using online safety tools effectively. A little education about AI should also be a part of this learning.

